From the shortest and most deadly review of just a few words, such as ‘can’t sing, can’t act, can dance a little’ to a considered piece of long-form journalism, arts criticism has an important place in our cultural life. Promoting debate, encouraging comparisons, boosting sales and even occasionally giving rise to a lawsuit, criticism is an art and a discipline in itself.

A good review is both an intellectual and emotional response to the work. It’s not so much about ‘do I like it’, but more ‘is this a good example of the genre; does it have the qualities of excellence and originality?’ and similar critical questions.

Unlike the chutzpah of the coffee shop in Woolloomoloo that proudly splashed ‘worst bagels in Sydney – Tripadvisor’ across its exterior, inviting customers to come in and decide for themselves, arts criticism can be much deadlier. A scathing review can be ruinous for a show with a limited run or for the confidence of an emerging performer.

‘Arts criticism is important in many ways,’ says Peter Burdon, a singer and musicologist, who has been an active reviewer of music, dance and drama since the mid-1990s and Chair of the Adelaide Critics Circle since 2010.

‘Two particular aspects of the craft dominate. First, criticism informs the public, whether they be those who have spent money on a ticket, or those who are thinking of doing so, and second, the artists and companies who’ve invested in the production.

‘For the public, an informed review potentially excites them to participate and engage with the arts. It gives them an idea of what a show is about, which is often necessary, as well as its strengths and weaknesses,’ says Burdon.

And speaking of ‘weaknesses’, Burdon observes that ‘manners matter, and sometimes, though not always, silence is the best form of tact’. Or, as many mothers used to say, ‘if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all’.

Image: Shutterstock.

‘For the artists and companies, reviews explain in broad terms why the critic regarded a performance in the way they did, and they desirably offer nuanced perspectives to performers and directors. Additionally, they provide publicity and drive ticket sales, and anyone who thinks this is not important in the 21st century is living in an ivory tower.’

Burdon believes that informed arts criticism is vital and stresses the importance of the critic understanding the art form they are reviewing.

‘Sloppy criticism that regurgitates promotional material or gives the game away is to be deplored, as is self-published online criticism where there is no quality control or capacity for peer review,’ he says firmly.

The Critics Circle represents the united force of Adelaide’s performing and visual arts critics across mainstream and alternative media. These ‘scribblers in the dark’, as they often call themselves, meet regularly to nominate outstanding work and, at year’s end, vote for the winners of their cash and trophy awards named the ACColades, now in their 26th year.

‘We give annual awards for excellence in the performing and visual arts. The Circle also gives weekly awards during the Adelaide Fringe, a Best-in-Fringe award, and serves as consultant for several philanthropic awards. We also give an annual award for an Emerging Visual Artist, judged by a specialist panel,’ says Burdon.

And while Adelaide is a city that takes great pride in its arts credentials, and was for many years promoted as “the Festival State”, Burdon is realistic about the potential conflicts this raises for critics.

‘Adelaide’s tightly-knit arts community does present some challenges. While we punch well above our weight in terms of the calibre of professional and amateur arts practitioners, it’s always difficult when you know the people you are reviewing. This is especially the case when the review is less than stellar,’ he says.

‘That being said, most of the long-serving critics are seasoned professionals. Many have national, and some have international, reputations, and have served as selectors and peer assessors for grants and awards at local and national level. They are alert to the potential for conflicts of interest, and declare them.’

Membership of the Adelaide Critics Circle is by invitation, with prospective members proposed by existing members, though they are sometimes self-nominated.

‘A nominee will normally be regularly and substantially involved in the writing or broadcasting of criticism, have a demonstrable knowledge and appreciation of the arts and critical analysis skills, and may have a substantial interaction with the local arts community,’ explains Burdon.

The Adelaide Critics Circle was formed in 1996 at the instigation of Robyn Archer, then Festival of Arts Artistic Director. Archer had been a guest presenter at the Canberra Critics Circle Awards the year before, when she was Director of the National Festival of Australian Theatre, and was so impressed with the idea that she took the concept with her to her new role in Adelaide.

Canberra is, of course, another small city that poses these same issues for critics. The Canberra Critics Circle has been operating for over 30 years and also covers all the major art forms, not just performing arts.

