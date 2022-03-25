Asia Pacific artists headline Sydney Modern commission

Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) has announced the first commissioned artists for the gallery’s groundbreaking expansion project, Sydney Modern – a new standalone gallery that will almost double AGNSW’s existing exhibition space.

Said to be the largest commissioning program in AGNSW’s 150 year history, the nine Australian and international artists are Lorraine Connelly-Northey (Waradgerie / VIC) Karla Dickens (Wiradjuri / NSW), Simryn Gill (Singapore / Australia), Jonathan Jones (Wiradjuri / Kamilaroi / NSW), Yayoi Kusama (Japan), Richard Lewer (VIC), Lee Mingwei (Taiwanese-American), Lisa Reihana (Maori / NZ) and Francis Upritchard (NZ).

Speaking on the impact of these commissions, AGNSW Deputy Director and Director of Collections Maud Page told ArtsHub: ‘The most significant thing for us is that all the commissioned artists are from the Asia Pacific region, including Australia.

‘As institutions and works that are part of the Asia Pacific, it’s so important for us to tell the stories from here in a meaningful way, address pertinent issues, but also be in dialogue with big narratives internationally.’ Page added, ‘Some of the things that were really crucial to us, on the curatorial level, were that all of the works have an element of engaging with our humanness.’

The importance of place and site-specificity was another key consideration, where many of the commissioned works will be intertwined with the history and context of Sydney Modern’s site.

Page continued: ‘While the site-specific works are broad and reflective of where we are – of course leaving lots of room for dialogue – it’s very key that we’re talking from Sydney, but radiating out towards the world. That’s our point of difference.’

The commissioned works, currently in production around the world, will be the first to greet visitors into the new gallery.

With total project cost around $344 million, Sydney Modern is designed by Tokyo based architectural firm SANAA (who also designed New York’s New Museum) and slated to open at the end of 2022.

Image of the Sydney Modern Project as produced by Kazuyo Sejima + Ryue Nishizawa / SANAA © Art Gallery of New South Whales, 2021.

Details of the commissioned works

Page told ArtsHub that the commissioned works not only take into consideration relevant social topics, but ‘each of the works was conceived curatorially because they meant something to our existing collection.’

Taking Kusama as an example, Page said: ‘AGNSW has a really significant Japanese historical and contemporary collection, but Kusama was the missing link. She’s our most senior and wonderful female artist in the [Asia Pacific] region, so it was very important to have that significant presence in our building.’

For Sydney Modern, Kusama has created a floral sculpture inspired by an endemic plant of South-Eastern Australia, further extending her lifelong passion for flowers and nature’s extravaganza.

Placing a spotlight on Australian Indigenous artists, Lorraine Connelly-Northey, Karla Dickens and Jonathan Jones will create site-responsive works that weave into the space and history of the expanded gallery.

Taking up the new building’s Welcome Plaza will be New Zealand born, New York based Francis Upritchard’s playful sculptures – an invitation for visitors to delve into a world where fact and fiction combine to create a new reality.

However, the allocation of the Welcome Plaza to a New Zealand artist, rather than a First Nations artist, does raise questions. It is also believed that public favourites, Henry Moore and Clement Meadmore’s iconic sculptures that have graced the grounds of the gallery for years, will go into storage for now.

The commissions vary across two dimensional, three dimensional and multimedia works, with Māori artist Lisa Reihana creating a new moving image work to overlook the central atrium based on trans-Tasman encounters and exchange.

Sydney based and Singapore born artist, Simryn Gill’s work incorporates a life-sized rubbing of a Canary Island date palm (planted in 1906) that was removed from the Sydney Modern Project site.

Social realist Richard Lewer has gone behind the scenes to capture the stories and portraits of people involved in the design and construction of Sydney Modern for a multi-panel panting.

Another example of integrating place and architecture, Taiwanese-American artist Lee Mingwei will create a contemplative intervention in the building’s external wall, an experimental installation designed to evoke curiosity and reflection.

Collaborating extensively with SAANA to envision the artwork alongside Sydney Modern’s build, Page told ArtsHub: ‘Lee Mingwei has met with the architects several times, he’s traveled to Japan and he’s come on site to build that connectivity [between the artwork and space].’

Sydney Modern will also be the first Australian project SAANA has embarked upon, said Page. ‘SAANA’s vision [for Sydney Modern] is very very clear and it’s been fantastic for the artists to be able to engage with such clarity of vision from the start.’

Follow the Sydney Modern Project on AGNSW for more updates.