News

 > News

$200,000 grants to be distributed to creatives in Gold Coast

Grants worth a total of $1.5 million will be offered through Experience Gold Coast Arts Fund to support local artists.
4 Dec 2024 11:36
Celina Lei
Gold Coast introduces new arts grants. People at a music festival pumping their fits. The air is filled with confetti raining down on them.

All Arts

Gold Coast introduces new arts grants. Photo: Danny Howe, Unsplash.

Share Icon

A new $1.5 million arts fund will be open to support Gold Coast’s artists across practices including theatre, dance, music, film and photography, circus, and multi-genre collaborations.

The Experience Gold Coast (EGC) Arts Fund will distribute grants of up to $200,000 per application to artists and creatives, whose presentation of local content can be aligned to EGC’s signature festival and events.

Current EGC events seeking the inclusion of Gold Coast artists include:

The new EGC fund will focus on three grant categories: Gold Coast Stories, Gold Coast Creates and Gold Coast Presents. Applicants can apply for the three grant categories with funding tiers of up to $25,000, $100,000 or $200,000.

Details of the three grant categories:

  • Gold Coast Stories – Development of new content by Gold Coast artists, companies, and community for presentation across EGC platforms, festivals, events and stages
  • Gold Coast Creates – Attracting high-calibre artists with strong connection to the Gold Coast back to the city to create and deliver work, and
  • Gold Coast Presents – Presentation of readymade high quality local creative content.

The EGC Arts Fund has a specific local focus and seeks to build the city’s arts ecology on the back of the success of HOTA, Home of the Arts, which opened in 2021 and, in 2023, saw 750,000 people visit the gallery.

Read: Not just casinos and beaches: being a Gold Coast artist at HOTA

Experience Gold Coast’s Head of Arts and Culture, Yarmila Alfonzetti, says, “A thriving society needs arts and culture practitioners and activities of all types and levels. A melting pot of vibrant and distinctive cultural experiences that inspire locals and visitors alike will ensure that the Gold Coast continues its impressive trajectory to maturity.”

She continues, “HOTA, Home of the Arts, is in the privileged position of being able to support dozens of Gold Coast artists and creative personnel each year, and the opportunity for HOTA to present even more artists and their work at this wonderful precinct is one that I welcome wholeheartedly.”

Gold Coast Mayor, Tom Tate adds, “We know we have incredibly talented locals across a whole range of artistic pursuits, and this project will provide the support they need to go to the next level.”

Applicants practising in any art form are eligible to apply for the EGC Arts Fund with new and unusual contemporary arts practices encouraged.

Experience Gold Coast is an amalgamation of five entities – HOTA Home of the Arts, Destination Gold Coast, Major Events Gold Coast, Study Gold Coast and Placemakers – brought together under one umbrella in 2023 to help drive the city’s tourism, events, education, and arts and culture sectors.

Applications are now open for the three EGC Arts Fund grant categories with varying closing dates; learn more.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

News Reviews Features Writing and Publishing Theatre Film Digital Television Music Career Advice
More
Reviews

Dance review: Dance Clan, Studio Theatre at Bangarra

Different choreographers come together to present a showcase for Bangarra Dance Theatre.

Karen Leong
Wall mural in light filled gallery with tropical drawings in black and white and colourful flower. Brian Robinson
Reviews

Exhibition review: Brian Robinson and Prita Tina Yeganeh, Onespace

An unlikely but beautiful pairing of exhibitions that works.

Gina Fairley
legal action: an image of a small bronze sculpture/ statue of the symbol of the law - a female figure blindfolded holding two scales.
Opinions & Analysis

Legal costs of MSO Board actions start to mount … at what cost to the art?

The MSO’s controversial response to a statement made by an artist at an August recital has not just impacted the…

Jo Pickup
The Australian Ballet, ‘The Nutcracker’, featuring Sara Andrlon, winner of the 2024 Telstra Ballet Dancer Award. A ballerina dressed in white on stage among a crowd of applauding performers.
News

Opportunities and awards

Public mural opportunity, plus nearly a million in cash support to creative projects and more!

Celina Lei
androgynous figure with tenticals, sci-fi video art. Cao Fei
Reviews

Exhibition review: Cao Fei: My City is Yours, AGNSW

An exhibition that explores where reality, fantasy and the cyber worlds become indistinguishable.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login