A 40th anniversary season highlights the best of Australia’s contemporary dance

Artistic Director and CEO of the Australasian Dance Collective (ADC), Amy Hollingsworth is enthusiastic about the Brisbane-based company’s impressive milestone. ADC is regarded as one of Australia’s most exciting modern dance companies, and Hollingsworth is celebrating the company’s 40 years of continual operation with a Gala event. She tells ArtsHub: “We have produced an incredible body of over 180 works by more than 80 choreographers across 40 performance seasons. Many works have been iconic, inspiring and have broken new ground. It’s been a major achievement for contemporary dance.”

Background and early career

Growing up in regional Victoria, Hollingsworth took up dance as a young girl, joining the National Theatre Ballet School at the age of 14 and the Australian Ballet School a year later. She was set on a classical dance career path when she graduated at 18, but broke her back in a bad fall and was out of action for 15 months.

“Being told you may never walk again, let alone dance, that really shaped me as a person, a dancer and as an artist. It lit the fire in my belly, and tenacity, determination and resilience kicked in,” she says with a grim laugh. “That defined me as a dancer. I worked very, very hard to return to the stage and became a soloist and then a principal by age 20,” she adds with justifiable pride.

Realising a desire to follow a contemporary dance path, she joined the acclaimed Ballet Rambert in London. There she met and danced with Rafael Bonachela, now Artistic Director of Sydney Dance Company and they started their own company. After Bonachela relocated to Australia, Hollingsworth joined him for her last year as a dancer. She became his assistant and second in comman, before stints as rehearsal director to Artistic Director Natalie Weir at Expressions Dance Company (EDC), followed by three years with Li Cunxin at Queensland Ballet (QB) as Creative Associate. Following Weir’s resignation, she was appointed Artistic Director of EDC in 2019, the name later changing to ADC.

Guiding principles

Hollingsworth tells ArtsHub: “I realise what a great privilege and responsibility it is to be the custodian of this remarkable dance collective. I’m acutely aware that I stand on the bedrock of the vision and courage of two remarkable women who led the company before me, Maggi Sietsma AM and Natalie Weir. I am in awe of what they achieved.”

Of her own contribution, she says: “I am driven by a desire for collaboration, building relationships and enabling as many opportunities for as many artists as possible. To stay relevant and fresh, one must stay true to the things one cares about, which drive you forward as an artist.”

With strengths in directorial curatorship, Hollingsworth encourages wide-ranging collaborations and partnerships. “I want to produce work that is surprising, redefining the boundaries for audiences in terms of environment, production, style and venues, also illustrating different media,” she says.

Recent production highlights include the highly acclaimed Salamander with the Brisbane Festival in 2023 and a technological first with Lucy in the Sky, where drones cleverly interacted with dancers. A major achievement has been the delivery of full-time contracts for her dancers, adding stability to ADC.

Three women, three Artistic Directors

Hollingsworth tells ArtsHub: “ADC is the only contemporary dance company in Australia to have had only female Artistic Directors. I don’t think it was intentional, but it is just the way it turned out.”

Natalie Weir adds: “To have three strong female voices declaring for the company has been a strength.”

Artistic Director Maggi Sietsma AM, and her partner and General Manager Abel Valls, founded and created the company as Expressions in 1985 and ran it for 24 years. “Maggi’s legacy has left a huge impact on our industry,” Hollingsworth says. “In 2009, Natalie was the obvious successor. She was connected to, and a large portion of her career was involved with, the company. It made complete sense that she stepped into the role.”

She continues: “I see lots of similarities in the way all three of us work. The content and style of the shows may be different, and technology is changing, but our individual motivation and our ideals in terms of collaboration are complementary.”

‘Blue’ – a 40th anniversary celebration

Blue is a triple bill carefully programmed by Hollingsworth to honour the past, embrace the present and look to the future. Presented in association with the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), Blue‘s title relates to showcasing three distinctive and very different works themed around something old, something new and something borrowed.

‘When Time Stops’, guest artist Riannon McLean, ADC company artists. Photo: David Kelly.

‘Something old’ showcases an excerpt from Weir’s iconic 2013 work, When Time Stops, created through the eyes of a woman facing her mortality and the mythological ferryman who rows her across the river. Reflecting Weir’s vision of commissioning contemporary composers, in this case Iain Grandage, alongside live music from Camerata (Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra), this much loved work has been revisited as part of the trilogy.

Weir says: “I was very touched when Amy invited me to restage part of one of my signature works. We have chosen both the beginning and ending for its musicality, plus the gentler more intimate moments of the relationships. Original cast member, Riannon McLean, will reprise her role as the woman, while Jack Lister is the Ferryman.”

She adds: “Emotionally, it has been a pleasure to work in the studio where I created so many productions and which holds many memories.”

‘Glass Teeth’ Melanie Laney, ADC company artists. Photo: David Kelly.

This piece will be followed by ‘something new’ from exciting Australian/Javanese choreographer Melanie Lane. Glass Teeth is based on a supernatural theme and is evocative of dreams and sleep. It offers what Hollingsworth describes as “an exhilarating experience with provocative choreography and a thrilling new soundscape by UK electronic music artist, Clark“.

‘In your rooms’, ADC company artist Lily Potger. Photo: David Kelly.

The ‘something borrowed’ work recreates international choreographer Hofesh Shechter’s groundbreaking work, In your rooms. Hollingsworth danced in the original production in London and describes it as: “Sinewy, nuanced, raw and energetic; it’s a challenging piece for dancers with incredible physicality.” Shechter, also a percussionist, has scored the work for percussion and strings.

Hollingsworth concludes by saying: “For me, this Gala event illustrates the breadth and capacity of the company, celebrating our collective achievements over many years. It is especially exciting that all three artistic directors will reunite together on the night, with Maggi and Abel travelling from their home in France to join us for this special occasion. We will be showcasing the history of the company in the Playhouse Foyer, with imagery and footage that pays homage to our past and to its founder, Maggi Sietsma AM.”

Blue will be performed in the Playhouse, QPAC from 14 to 17 May 2025.