Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 15-21 September 2025

Awards and competitions

AWGIE Awards

The AWGIE Awards recognise and reward the outstanding achievements of Australian performance writers and their contribution to Australian culture and the arts. Entries are open for eligible screen, stage, interactive and audio works that finished principal photography or production or had a first performance between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2024. A new comedy category for Stand-Up has been added in 2025.

Entries close 18 September; learn more and enter.

13th Prospect Portrait Prize (SA)

The longest running portrait prize in South Australia, the Prospect Portrait Prize is a non-acquisitive juried exhibition of contemporary portraits in any medium. First Prize-winner takes home $5000, with $1000 for People’s Choice and a $500 Payinthi Award.

Applications close 26 September; learn more and apply.

The 11th Prospect Portrait Prize winner Zoe Freney, for ‘Self with Beluga (after Da Vinci)’ at Newmarch Gallery. Photo: Newmarch Gallery Facebook.

Sydney Opera House Play Award 2026

This annual $10,000 award will be given to a primary school with a practical idea that has made demonstrated positive impact in children’s lives through play. This idea may include, but is not limited to, new learning program, redesigned physical environment, or community partnership that has contributed to children’s opportunities to play.

Entries close 25 April 2026; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund (WA)

The Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund offers grants of $35,000 and Forrest Hall residencies to the value of $20,000 to mid-career WA artists keen to contribute to their state’s cultural landscape.

EOIs close 25 September; learn more and apply.

Commissions

Guildhouse x City of Charles Sturt public art opportunities (SA)

Two public artwork opportunities are inviting submissions from South Australian artists: Drayton Street Pocket Park Sculpture and Chief Street Pocket Park Pavement Design. Both are currently under construction and due to be completed in December 2025. Individual artists or artistic teams are invited to submit EOIs.

EOIs close 6 October; learn more and apply.

Callouts

AusArt Day

A new national giving day to the arts, AusArt Day (23 October), is inviting artists, collectives or arts organisations to participate by hosting and registering their own AusArt Day fundraising campaign.

Registrations close 25 September; learn more and register.

Read: AusArt Day set to raise funds and support for Australian artists

Magabala Books Romance Anthology

Short works of romance fiction by First Nations writers are invited for a new anthology from Magabala Books, to be edited by Melanie Saward, Ambelin Kwaymullina and Kate Cuthbert. The anthology will explore the many different places, times, settings, and ways that people can fall in love, with submissions welcome from all sub-genres and examples of romance across culture, gender, sexuality, spirituality, and setting.

Submissions close 31 October; learn more and submit.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair 2026 (Qld)

Expressions of interest for CIAF’s art fair, artisans marketplace, fashion performance and performing arts program are now open. CIAF 2026 (9-12 July) takes its cue from the theme ‘Reclamation & Regeneration’, under the helm of Artistic Director Teho Ropeyarn.

EOIs close November 2025; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Yarra Ranges 2026 Exhibitions and Creative Pathways Program (Vic)

This is an opportunity for emerging or mid-career artists to showcase their work at The Memo Healesville or Arts Centre Warburton. The program offers professional mentorship, a public event, and a platform to grow creative careers. An online information session will be held on 16 September 6pm.

EOIs close 5 October; learn more and apply.

Argo Residencies – Fall 2025 (Athens, Greece)

Argo Studios is a multidisciplinary art residency based in Athens, Greece. The program is intended for artists, writers, scholars, and performers seeking inspiration from the vibrant city. Residencies lat a minimum of two weeks and a maximum of three months.

Applications accepted on a rolling basis; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.