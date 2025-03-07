News

 > News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We break it – you read it. Keep you eye on this week's top arts news stories.
7 Mar 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
Black line drawing of an eye on blue background. Arts news watch

All Arts

Keep your eye on this week’s arts news. Image: Wayne Jackson, Pexels.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From new social media trends, to poising for floods in Brisbane, and the ongoing Creative Australia Venice-led fiasco, these were the topics that caught our readers’ interest.

Australian Greens launch new arts policy, make explosive allegations regarding Creative Australia’s CEO
Creative Australia’s CEO Adrian Collette “misled” the Senate Estimates hearing last Tuesday according to the Greens’ arts spokesperson Senator Sarah Hanson-Young; she has called for the entire Creative Australia Board to be spilled.

Social media is dying – what next for arts marketing?
The US’s on again/off again TikTok ban is just the latest in a downward trend for social media. What will the landscape look like in the future for arts marketing?

Brisbane arts precinct braces for dangerous Cyclone Alfred
As south-east Queensland braces for the dangerous Cyclone Alfred, Brisbane’s art precinct, poised on the edge of the Brisbane River, braces for flooding. Plus breaking news about the postponement of Bangalow Film Festival.

Which 12 titles made the Stella Prize longlist 2025?
Seven fiction, four non-fiction and one poetry collection make up the Stella Prize longlist for 2025.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Picnic at Hanging Rock, Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2
The Sydney’s Theatre Company’s production lives up to the reputations of both the well-regarded book and the classic film.

Exhibition review: Gentle Protagonist: Art of Michael McWilliams, QVMAG ★★★★★
The disarming paintings of Michael McWilliams both delight and probe in their quirky environmental narratives.

Opera review: Candide, Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★
Bernstein’s crowd-pleasing comic operetta will have audiences laughing at the absurdity of extreme ideas.

Book review: The Buried Life, Andrea Goldsmith ★★★
Three people form an unlikely bond in this tale about messy relationships across generations.

Dance review: Caída del Cielo (Fallen from Heaven), Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide Festival ★★★★★
Flamenco dance and theatre about the agony and ecstasy of womanhood.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

When I left school I made a terrible career choice
Why I became an electrical engineer and did a 180-degree turn, becoming a published author…

The impact of art: does it reside with the public’s perception without regard for the artist’s intent?
Statements made at the Senate estimates hearing over the Creative Australia Board’s Venice Biennale decision raise questions about how the Federal funding agency’s leadership view the process of engaging with art.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

left panel: a cinema audience with a huge red plush curtain and a small screen with the words My Brilliant Career on it. right panel: a middle aged Caucasian man in a beige jacket and blue shirt holding a microphone
Reviews

Book review: Melbourne and the Movies, Ross Campbell

A wonderfully rich treasure trove recounting the history of the silver screen in Melbourne through the eyes of a true…

Madeleine Swain
On a pink background an image of a woman in a hospital gown kicking her leg up in the air. Cancer and Cartwheels Jo Prendergast
Sponsored

Turning cancer on its head

Dr Jo Prendergast took her devastating diagnosis and said, ‘Yes, I can make a comedy show out of this.’

Madeleine Swain
A series of vases on plinths. Some are plain, others are blistered.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Rachel North: Anthology of memory, Ipswich Art Gallery

An emerging ceramicist from regional Queensland embodies the Japanese principle of wabi sabi this International Women’s Day.

Pamela See
A young Cantonese Australian woman striking a funny pose with one hand behind her head and another on her waist, wearing a red Chinese-style jacket with floral patterns. Beside her is a cream-coloured robot dog with tan fluffy ears and blue glowing eyes. They are standing in front of an altar, among a loose cluster of red and blue nylon bags.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Robot Dog, Southbank Theatre, The Lawler, Asia TOPA 2025

In the year 2042, a woman attempts to sort out her life while coming to terms with her mother's therapy…

Celina Lei
A two-storey structure, with separate rooms. There is a conductor at the front.
Reviews

Opera review: Innocence, Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival

A complex and multilayered production about collective guilt and trauma that deployed different languages and singing styles.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login