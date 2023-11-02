A thriving forest of poetry

The competition

From over 64,000 entries, a shortlist of 84 poems by students and teachers from across Australia has just been announced in the POEM FOREST competition, a Red Room Poetry initiative in collaboration with Wollongong City Council, which plants a tree for every nature poem entered. Since its inception three years ago, more than 17,000 seedlings have been gingerly placed in the ground for the purview of future generations. A record number of poetic entries were in submitted in 2023, ensuring the planting of more than 64,000 seedlings.

Shortlisted poems span eight prize categories for students from years K-12, as well as teachers from every state and territory across Australia.

Read: A poem for a tree – POEM FOREST

The year’s judges include ABC’s Gardening Australia presenter and Cudgenburra/Bundjalung Aboriginal man Clarence Slockee (NSW), writer and founding editor of Wonderground Georgina Reid (NSW), climate justice and mental health youth advocate Varsha Yajman (NSW) and 2022 Upper Secondary POEM FOREST winner Hannah Fairbrother (Tas).

The growing awareness of climate change and the importance of habitats for native flora and fauna is a propelling force for these young poets to enter their work. As Henrietta P, Year 7, from Wenona School [NSW] puts it, ‘I love nature, and I really don’t mind if I win. What matters to me is that a tree is planted … we need to plant more trees to help save our environment and POEM FOREST is perfect for that.’

ArtsHub reached out to five of the young 2023 shortlisted applicants to share snippets of their poems and to reflect on the ideas behind them.

The poems

I’m lying in my sleeping bag,

Which lies in my tent,

Which lies inside a valley,

By a river that is bent.

Above me is the tent’s roof,

Above that are the stars,

And asteroids, and satellites,

And planets such as Mars… Daniel S, ‘Astrocamper’

Of his work, ‘Astrocamper‘, Daniel S, Year 3, from Ironbark Ridge Public School, NSW, says, ‘I wrote this poem from the perspective of a curious camper who is fascinated by the magnificence of the world around him. Above him are the endless depths of outer space, a reality beyond his understanding. Below him is the humble Earth on which we live and learn. In this poem, I tried to show the astrocamper’s love of the natural world.

‘I was first inspired by my older brother’s school camp trip to Somerset, a rural area near Sydney, where he camped for three nights under the starry sky. On his first day back home, I took his sleeping bag into my bedroom, and slept inside it that night. My imagination led me to dream of being the astrocamper, and looking out upon the world around me.’

Mason W, in Year 5 at Toogoolawa School, Qld waxes lyrical about coastal shrubs in ‘Mangrove Forests‘. He says, ‘I live among the mangrove forest on an island in Bundjalung country. I like to play and hide in these trees and pretend I’m a mangrove tree. Mangroves are interesting trees because their roots shoot upwards and they collect dirt, which become islands. We should look after Australia’s mangrove forests because they are important places for all of us.’

When you’re in a mangrove forest,

if you’re quiet you’ll hear

the high pitch whistling of a sea eagle

flying with mangrove litter for its nest. Mason W, ‘Mangrove Forests’

It was a watery source that Antonio T, in Year 8, Launceston Church Grammar School, Tas, turned to for his submission: ‘My Poem ‘Te Waikoropupu Springs‘ is about the springs of the same name. I was inspired to write about the springs due to my Māori heritage. I visited the springs in early January this year. The poem helped me further appreciate the beauty of nature and its many working parts. It is amazing that one place can be so complicated, and so simply incredible. Through doing research about the springs, I learned more about their cultural significance, and why they are sacred.

Read: A poem for everyone in August

‘The poem was written in a style like the Ern Malley affair. I gathered about 20 random words from a dictionary and wrote them all down. Then, I would pick a word, think about its meaning, and write a line that uses it in a way that describes the springs. After doing this, I rearranged some lines, to create a better flow. I used a combination of imagery and metaphors to best capture the feeling of watching the springs and the surrounding nature.’

The whisper of rain breaks the silence.

Glimpses of another world.

Swirling water.

Life drifts in a perpetual cycle of currents.

A spirit stares back.

A delicate veil.

Minds wander, sinking.

A pool of immensity. Antonio T, ‘Te Waikoropupu Springs’

Audrey C, in Year 8, Rosehill Secondary College, Vic, decided to confront climate change in ‘Bittersweet and Broken‘. ‘I find climate change truly terrifying, but I have noticed that most people view it as background noise, as something for future generations to deal with. I wanted to raise awareness about this issue. Writing the poem itself took several drafts and lots of time outside! My mum grew up in the Mallee, and I would often visit as a child. I still do! For this reason, I have loved nature since I was young, especially the Australian bush.’

Through the eyes of eight billion, love is a memory,

a childhood long passed, a friend since entombed.

We are so attuned to melancholy,

lungs breathing bittersweet, hearts beating broken,

we forget love is a future, too. Audrey C, ‘Bittersweet and Broken’

As Hilda H in Year 11, Adelaide High School, points out, ‘Most of us grow up confined to cities, where nature is segregated, restricted, pruned, trimmed and sprayed. But nature is undeniable, even if we seem to become accustomed to a concrete reality, our bodies and minds are searching always to remember where we truly come from.’ Her poem. ‘We Live Upon Memory‘ is a paean to the beauty and power of nature.

We do not come from this place

But from the earth,

Nowhere else can hold us,

Cradle us, as you do.

In summer, our thick-skinned heels remember

Gentle roasting grasses, soft under foot

Remember what used to stand here,

Under this black blanket singeing

Comfortless. Hilda H, ‘We Live Upon Memory’

All POEM FOREST Prize entries are published in Red Room Poetry’s digital library. The winners of POEM FOREST will be announced during a digital ceremony at 10am, Thursday 16 November.