Its aim is to provide a focal point for Canberra reviewers across print and electronic media through discussions and forums. The composition of the Circle can expand or contract each year, depending on who is writing or broadcasting on the arts. It presently has around 25 members who pay a subscription of $30 a year. The structure is informal, and it is conceived of as a circle of equals.

That said, ‘the critics defend their choices before their peers, who sometimes object to nominations, leading to occasional fiery spats,’ admits Convenor Helen Musa OAM CF, arts editor at Canberra CityNews and the Canberra Representative to the Asia Pacific Journalism Centre.

‘The Canberra Critics Circle was founded in 1991 after a forum held during Dance Week, with the aim of providing a focal point for Canberra reviewers and to make annual awards to ACT region artists, defined as those living and working within a 100-kilometre radius of Canberra,’ says Musa.

‘The first awards took place in October 1991 at the historic Albert Hall, then moved around the arts institutions of Canberra before settling in 2010 at the Canberra Museum and Gallery. From the outset, it was decided that because Canberra was a relatively small community, it would be ridiculous to pre-impose “best of” categories. It’s not a horse race!’

Musa explains that the awards are designed to recognise more abstract qualities like impact, originality and excellence.

‘This has served the Circle well and means that the Awards are sharp, snappy and targeted towards the most exciting arts activities of any given year.’

Very occasionally, the awards take on a rather different character.

‘Off you go, love… I’ll be along later.’ Brenda Blethyn. Image: Wikimedia.

‘There are many amusing tales from over the years, but it’s a gloomier story that comes to mind. Back in 2002, three of the arts community’s leading identities – festival director Ursula Callus, sculptor Neil Roberts, and theatre artist David Branson – all died suddenly during the working year and we honoured them with posthumous awards. It was such a gloomy occasion that the Circle has preferred not to do it again.’

The Circle takes it role seriously and makes time to reflect on the art of reviewing.

‘Each year, the Circle conducts a series of winter conversations where critics gather for an informal chat with guest artists, both local and interstate, from across the spectrum of the arts. Such conversations serve to expand the horizons of the critics, create a setting for debate about the ethics and techniques of criticism, and encourage a sense of professional collegiality,’ says Musa.

Arts reviewers in Sydney also host an annual awards program. The Sydney Theatre Awards began with a group of leading critics voting for the awards, but as circumstances changed and fewer critics were seeing every show each year, the voting structure was reconsidered.

‘We have morphed into four panels being Mainstage, Independent Theatre, Musicals and Cabaret, and Children’s and Young People’s Theatre,’ explains Ian Phipps, who founded and still manages the awards program. Phipps is a leading arts industry publicist, who has been involved with the entertainment business in Australia for over 30 years

‘We have both critics and industry professionals on each panel. We do not have a membership nor are we an association; the panellists are invited to participate.’

Phipps says they are in the process of forming a management committee that will include a similar mix of critics and industry professionals.

‘The Awards ceremony is much anticipated by the industry each year,’ Phipps says proudly. ‘This is not only for the presentation of the awards, but also because of the relaxed, informal nature of the night, and the fact that it’s free and open to all theatre industry practitioners. It’s the one night of the year when the whole of the theatre industry can get together to celebrate each other’s successes. A lot of networking goes on at the bar afterwards!’

The Sydney Theatre Awards are supported each year by the Seaborn Broughton and Walford Foundation. They have attracted many high-profile presenters over the years including Ralph Fiennes, Angela Lansbury, James Earl Jones, Cate Blanchett, David Wenham, Stephen Daldry, Leah Purcell and Jacki Weaver. There have also been special performances by cast members from the three Australian tours of Les Misérables, and others such as Nancye Hayes and Geraldine Turner celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original Australian production of Chicago.

Adelaide has also attracted a few high-profile guests for its ACColades including Sigrid Thornton and Brenda Blethyn who both attended when they were in town in 2007.

‘The awards being over, Ms Thornton was keen to depart,’ says Burdon with a smile. ‘”Off you go, love,” said Ms Blethyn in the voice that’s made Vera such a huge hit, “I’ll be along later.” Ms Blethyn happily stayed until closing.’

Disclosure: The writer is a member of the Adelaide Critics Circle.