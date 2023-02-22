Artists fear impact of Advertiser’s Fringe reviews ‘ban’

The tagline of News Corp’s Adelaide tabloid The Advertiser is ‘We’re for you,’ but this year it feels like Adelaide Fringe artists and festivalgoers are not part of the ‘you’ in question.

The Advertiser, Adelaide’s only daily newspaper, has reputedly banned reviews of the Adelaide Fringe this year after a breakdown in negotiations over the Fringe’s existing advertising arrangement.

Fringe performers have called the newspaper’s decision ‘disrespectful’ and told ArtsHub they believe independent artists will suffer because of the newspaper’s decision.

Confirming the Fringe had not advertised with The Advertiser this year, Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall described the newspaper’s subsequent decision not to run reviews as ‘deeply disappointing’.

Speaking with InDaily, Croall said: ‘We have always been of the understanding in any media outlet that advertising and editorial are oil and water. We did not think that advertising spend was cash for comment.’

However, a spokesperson for The Advertiser has said the paper is ‘covering the Fringe Festival on its merits, focusing on the aspects that resonate most with our audience. Any claim our coverage is influenced by commercial considerations is 100% false.’

Negative tone

Usually a strong supporter of the Fringe, The Advertiser has published just a handful of stories about the festival in recent weeks, including a piece focused on a comedian’s claim his Fringe poster was being censored (2 February) and an article about the Fringe causing road closures and disrupting traffic (16 February).

Most recently, The Advertiser published a piece criticising the $4 entry fee to the Fringe hub, The Garden of Unearthly Delights (19 February) despite the fact that the fee was introduced in 2021.

No Fringe reviews have been published by The Advertiser since the Adelaide Fringe opened last week and, according to The Guardian Australia, local critics were told ‘it’s all off; you’re not reviewing anything this year’ by an Advertiser editor.

Adelaide-based performer Ellen Graham, who says she has ‘the fortune and misfortune of being in two Fringe shows this year,’ thinks The Advertiser’s decision not to publish Fringe reviews has an impact on artists and audiences alike.

‘It feels a bit disrespectful to artists, but then it also feels disrespectful to their readers as well,’ says Graham, who is performing in Be a Doll, Won’t You (‘Fleabag meets Secret Diary of a Call Girl – using the lens of sex work to look at the commodification of the female body’), as well as Role to Cast Live (a tabletop role-playing game show) at the Fringe.

‘It feels disrespectful towards their patrons, the demographic that The Advertiser claims to be for, because it’s effectively saying that they don’t care about the arts either. I know lots of people who aren’t necessarily that interested in the arts all year round, but for Fringe time, they’ll have a punt. It’s part of celebrating this wonderful Adelaidean culture. So it feels just a bit short-sighted on both counts,’ Graham adds.

Fringe is newsworthy

The 2022 Adelaide Fringe featured 1195 shows, including 252 world premieres, attracted 32,011 tourists and injected $50.1 million into the South Australian economy according to Adelaide Fringe’s 2022 Impact Report.

Given such an impact, it’s hard to see how The Advertiser considers the festival unworthy of reviews coverage, according to visiting comedian Damian Callinan.

‘Adelaide Fringe is one of the biggest arts festivals in the world … and this city loves its festival, like nowhere else. And from all walks of life too. So it does merit [The Advertiser’s] attention on every level, from feel-good stories to interviews with the artists who are injecting money into the economy by coming over here… We give more to the local economy than we get out of it. And it’s good news, it’s fun news, it’s colourful and wonderful. They should be immensely proud of the festival that they have, rather than having a little argument over not getting the sponsorship money,’ says Callinan (whose one-man show Double Feature is running at Gluttony this Fringe).

Graham says The Advertiser’s decision not to run reviews is potentially devastating for independent artists such as herself.

‘Fringe is always a struggle … and now more than ever the Fringe is so much more of a financial risk. So not having the support of The Advertiser’s reviewers – well, your show kind of lives and dies by that,’ she says.

Callinan agrees. ‘A review from The Advertiser in Adelaide has, in my personal experience, had more impact than perhaps any other review at any other festival that I have [performed at],’ he tells ArtsHub.

In 2006, Callinan put on his show Sportsman’s Night in ‘an obscure venue, not a well-known venue … and I got a five-star review from my very first show, and I pretty much sold out the season based on that review,’ he says.

‘Now, I think over the years the impact of [The Advertiser‘s] reviews has dissipated to some degree. There are more online reviews now and there are different ways of finding out about shows, but they’re still quite impactful. So [for the paper] to wilfully just take the bat and ball and walk away probably hits the smaller independent artists more than anyone else.’