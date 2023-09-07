The seventh edition of Sydney Contemporary boasts a record number of participating galleries and is its largest fair to date, with works from more than 500 artists and 96 galleries. The annual calendar event for galleries, collectors, artists and visitors alike is presented at Carriageworks from 7-10 September.

At the media preview on 6 September, Sydney Contemporary Founder and co-owner Tim Etchells said, ‘Sydney Contemporary has grown from strength to strength each year, generating the largest concentration of art sales annually in Australia.’

Major art fairs also act as wind vanes, where parallels can be spotted between institutional exhibitions, art prizes and commercial representation. ArtsHub takes the pulse on what to see at Sydney Contemporary 2023.

Gallery booth highlights

Stanley Street Gallery Booth A08. Pictured works by Agus Wijaya (L) and Jackson Farley (R). Photo: ArtsHub.

Stanley Street Gallery (Sydney) A08

In the First Space, Hall A, Stanley Street Gallery is presenting works by three artists: Agus Wijaya, Jackson Farley and Jacquie Meng. Born in Indonesia and of Chinese background, Wijaya is now based in Sydney and his installation Gugusan (2023) speaks to the polarities of the diasporic experience. Fluoro pigments of red and green present compositions that are surreal and dream-like.

The motif of naïve art and child-like figures also resonates with the works of Farley and Meng. Farley is a multidisciplinary artist whose works are both engrossing and unsettling, filled with a sense of dark humour abundant in memes and internet culture. Meanwhile, Meng’s paintings – their aesthetic suggesting influences from early Japanese manga, folklore and popular culture – present a strong visual language that aims to avoid flat-lined diasporic identities. Meng was a finalist in Perth Institute of Contemporary Art’s Hatched: National Graduate Show 2022.

MARS (Melbourne) E03

MARS Booth E03. Pictured works by Megan Streader and Jenna Lee. Photo: ArtsHub.

The Melbourne-based gallery MARS has literally illuminated its booth, brimming with works by Megan Streader, Jenna Lee and Diego Ramirez. Streader’s light sculptures and installations are fun and quirky, but spatially aware, melding seamlessly with Lee’s smaller dilly bags and Ramirez’s glossy mirrored surfaces – both also incorporating light into their works. It’s a refreshing presentation that shows a sense of collaboration and common understanding between a gallery’s stable of artists.

Lee is also presenting her eight-metre long wall installation as part of Sydney Contemporary’s Installation Contemporary programming, curated by Sarah Hetherington; to gather, to nourish, to sustain (2022–2023) was previously shown at the 2023 TarraWarra Biennale.

COMA (Sydney) E05

COMA Booth E05. Pictured works by (L-R): Justin Williams, Fabian Ramírez, Nick Modrzewski, Kansas Smeaton, Renée Estée. Photo: Supplied.

Teresa Baker, Justin Williams, Fabian Ramírez, Renée Estée, Mia Middleton – these may not be familiar names to some Australian audiences, but many of them are on the rise internationally. First-time Sydney Contemporary participant COMA (with galleries in Darlinghurst and Chippendale) has brought along a selection of emerging and mid-career artists hoping to showcase international talent locally, but also highlight Australian artists that are thriving abroad.

Baker has pieces held in US institutions such the Whitney Museum of Art and Portland Museum of Art. On view in Sydney is her textile work Crocus (2023), as is Williams’ painting Oswald died never seeing snow (2023), which presents a comical scene of a bearded man parading on a horse, yet simultaneously demands contemplation. The Melbourne-born, New Mexico-based artist of Egyptian heritage is currently presently a solo exhibition at COMA’s Chippendale gallery. Williams’ works are also held in the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection in the US and Bourse de Commerce Pinault Collection, Paris.

Similarly, Middleton is an Australian-born, New York-based artist who has developed her reputation abroad with paintings that embody cinematic qualities with storytelling prowess. Presented at Sydney Contemporary are five small-scale pieces.

Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery (Sydney) F05

This year Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery has decided to go with a massive solo presentation of works by Yolŋu artist Dhambit Munuŋgurr, filling a prominent space inside Carriageworks with varying shades of blue. Visitors to the last NGV Triennial will be familiar with these bark paintings and larrakitj (hollow poles). Following her win at the Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) in 2018, blue has become the artist’s dominant palette.

The installation is unmissable and a sight to behold.

Hugo Michell Gallery (Adelaide) F14

Hugo Michell Gallery Booth F14. Pictured works by Sera Waters. Photo: ArtsHub.

