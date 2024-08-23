A giant in photography falls – for now

Melbourne’s long-running Centre for Contemporary Photography (CCP) has been forced to vacate its Fitzroy home of nearly 20 years due to the loss of significant multi-year funding from both Creative Australia and Creative Victoria.

The organisation shared the announcement today (23 August) with its supporters and community via email and social media.

Over the past few months, CCP has had to let go of two of its three permanent staff, including curator Caitlin Langford (who joined in October 2022) and Gallery Manager Tyler Meredith (who joined in January 2023).

CCP Director Daniel Boetker-Smith, who was appointed in 2022, is the only staff member remaining.

Formerly the Victorian Centre for Photography, CCP was established in 1986, supported by funding from the then Victorian Ministry for the Arts and Australia Council for the Arts.

In 2016, CCP celebrated its 30th anniversary with From Silver Gelatin to Instagram: Celebrating 30 Years of the CCP. The exhibition sought to raise funds after CCP lost earlier Federal funding that same year.

The not-for-profit held regular free exhibitions of local, national and international photographers, and is a major destination hub during the PHOTO International Festival of Photography.

CCP will host no further exhibitions at its current premises, which it is vacating at the end of August.

Boetker-Smith wrote in the email circulated today: ‘The lack of Federal and State government support for photography that I have witnessed since joining the CCP less than two years ago is confronting, particularly given the extraordinary talent in this country, the huge audiences we have attracted, and the high levels of achievement and impact the CCP has had.

‘Over the past 38 years the CCP has had a significant history and track record of launching the careers of photo artists, creatives, curators and gallery directors across Australia and the world. Our influence spreads far and wide and the CCP is a key organisation devoted to supporting our creative community young and old.

‘The CCP plays a pivotal role in the celebration of lens-based arts by providing accessible educational programs, diverse exhibition opportunities and unique commissioned creative projects, and despite this setback we will continue to fight to create a place in Melbourne to advocate for photography, and for the importance of photographic storytelling in our culture and society,’ he wrote.

CCP Board Chair Dr Patrick Pound said on the decision, ‘The CCP has always relied on a combination of government and private funding, and its broader supportive community to ensure its sustainability. Without the adequate levels of government support necessary to operate, the CCP Board has been forced into taking this drastic step.’

CCP intends to significantly downsize its operations and relocate to Collingwood Yards in the short term, where its ‘Project Space’ will deliver a smaller program of exhibitions and events, slated to begin in early October this year.

The planned exhibition Homecoming, featuring 12 Australian and international artists, has been postponed and CCP is in discussion with RMIT to present its remaining planned exhibition, Auto-Photo: A Life in Portraits in 2025, with further announcements to come.