Arts Wellbeing Collective abruptly shut down

Arts Wellbeing Collective (AWC) abruptly shut at the end of 2024 after negotiations with Arts Centre Melbourne (ACM) broke down. The collective began in 2017 and hosted a large website with articles and resources focused on artist health and wellbeing.

Those associated with the collective told ArtsHub that staff members were informed with only a few hours’ notice before the Christmas break and told their contracts would not be renewed in the new year.

ACM Deputy CEO Tammy Willenberg tells ArtsHub, “After many years as the lead in the delivery of AWC resources, Arts Centre Melbourne has stepped back from this role to focus energy and resources on its core business as Victoria’s arts centre.”

“Arts Centre Melbourne had been negotiating to transition AWC services to a specialist welfare provider for some months,” Willenberg continues. “However, mutual agreement could not be reached on the viability of an ongoing arrangement. The fixed-term contracts of two employees working on AWC ended as scheduled on 31 December.

“The AWC’s positive legacy will be felt across the sector through the many hundreds of organisations that have built internal mental wellbeing capability and in the individuals who have been trained in how to create psychologically safe workplaces for performing arts workers.”

Willenberg adds that the online resources would remain available via the AWC website. Currently, however, this appears not to be the case, with the website saying it is “transitioning to a new host platform”. It points users to the WorkSafe website and the Beyond Blue support service if they need urgent assistance.