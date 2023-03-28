AustLit marks one million records

The comprehensive database that houses bibliographic information about Australian Literature, AustLit, has recently announced that it has reached a milestone: one million records have now been inputted into its system.

Since its inception in 2001, and in collaboration with the University of Queensland and a team of academics, librarians, indexers and researchers, AustLit has expanded its reach exponentially. On average, over 600 work records are added to the database weekly.

The archive provides a resource for those interested in learning more about national narratives, from colonial to contemporary times. Its remit covers fiction, biography, poetry, travel writing and writing for theatre, film and television, as well as associated criticism. A typical author listing, for instance, would link to publications and awards as well as interviews and reviews.

AustLit Acting Director Dr Catriona Mills is chuffed that Australia is the only country trying to map its literary history on such a deep and wide scale. ‘I think Australia should be incredibly proud of the fact that it maintains a space for the stories we tell about the many, many different ways to be Australian,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘Back in 2001, we launched with a number of records, because we were made from a combination of existing research projects. So we didn’t start with zero, but we’ve been building up since then. And actually it’s both a long time and a surprisingly short time. I think to hit that many records just shows how many Australian writers we have that need to be documented.’

The one millionth record is about Indigenous author Alexis Wright’s novel Praiseworthy.

For those unaware of the existence and objectives of AustLit, Mills says with a laugh that it consists of ‘a custom-built database with very, very complicated, interlinked spreadsheets’ and is primarily interested in the documenting of creative writing in all its forms – autobiography and biography, as well as related information, including criticism. ‘We don’t cover politics, history or economics; it has to be about storytelling for us to cover it, so non-fiction has more restricted coverage.

‘We scan publishers, websites, library catalogues and all of those kinds of areas where these stories are being told and we find the ones that fit within our scope. And then we manually create the record. All of those records are made by hand by researchers and indexers. It’s old-fashioned I guess, but I maintain that bibliography has to have a human intervention. Machines can’t do it because they lack nuance; for example, not being being able to tell the difference between different editions of the text,’ says Mills.

‘That’s what part of what makes us unique and valuable – actual bibliographers are looking at these records instead of machines trying to do it.’

As for future AustLit innovations, Mills says that she’s interested in pursuing the ability to do what she calls ‘visualisations’ from the database. ‘So, for example, you go searching for works that are set in Brisbane in the 1950s. But imagine as well as getting that list, you’re also getting a map that actually points out where in Queensland these novels were set.

‘The data is already in there; it’s just a different way of bringing it out. Not everyone is interested in bibliography, but imagine being able to look at a map and see where authors who won a particular award come from or maybe to able to see a graph showing how often various cities or Australia itself has been the subject of a novel. All of this is a potential future direction for AustLit, but our core is to keep building those bibliographic records. If we don’t have that data, we can’t do any of the other fun stuff.’

One of AustLit’s most significant research projects is BlackWords, which holds records of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander publications. Another content stream is Banned in Australia, which presents federal book censorship between 1900 and 1973.

Mills concludes, ‘A nation’s identity lies in its storytelling, so every new work increases our understanding of Australia.’