A standout from outside the arena of Victoria or New South Wales is Adelaide-based Hugo Michell Gallery. The booth can be accessed through a strongly curated selection of textile-based works by Adelaide artist Sera Waters, who studied hand embroidery at the Royal School of Needlework, in the UK. A sense of melancholy rings through text-based pieces, such as Forecast for Foregoners (2023) with the stitched phrase ‘THE FUTURE IS 300KM NORTH’. Waters was included in the 2022 Adelaide Biennial and her series, Storied Sail Cloths, was then shown at the Busan Biennale in South Korea.

Also included are seven acrylic on brass works by Melbourne-based artist Richard Lewer, all sold before the day ended (priced at $17,000 each). Lewer’s pale and fleshy figures are androgynous and anonymous, but they are presented in a world where symbols of status prevail. In one work, figures wearing fedoras rush by while those sitting with signs stating ‘HOMELESS PLEASE HELP’ look on in the background. Other works at the booth include photographs by Trent Parke and Justine Varga.

Fine Arts, Sydney Booth F18. Photo: ArtsHub.

Fine Arts, Sydney presents a wide-ranging selection of artists working across diverse mediums, from Francis Upritchard’s wood-fired ceramic to Yona Lee’s sculptures of stainless steel. Among them is Prudence Flint’s painting The Coat (2023), Gretchen Albrecht’s Study for ‘After Goya – Maria Teresa in black’ (2020) and Peter Stichbury’s Chains of the Sea (2023). South Korean-born and Aotearoa-based, Lee’s works were previously shown at Melbourne’s Gertrude Contemporary in Wall, Floor and Ceiling (ended 26 August).

It is a booth where artists are united by their disparity – but it works.

Sullivan+Strumpf Booth F21. Photo: ArtsHub.

At Sullivan+Strumpf’s booth this year, colour speaks volumes. The deliciously textured paintings of Yvette Coppersmith (previously shown at Melbourne Jewish Museum), statement pieces from Michael Lindeman, boisterous ceramics of Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran and more, make for an all-round eye-catching presentation.

Others include Daniel Crooks’ video work Static No.24 (Wan Chai Sinusoid) (2017) that morphs the spatial and temporal perceptions of human activity, Alex Seton’s Protect Me from Everything carved from Chillagoe Champagne marble, and 2023 Archibald Prize-winner Julia Gutman’s textile portrait of Zev Tropp, who is a producer at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art.

STATION (Sydney/Melbourne) G03

STATION Booth G03. Pictured works by Karla Dickens (collage, top), Heather B. Swann (sculpture, bottom). Photo: ArtsHub.

Look on the ground, it’s Heather B. Swann’s bronze sculpture Giraffe (2010), whimsically leaning against a wall of STATION’s booth beneath the complex collages of Karla Dickens. Several of the senior and established artist’s black sculptural pieces are presented, including Bent bone (2020), Man (2014) and Would I lie to you (2022), alongside three works on paper. It’s a small showing compared to Swann’s exhibition as part of Twist at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery, but a treasure nonetheless.

Also included in the booth are Dickens’ multilayered mixed media collages and Tony Clark’s moody landscapes, each work featuring 64 sections from Clark’s Myriorama series.

In addition, viewers should check out the National Art School at A12, featuring works by recent alumni who currently have no gallery representation – special mention to the concealed portraits of women by Gigi Malherbe and sculptures by Chrystal Rimmer made from plastic and aluminium waste.

A special inclusion at this year’s Sydney Contemporary is Galleria Continua, an international blue chip gallery founded in San Gimignano, Italy 1990 with outposts in Beijing, Les Moulins, Habana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris and Dubai. Its presentation of works by British sculptor Antony Gormley is said to be valued at around £500,000 (AU$980,000).

Curated presentations and programming

Booths to look out for in the Future section – for young galleries operating five years or less – include Fremantle-based EG Projects, which is presenting works by this year’s MA Art Prize winner, Manyjilyjarra artist Corban Clause Williams.

Also Perth’s sweet pea builds on the momentum of Thai Australian artist Nathan Beard, previously presented by FUTURES Gallery at SPRING1883 art fair in Melbourne and with a current solo exhibition at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art. Beard completed his residency at ACME Studios in London in 2022 (a joint initiative with the Australia Council), and has developed a series of works featuring life-sized hands and feet, as well as the durian fruit, often exoticised for its potent smell.

Tokyo-based LOKO Gallery, a second-time participant at Sydney Contemporary (it previously exhibited in 2019), presents a series of paintings on Japanese paper by Yuka Mori, using traditional mineral pigments. Bodies and plants morph into each other as the saturated pigments create surfaces that resemble wood.

Other curated sections of Sydney Contemporary include space dedicated to works on paper, performance programming co-curated by Samantha Watson-Wood and Katie Winten, and a series of talks centring art and design.

Sydney Contemporary 2023 runs from 7-10 September at Carriageworks, check out the full program.