News

 > News

Arts Wellbeing Collective abruptly shut down

The future of the Arts Wellbeing Collective is in doubt after its relationship with Arts Centre Melbourne came to an abrupt end late last year.
18 Feb 2025 14:48
David Burton
The Arts Wellbeing Collective reached the end of their agreement with Arts Centre Melbourne in 2024, leaving the valued organisation in peril.

All Arts

The Arts Wellbeing Collective reached the end of its agreement with Arts Centre Melbourne in 2024, leaving the valued organisation in peril. Image: Dan Dimmock, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Arts Wellbeing Collective (AWC) abruptly shut at the end of 2024 after negotiations with Arts Centre Melbourne (ACM) broke down. The collective began in 2017 and hosted a large website with articles and resources focused on artist health and wellbeing. 

Those associated with the collective told ArtsHub that staff members were informed with only a few hours’ notice before the Christmas break and told their contracts would not be renewed in the new year. 

ACM Deputy CEO Tammy Willenberg tells ArtsHub, “After many years as the lead in the delivery of AWC resources, Arts Centre Melbourne has stepped back from this role to focus energy and resources on its core business as Victoria’s arts centre.” 

Read: New program will help build mentally healthy arts workplaces

“Arts Centre Melbourne had been negotiating to transition AWC services to a specialist welfare provider for some months,” Willenberg continues. “However, mutual agreement could not be reached on the viability of an ongoing arrangement. The fixed-term contracts of two employees working on AWC ended as scheduled on 31 December.

“The AWC’s positive legacy will be felt across the sector through the many hundreds of organisations that have built internal mental wellbeing capability and in the individuals who have been trained in how to create psychologically safe workplaces for performing arts workers.”

Watch: Webinar #6: Me – we – us: looking after creatives 

Willenberg adds that the online resources would remain available via the AWC website. Currently, however, this appears not to be the case, with the website saying it is “transitioning to a new host platform”. It points users to the WorkSafe website and the Beyond Blue support service if they need urgent assistance.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Thomas Buchanan is the inaugural Brown Falconer Artist in Residence program. A man kneeling on the ground on top of a round platform making expressive marks with black pigment.
News

Opportunities and awards

Georges Mora Fellowship open for applications, plus Li Cunxin honoured with Lifetime Achievement and Matilda Awards nominees revealed.

Celina Lei
On the Move is ArtsHubs weekly round up of arts sector appointments and resignations from around the country. The photo, taken with a slow shutter speed and manual tracking during the 2017 Chicago Marathon, depicts a man using a racnig wheelchair to compete in the marathon. The background of the photo is blurred, conveying the speed with which the three-wheeled wheelchair is propelled.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of Australian arts sector appointments from across the country.

Richard Watts
Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories with ArtsHub's arts news watch column. Photo depicts a woman in a white sleeveless dress standing amidst the bright green leaves of a tree; her face is obscured by a giant cartoon eye.
News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Richard Watts
Young woman in orange outfit holding up fingers and looking through them. Event trends
News

What Eventbrite's TRNDS 2025 says for ticketing in the arts

Eventbrite has released its annual forecasting guide, TRNDS 2025. We look at how it impacts the arts offering in 2025.

Gina Fairley
paper collage of hands and earth against green background. Creative Climate.
News

Creative Australia invests in new peak body for climate solutions

With a mission to transition the creative sector from a carbon economy to a greener future, Creative Climate has been…

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login