News

 > News

Bali’s first international art fair strives to shake up the model in 2025

Art & Bali launches this September and ArtsHub speaks with Fair Director Kelsang Dolma on what to expect.
5 Mar 2025 15:00
Celina Lei
Two large installations looking like female heads decorated with face paint while two performers are dancing on the ground in front of an audience at dusk. Nuanu, Bali.

Visual Arts

‘Earth Sentinels’ at Popper’s Triangle inside Nuanu Creative City. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Nuanu Creative City, located on the west coast of Bali, will be home to the island’s first international art fair. Art & Bali 2025 is set to welcome visitors from 12-14 September, with the overarching theme ‘Bridging Dichotomies’.

For an island that welcomed 6.3 million international visitors in 2024, it’s a promising start for a new fair, let alone the first of its kind. Miami saw approximately the same number of international guests in 2023 and the city has already established its place on the global fair calendar, with Art Basel Miami Beach, Art Miami, Untitled Art, Design Miami and a whole suite of events packaged as Miami Art Week. Similarly, Taiwan’s Taipei Dangdai has successfully attracted collectors, galleries and curators of international renown while servicing the local scene in its past five years.

And yet, Art & Bali Fair Director Kelsang Dolma tells ArtsHub that the ambition goes beyond attracting the same old players. If anything, the international art market is oversaturated with art fairs, as it currently stands.

”Nuanu is exciting for me in terms of how I can reinterpret the concept of an art fair,” says Dolma. “Our objective would be focused towards supporting the growth of Indonesian art in general.”

The potential of an art fair in Bali

Born in India and a recent new resident of Nuanu, Dolma’s own background includes a decade of experience working with India’s Serendipity Arts Festival, Saffron Art and the Indian Ceramics Triennale. She’s seen how India’s contemporary art scene has experienced a boom, and she now also sees the potential in Bali with the growing interest there.

“Knowing the fact that Indonesia’s creative economy is getting tapped into from left, right and centre – where everybody, including the government, is investing – I think that’s a very interesting point for us to tap into as well… It’s going to be about elevating Indonesian art and bringing the international art community to Bali to engage in constructive dialogues and improve the contemporary art practices here,” says Dolma.

Left: Kelsang Dolma. Photo: Handreas Stefano. Right: Labyrinth Art Gallery will be one of the venues for Art & Bali 2025 inside Nuanu Creative City. Photo: Supplied.

Bali briefly hosted Art Bali in 2018/19, a mainly artist-led art fair/festival event that was meant to run annually, but was unfortunately short-lived.

Resources and platforms seem to be the keywords for Art & Bali, where the fair would be more than just a buy-and-sell event. Patrons, institutions, grants, residencies and education are some aspects Dolma mentions as potential areas where Art & Bali, and the Nuanu project overall, can play a key role.

Read: Artists announced for Aichi Triennale 2025, with Robert Andrew, Yasmin Smith and more

What Art & Bali will look like

Art & Bali will activate five venues within the Nuanu Creative City, with indoor curated exhibitions rather than the standardised booths, as well as outdoor public installations. Curators will be announced soon.

The main venue includes the 1049-square metre Labyrinth Art Museum space, which was under construction when ArtsHub visited late last year, but “already eyebrow-raising in … scope and potential,” wrote Managing Editor Madeleine Swain.

Dolma adds, “We’re thinking about how we can utilise the asset and the resources that we have and activate this space in the most approachable way. Because it’s not necessarily going to be positioned as a high-brow or luxurious event. We’re here to support the artist community and create an ecosystem where we could have our own set of patrons and collectors.”

Labyrinth Art Museum space, the main venue for Art & Bali 2025. Photo: Supplied.

One way the fair will be supporting local artists is to partner up with real estate developers, where artworks sales can ride the wave of Bali’s real estate economy. Dolma is confident that there is demand to support a healthy art market ecosystem.

“Bali is already a very easy selling point and it has international appeal,” says Dolma. Art & Bali seeks to build upon that to forge new connections and realise the potential for Indonesia’s art scene, starting with the locals.

Further curator, gallery and program announcements for Art & Bali 2025 will be made in the coming months.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Emily Imeson, ‘Floating QLD Waratah turned Flame Tree Season,’ 2021 (detail), recycled timber, acrylic on canvas, thread, batik earth-stained cotton, 210 x 240cm. Courtesy of the artist. A photo of a forest-themed artwork, including a curved piece of wood which helps frame the image.
Sponsored

Strong like the forest: how a regional gallery’s ecosystem connects artists and community

Guest curator Christine Willcocks discusses the environmental and creative themes behind the Grafton Regional Gallery exhibition, ‘True North: From the…

Richard Watts
Installation view of contemporary art exhibition. Shepparton Art Museum
News

Road worthy: standout regional gallery exhibitions in Autumn 2025

Regional galleries play a vital part of the arts ecosystem, so plan your road trip and catch some of these…

Gina Fairley
A gallery space showing paintings full of colour and patterns by Karl Shoobridge.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Karl Shoobridge: Etymologies, ArtSpace Teneriffe

As a cyclone bears down on Meanjin/Brisbane, ArtSpace Teneriffe has opened with an exhibition to brighten the dampest of spirits. 

Pamela See
Modern coffee table made from wood in gallery setting. Top Designs
News

The future of design in Australia

'Top Designs' returns to Melbourne Museum offering a glimpse at the future landscape of Australian design.

ArtsHub
An installation work with organic material. At the centre of the space appears to be a short crumbling wall of brown, gray and slightly red debris, while on the wall behind it are rows of white and red theads outstretched with a metal frame.
News

Artists announced for Aichi Triennale 2025, with Robert Andrew, Yasmin Smith and more

All three Australian artists selected for Aichi Triennale 2025 have shared history with the Biennale of Sydney.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login