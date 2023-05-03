Artist questions copycat chandeliers at Met Gala

While fashion at the 2023 Met Gala has captured the attention of many netizens, some have been tagging The Met about its eco-friendly chandeliers.

These decorative highlights made of recycled water bottles are strikingly similar to the work of New Jersey-born, African-American artist Willie Cole.

On Tuesday evening (2 May), a curator who has previously worked with Cole, Ellen Hawley posted on Instagram questioning this ‘blatant copy’. Hawley also pointed out that The Met is currently exhibiting Cole’s work and sells many of his prints and home décor, but had failed to engage the artist in the Gala concept.

She wrote: ‘The fashion and art world face copycat challenges all the time. This seems like a blatant copy – at The Met of one of their exhibiting artists.’

Cole’s water bottle chandeliers, Spirit Catcher and Lumen-less Lantern are currently being presented in a solo exhibition of the same name at Express Newark. The exhibition opened in January this year, showcasing the two sculptures, which comprise more than 3000 plastic water bottles.

The works were a response to Newark’s 2019 environmental crisis, where the contamination of drinking water led to thousands of single-use plastic bottles of water being distributed.

Cole responded to the controversy in an Instagram post: ‘I’ve been receiving messages since last night about the interior at this year’s Met Gala being a blatant rip-off of my water bottle works. I agree… Is this flattery or thievery?’

The décor for this year’s Met Gala was organised by event planner Raúl Àvila, who has held the job since 2007, and Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Ando was recently commissioned to create Melbourne’s 10th MPavilion.

Apart from the chandeliers, the Met Gala also featured a large-scale cyclical installation and stacked barricades (replacing the usual green hedges) made of recycled water bottles.

According to a Vogue article, the concept originated from Ando, who also took part in designing the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition. Àvila says: ‘Given today’s climate, we wanted to highlight the importance of giving our everyday items more than one life cycle… We wanted to find a way to create a sustainable design that would implement the bottles into a breathtaking installation unlike anything we’ve done before.’

An official Met Museum Instagram post featured the chandeliers with its Met VIP (Very Important Puppy), K9 Tacoma. A line in the caption adds, ‘All of the recycled bottles used for the Gala décor will be returned following the event to be re-recycled for future uses.’