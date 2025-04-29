News

Australian censors forced to review celebrated Gender Queer book

One of the most banned books of recent years, graphic memoir 'Gender Queer' has been the target of conservative campaigns in Australia.
29 Apr 2025 9:54
David Burton
Banned and celebrated around the world, memoir ‘Gender Queer’ has been re-approved by Australian classifiers. Image: Simon & Schuster.

Book bans are at an all-time high in developed countries. The most controversial book in Australia in recent years has been Gender Queer, a graphic novel by Maia Kobabe. The book, which details Kobabe’s experience in coming out as non-binary, has been re-approved for sale in Australia after a court ruling forced the Classification Review Board to review the book for a second time.

The book was first published in Australia in 2023, after the Classification Review Board rejected a conservative campaign to have Gender Queer banned. Conservative advocate Bernard Gaynor launched a successful campaign, and the Federal Court forced the Classification Review Board to conduct another classification.

A panel of three conducted a review and once again found the book was fit for sale. Gaynor had previously described the book as “pornographic”. The Classification Review Board said Gender Queer had literary and educational value. Its sex scenes were stylised and infrequent, the Board stated.

Gender Queer has been banned in many parts of the US, where it has also won many literary awards.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

