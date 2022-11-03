ACMI VR Commissions push against the limits

The Mordant Family VR Commission series has run for the last three years, with the final $80,000 instalment unveiled at ACMI this week.

Epiphytes by Tully Arnot explores the loss of natural environments through an abstract landscape resembling the artist’s childhood backyard.

Aiming to encourage ’a more symbiotic and interconnected way of being with the world’, Arnot tells ArtsHub: ’The thing that was the most unexpected for me was the power of working with sound in the VR space.

‘The headset is called Oculus Quest, which has ocular in the title, but I wanted to move away from the ocular-centric and focus on the sonic, or the sound element. Epiphytes is something that you can almost close your eyes to experience the work and get as much out of it,’ he says.

The sonic element is also a strong accessibility consideration, with one of Arnot’s collaborators being Thomas Tajo, an echolocation teacher who is blind and helps others navigate their environment through sound. A audio description is provided to help blind and visually impaired audiences contextualise the work.

Scent plays another important role in adding narrative to the piece, an element that was provided by Dr Josh Harle from Sydney’s Tactical Space Lab. Harle is a long-term collaborator with the Mordant Family VR Commissions, also working with previous recipient Joan Ross to deliver Did you ask the river?

’With VR, there are two primary routes that people [take to] get into the visual arts,’ says Arnot. ‘They’re either coming from a cinema or a gaming perspective. Josh has more of a gaming perspective, so there’s a strong element of play-testing and getting that feedback.

‘Sometimes you get 10 people through and they’ll give you 10 different perspectives that are the complete opposite, but that really helps you be a bit more sensitive to things that you may have not considered.’

Read: Augmenting the past to appeal to new museum audiences

Arnot adds that the commission has allowed him to work at a larger scale, and helped build his confidence to engage with cross-disciplinary collaborators.

Along with Harle and Tajo, evolutionary ecologist Monica Gagliano and acoustic archaeologist Umashankar Manthravadi also helped bring Epiphytes to life.

Arnot hopes that those who experience the work will leave with a greater sense of care towards our ecosystems. ’The title Epiphytes is referring to plants that live upon other plants, but they’re not parasites. It’s this harmonious symbiotic relationship that’s hopefully a model for ways that people can interact with each other, with other species and with ecosystems.’

The impact of ACMI’s Mordant Family VR Commissions

For the past three years, the Mordant Family VR Commissions have played a significant role in allowing artists to experiment with a technology that is often complicated and expensive, one that not many artists can afford to delve into on their own.

The 2019 Commission recipient Joan Ross tells ArtsHub: ’It’s important to work with the technology that’s around. [But] there’s no way I could do my own virtual reality without the Commission, which allowed me to pay Josh for the technical aspects. I’m an ideas person so I stick with what I’m good at.’

Reflecting on her experience with the ACMI project, Ross says, ’It’s left me with a wider view of what’s possible for me.’

It also allowed her to delve deeper into the implications of the technology, where initially Ross says she felt it made the experience of her work self-centred. ‘I almost decided that I can’t make work in virtual reality because I came out of it feeling like people didn’t get what I was doing. But then someone sparked in me the idea of turning people’s self-centredness back on themselves.’

In Did you ask the river?, participants take on the persona of a colonial woman and every action leads to damage. Ross says: ’I love the idea of being able to use the technology against itself.’

The inaugural recipient, Dr Christian Thompson AO (who has recently presented an online exhibition of sound works at Yavuz Gallery) says the Mordant Family VR Commission had a significant impact on his practice. ’It was an incredible learning experience for me and to work with such wonderful people – considering what an entirely different process it is making a VR film!

‘Bayi Gardiya (Singing Desert) has a renewed presence and audiences have responded so passionately [to] the work. That’s very rewarding for me as an artist. I’m very much looking forward to making my second VR film, expanding my repertoire as a filmmaker, and sharing the stories of my people and our country,’ he says.

Tully Arnot: Epiphytes runs 4 – 27 November 2022 in Gallery 3 at ACMI, Fed Square, Melbourne; free.