AC/DC’s childhood home in Sydney mistakenly demolished by developers

The accidental destruction of the childhood home of AC/DC has spawned questions about protecting cultural sites against development.
15 Jan 2025 5:38
David Burton
AC/DC fans are in uproar after the band's childhood home was demolished.

AC/DC fans are in uproar after the band’s childhood home was demolished. Photo: Christie Goodwin.

The childhood home of Angus and Malcolm Young, the founders of Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has been mistalenly demolished.

Located in in Burwood in Sydney’s inner west, the house – where the Young brothers formed AC/DC in 1973, was purchased by Burwood Square Pty Ltd for $5.8 million in 2023. The developers, who were unaware of the site’s cultural significance, have apologised for their mistake.

The Young brothers and their family moved into the home in 1965. Angus Young’s iconic stage costume – a school uniform – was based on the uniform of the nearby Ashfield Boys High School. Their older sister, Margaret Young, adapted the uniform for the stage. Her sewing machine had two power settings: AC or DC.

Burwood Square Pty Ltd General Manager Leon Kmita expressed regret for destroying the AC/DC home. 

“We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us. Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight,” he said. 

“While we cannot change the past,” Kmita continued, “we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of [the Young brothers’] story.” 

Materials have been salvaged from the site, and Kmita has said they will establish a space for AC/DC fans to gather and celebrate the band. 

The property was added to the National Trust List of Historic Homes in 2013. Burwood Council has said the home is not heritage-listed or protected under any legislation. The Council has attempted to shift responsibility to the State Government.

The house’s destruction has raised questions about development approval procedures, including the use of private certifiers and development regulations that were designed to streamline approval processes. Phyllis Miller OAM, the President of Local Government NSW, told the ABC that the area was “an ongoing concern to councils and communities”.

Fans of AC/DC are outraged by the demolition and have posted widely about their feelings on social media.

AC/DC is touring the United States in 2025.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

