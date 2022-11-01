Sculpture dominates Venice Biennale; it’s female and Black

If you haven’t been to a Venice Biennale you wouldn’t believe it. There is too much to see to fit into a month, let alone the one week.

For most people encountering the Venice Biennale the focus is on content, rather than the resulting medium. It just so happens that in this Biennale, the important content is primarily sculptural.

A great example is AI Weiwei‘s incredible 8.4-metre high black, glass chandelier/sculpture, La Commedia Umana (Human Comedy), which is exhibited in the Palladian Basilica of San Giorgio Maggiore. It comprises over 2000 pieces of cast glass bones, skulls and body parts and weighs over two and a half tonnes.

While that weight is both literal and metaphorical (Ai Weiwei touches on a political narrative, but also personifies the weight that ‘a name’ carries at Venice), there has been much talk of this year’s edition of the globally celebrated art event that intentionally places the weight elsewhere – that is, on the voices of women and marginalised artists.

Context is everything

The Venice Biennale is spread throughout all of Venice, but the focus is in the Giardini, a garden created by Napoleon from a swamp. It’s now home to 80 national pavilions.

Central to the Giardini is the main Biennale International pavilion, which, along with part of the Arsenale (presented in the old Venetian navy dockyard buildings), hosts the curated show.

For this the 59th Venice Biennale, it is entitled the The Milk of Dreams and is curated by Cecilia Alemani who is best known for her work as Director of the New York High Line. The title and themes are based on a children’s fantasy book by British-born Mexican artist Leonora Carrington who is said to have ‘feminised surrealism’.

Alemani has amplified the female voice or perspective utilising the idea of hybrid creatures and the metamorphosis of human beings as a warning and a hope for humanity as we approach an undeniably important period in human history.

The female voice in this exhibition is heard loud and clear and we recognise that we have always heard it in the background of our lives but chosen to ignore it.

The theme is talking up the alternatives to traditional white male thinking by promoting the fantastic, the other, and the non-traditional ways of thinking and problem solving … the quieter, the gentler and also the preposterous.

So where and how does sculpture come into play?

A great number of the works in The Milk of Dreams were gathered into ‘capsules’ denoting precedential and background works that are presented as historical precursors of the larger, more imposing and contemporary presentations.

Katharina Fritsch’s big green Elefant/Elephant (1987) in the first salon of the Biennale pavilion largely relates to the Surrealism capsule.

There are heaps of other innovative, outstanding and memorable works by female artists, such as Niki de Saint Phalle (born 1930) with one of her multicoloured hybrid/abstract women sculptures, or Nanas (French slang for ‘girls’).

Ruth Asawa shows finely-crafted wrought-metal wire baskets, presented as hanging sculptures with beautiful doppelgänger shadows. Asawa has long used varying metals to create graceful everyday forms with a community connection. Their lack of mass runs counter to the kind of male-dominated heavy metal sculpture genre.

It is a bold, confident statement of the place minority voices can hold within the global conversation – when given the opportunity – and one that uses the sculptural medium to deliver that with strength.

But this Biennale dialogue hinges around Golden Lion winner Simone Leigh, who is represented not only in the Milk of Dreams but also in the US Pavilion. Leigh is the first Black woman to represent the US, and has filled the pavilion with large bronze and ceramic sculptures of working Black women, in an exhibition titled Sovereignty.

Like many artists selected for this Biennale, she uses sculpture as a social practice that ‘centres race, beauty, community and care as they relate to Black women’s bodies and intellectual labour’, Alemani describes.

Further amplifying that position, she redecorated the existing Neo-classical façade of the pavilion turning it into an African village. The standout artwork of the 59th Venice Biennale is Leigh’s 7.3-metre tall black bronze sculpture, Satellite, fronting the pavilion and overlooking the main path of the Giardini.

I can’t help but think of it in relation to another great knockout work, though mainly two-dimensional, which is Anselm Kiefer’s exhibition in the Doge’s Palace in the Piazza San Marco. A site-specific installation made for this huge town hall-sized room, it is a suite of immense paintings that cover the walls and is read as a collage of textures, images, motifs, ideas and objects (including canoes and shopping trolleys) and refers to the history and philosophy related to Venice.

It is overwhelmingly an entrenched white male history. The two offer an interesting departure, embodied across this exhibition.

While the international curated exhibition really is the main focus of the Biennale there are actually 30 other collateral exhibitions, and hundreds of other large and small presentations scattered throughout the city in palazzos, churches and rented spaces.

Collectively, these satellite shows have always had a bit more of a ‘guerrilla’ feel to them, moving between the high-profile and well-promoted, to those that are a little too niche in quality and lacking erudite connection.

View of the Mrinalini Mukherjee’s hemp figures titled ‘Devi’, ‘Rudra’ and ‘Vanshree’ at the 59th Venice Biennale, 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

Women rethinking sculpture

The Milk of Dreams is clearly stating that salvation lies in the ability to metamorphose our thinking. This is demonstrated in the representation of bodies in the exhibition.

A good example is the work of Mrinalini Mukherjee, an Indian sculptor presenting large hemp macramé, grotesque atavistic figures. They offer a shifting dialogue around sculpture and the post human condition, led by unexpected voices.

Similarly, from Argentina, Gabriel Chaile’s hand built, raw clay and steel-mesh large cooking/fire pots, have an anthropomorphic quality. As sculptures they push against gender-based domestic roles of cooking through scale.

A most aromatic and sensual piece is a room-sized geometric, sculptural maze by Delcy Morelos, titled Earth Paradis, which is made of earth, herbs and spices like coffee, cocoa and cinnamon. The viewer moves through it at shoulder height – a forced bodily engagement with its mass.

Delcy Morelos installation view at the 59th Venice Biennale, 2022. Image: Biennale Arte 2022.

What Chaile and Morelos’ works demonstrate is a non-hierarchical use of materials and craft traditions in the Biennale format, with their scale punching them into contemporary dialogue. I wanted to lie on the maze and hug the pots; I’ve never felt that before in a sculpture exhibition – that truly visceral response to non-traditional mediums.

In conclusion, some national pavilions demonstrate the variety of commitment that national governments have to the visual arts. Some pavilions wouldn’t rate at the Sydney Royal Easter show, while others like the more traditional European ‘cultured’ countries present mini classical palaces. The Russian Pavilion was closed.

While this edition of Biennale celebrates form – especially in the hands of minority and women artists – it is the Australian Pavilion that shakes tradition, with an immense soundscape that resonates throughout the whole Giardini and shocks most who venture nearby.

Presenting Marco Fusinato’s mega audiovisual presentation of Desastres, curated by Alexie Glass-Kantor, the music/sound apparently selects the post-apocalyptic images (or at least the progression of the images) projected.

I speculate that the sound also seems to attempt the building of mentally-created environments and imagery, which may refer back to research by Stanford University’s Sound Lab in the 1980s, where there was an attempt to build mental images by sound alone.

This, indeed, may be the new sculpture of the day.

The 59th Venice Biennale de Arte

23 April – 27 November 2022

Venice, Italy