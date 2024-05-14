APAM heading to WA

The biennial Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM) is heading to Western Australia for six years from 2025 to 2030.

The announcement, made on Monday (13 May) by Creative Australia, marks the first time the long-running arts market has been presented in WA.

The 2026, 2028 and 2030 editions of APAM will be hosted by PAC Australia, the national peak body for performing arts centres, presenters and producers, with the support of the Western Australian Government through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries (DLGSC).

The DLGSC will match Creative Australia’s financial commitment to APAM through a multi-year strategic investment.

Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM said, ‘We are pleased to appoint PAC Australia to deliver the next three editions of APAM.

‘Our research underscores APAM’s significance within the Australian performing arts community, as a place to connect with national and international colleagues; to engage in conversations about artistic practice; build awareness of their work; find opportunities to buy, sell, exchange and collaborate; and to keep up-to-date with current trends in the performing arts,’ Collette added.

Western Australia’s Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templeman said, ‘Hosting the event will not only showcase WA’s best artistic offerings and its unique cultural identity, but also highlight the infrastructure available to national and international producers.

‘The State Government’s $250,000 per annum contribution over six years is an investment in the performing arts industry that will provide a legacy for the culture of Perth city for years to come.

‘This major investment will deepen Western Australia’s arts and cultural profile and will create significant opportunities for international exchange by hosting one of the largest performing arts markets in the Asia-Pacific region – aligning with our Asia engagement strategy,’ Templeman said.

APAM was established by the Australia Council for the Arts (now Creative Australia) in 1994 as a platform to increase international and national touring opportunities for Australian contemporary performing arts groups and artists.

The performing arts market, which is designed to showcase Australian and New Zealand contemporary dance, theatre, emerging and experimental arts both nationally and internationally, initially ran biennially in Canberra (1994-1998), Adelaide (1998-2012), and Brisbane (2014-2018).

From 2020 through to 2024, APAM has been delivered by Creative Victoria through the APAM Office, with its programming evolving to offer one or two APAM Gatherings at established festivals around Australia each year. These have included gatherings at Asia TOPA in Melbourne in February 2020, the DreamBIG Children’s Festival in Adelaide in May 2021, a digital event at Darwin Festival in August 2021 and Melbourne’s RISING festival in June 2023.

Additional APAM events took place at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe (with a focus on circus and physical theatre via the Fringe’s Honeypot program) and online, with the most recent Blak Lounge (a networking event for First Peoples focused on professional development, mentoring and community support) taking place today (14 May 2024).

Since its inception, APAM has grown from 200 participants in its first year to a thriving international marketplace of more than 1200 participants from all around the world.

The precise model for APAM’s three WA events has yet to be revealed, with PAC Australia Executive Director Katherine Connor saying in a statement: ‘We will be undertaking extensive consultation and are looking forward to sharing our vision for the future of APAM with the sector, once the contract officially commences later this year.’

The state’s peak sector body, the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA, has welcomed the news that Western Australia will host APAM from 2025 to 2030.

‘PAC Australia’s proposal to host the APAM events in Perth is important because it will offer unique opportunities for artists, producers, the broader arts sector and Australian audiences, particularly those in WA,’ said the Chamber’s CEO, Tania Hudson.

‘APAM will allow us to showcase Western Australian artists and producers, whose works are often lesser known in the national scene, which creates challenges when competing for federal funding. Importantly, APAM will also foster strategic international collaborations and engagement, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, which is a rich vein of potential development for WA productions.

‘We boast exceptional talent in Western Australia, and we need to support people throughout their creative journey, so that they stay here and are able to continue their commitment and build WA’s creative vibrancy,’ Hudson concluded.

The Melbourne APAM office will not be presenting any further events before the completion of its tender.

