Arts Law not shy in criticism of Productivity Commission report on AI

In a statement released last week (6 August), The Arts Law Centre of Australia claims that, ‘Artist’s rights are compromised’ in the Productivity Commission’s interim findings in its inquiry, Harnessing data and digital technology. It got us curious, here at ArtsHub. Could artists and creatives really be blind-sided by the Commission’s policy recommendations to government?

Arts Law not shy in criticism of Productivity Commission report

Arts Law was not shy in being critical of the PC’s approach in which copyright is diluted, to the detriment of the arts. The organisation has expressed, ‘dismay at the Productivity Commission’s interim report about the possibility of introducing a text and data mining exception to Australia’s copyright regime’.

‘The Productivity Commission’s understanding of economics seems a bit off on this point,’ says Arts Law CEO and copyright scholar Dr Louise Buckingham. She adds that their approach ‘so far seems “topsy-turvy” with the most powerful voices and deepest pockets getting all the breaks, whilst artists across the board wear all the cost and downside.’

Arts Law’s preference is for efforts and energies to be geared towards sound policy and law-making that ensures artists’ rights, historically and effectively embodied in our Copyright Act, are enforceable and supported.

What are the Productivity Commission’s recommendations for AI regulation?

The Report delivered seven recommendations:

Draft recommendation 1.1: Productivity growth from AI will be built on existing legal foundations. Gap analyses of current rules need to be expanded and completed.

Draft recommendation 1.2: AI‑specific regulation should be a last resort

Draft recommendation 1.3: Pause steps to implement mandatory guardrails for high‑risk AI

Daft recommendation 2.1: Establish lower‑cost and more flexible regulatory pathways to expand basic data access for individuals and businesses

Draft recommendation 3.1: An alternative compliance pathway for privacy

Draft recommendation 3.2: Do not implement a right to erasure

Draft recommendation 3.2: Do not implement a right to erasure Draft recommendation 4.1: Make digital financial reporting the default

Economic gain more important that creative’s Copyright protection

The Productivity Commission states that, ‘large AI models are already being trained on unlicensed copyright materials.’ So, it leans into an approach of ‘lets it roll’, to the detriment of Copyright Law and the nuances of individual needs.

The Report states: ‘There is a role for government in setting the rules of the game to foster innovation and ensure that Australians reap the benefits of the data and digital opportunity,’ followed by, ‘A mature data‑sharing regime could add up to $10 billion to Australia’s annual economic output’.

Money appears to have blinkered the commission’s vision to creative considerations.

Buckingham explains: ‘Big Tech already benefits through all sorts of economic and policy levers that have meant, as a sector, its profit margins have increased at a rate almost as swift as the technological developments that have brought the world generative artificial intelligence. At the same time, the arts as a sector, and artists as individual members of society and taxpayers, have been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis and are increasingly vulnerable.’

She adds: ‘Robust artists’ rights make for a thriving cultural economy from which everyone benefits.’

Understanding the Productivity Commission’s recommendations for AI

The interim report paints a picture where the gain, from the advantage of adopting AI unhindered over the next decade, ‘would translate into about 4.3% labour productivity growth over the same period’.

Rather than warning, and setting regulations for how we move forward in this next chapter, it states that ‘poorly designed regulation could stifle the adoption and development of AI and limit its benefits, recommending ‘an outcomes‑based approach to AI regulation – one that uses our existing laws and regulatory structures to minimise harms and introduces technology‑specific regulations as a last resort.’

What that means is, there is no provision for new legislation around AI regulation. The focus, rather, appears to be on streamlining existing legislation.

The Productivity Commissions notes that, ‘some requirements in the Privacy Act, the main piece of legislation for protecting privacy, are constraining innovation without providing meaningful protection to individuals.’

It recommends a shift from the current ‘tick box’ consent exercise – ‘where businesses comply with the letter of the law but not the spirit of it’ – to fulfilling privacy obligations by meeting outcomes‑based criteria.

While this is all well and good when it comes to our private data, what about our creative data that lives in the digital space?

Sadly, the Report seems to adopt a “one size fits all” approach. For example, its statement: ‘New lower‑cost and flexible regulatory pathways would help to guide expanded data access throughout the digital economy, focusing first on sectors where the gains can be significant and relatively easy to achieve.’

This raised alarms for both Arts Law and ArtsHub.

Arts Law adds that it is especially disappointed that the Productivity Commission has not extended its good work achieved in 2022 report Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander visual arts and crafts – which recognised the economic importance of First Nations’ arts and crafts to Australia as a whole – but rather has ‘failed to consider the likely impact of a text and data mining exception in the Copyright Act on our First artists, who practise 65,000+ years of continuous culture as well as creating contemporary works.’

‘First Nations artists were led to expect that the Productivity Commission understood the value of ICIP (Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property), however, facilitating its misuse and misappropriation digitally gravely undermines that,’ Buckingham adds.

What is the Productivity Commission?

The Productivity Commission (PC) is the Australian Government’s principal review and advisory body on microeconomic policy, regulation and a range of other social and environmental issues. It was established in 1988. It’s Reports often form the basis of government policy.

Productivity Commission’s Harnessing Data and Digital Technology Interim Report was released, 5 August 2025.

The sector is invited to comment on the Report by written submission, by 15 September 2025. For assistance how to voice your response.

