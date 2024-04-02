Australia’s first environmental art gallery under construction in Halls Gap

The Australian National Centre for Environmental Art in Halls Gap (near the Grampians in Victoria’s north-west) is undergoing construction to build the Where Nature Meets Art precinct at the Wildlife Art Museum of Australia (WAMA). Supported by the Allen Labor Government, this precinct will be Australia’s first environment-focused gallery, focusing on the intersection of art, science and nature.

‘This funding will take WAMA from vision to realisation. The facility will be a welcome addition to tourism in the Grampians, broadening the cultural experience for visitors and locals. And, importantly, building and operating Australia’s National Centre for Environmental Art will bring significant benefits to the local economy,’ says WAMA Foundation Chairman, Greg Lewin.

Read: Regional exclusive Baroque exhibition signals vision, drive and potential

Set to be open to the public in early 2025, the precinct will have a gallery, gardens, café, retail shop and space for workshops and events. The new gallery will host exhibitions and loan collections from leading Australian and international galleries.

In line with the Museum’s ethos, the gardens will feature restored native bushlands and landscaped botanic gardens for visitors to enjoy.

In a media release, Steve Dimopoulos, the Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, said, ‘We’re proud to support the construction of this visionary project, which will showcase the spectacular natural surroundings of the Grampians and entice art lovers and nature enthusiasts from far and wide.’

For more information, visit the WAMA website.