Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From new social media trends, to poising for floods in Brisbane, and the ongoing Creative Australia Venice-led fiasco, these were the topics that caught our readers’ interest.

Australian Greens launch new arts policy, make explosive allegations regarding Creative Australia’s CEO

Creative Australia’s CEO Adrian Collette “misled” the Senate Estimates hearing last Tuesday according to the Greens’ arts spokesperson Senator Sarah Hanson-Young; she has called for the entire Creative Australia Board to be spilled.

Social media is dying – what next for arts marketing?

The US’s on again/off again TikTok ban is just the latest in a downward trend for social media. What will the landscape look like in the future for arts marketing?

Brisbane arts precinct braces for dangerous Cyclone Alfred

As south-east Queensland braces for the dangerous Cyclone Alfred, Brisbane’s art precinct, poised on the edge of the Brisbane River, braces for flooding. Plus breaking news about the postponement of Bangalow Film Festival.

Which 12 titles made the Stella Prize longlist 2025?

Seven fiction, four non-fiction and one poetry collection make up the Stella Prize longlist for 2025.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Picnic at Hanging Rock, Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

The Sydney’s Theatre Company’s production lives up to the reputations of both the well-regarded book and the classic film.

Exhibition review: Gentle Protagonist: Art of Michael McWilliams, QVMAG ★★★★★

The disarming paintings of Michael McWilliams both delight and probe in their quirky environmental narratives.

Opera review: Candide, Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★

Bernstein’s crowd-pleasing comic operetta will have audiences laughing at the absurdity of extreme ideas.

Book review: The Buried Life, Andrea Goldsmith ★★★

Three people form an unlikely bond in this tale about messy relationships across generations.

Dance review: Caída del Cielo (Fallen from Heaven), Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide Festival ★★★★★

Flamenco dance and theatre about the agony and ecstasy of womanhood.

An eye on jobs and career news

When I left school I made a terrible career choice

Why I became an electrical engineer and did a 180-degree turn, becoming a published author…

The impact of art: does it reside with the public’s perception without regard for the artist’s intent?

Statements made at the Senate estimates hearing over the Creative Australia Board’s Venice Biennale decision raise questions about how the Federal funding agency’s leadership view the process of engaging with art.

