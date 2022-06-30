Library showcases how craft advances science

Rarely do we think that craft and science intersect – most of the time they are seen on opposite sides of the spectrum. But a recent exhibition at State Library Victoria opens up a different narrative where craft plays an equally significant role in teaching us about the world, from the natural to the astronomical.

Handmade Universe: From craft to code and the spaces between features a major commissioned work by Melbourne based artist and software engineer Sarah Spencer. Described by co-curator Bethan Johnson as a ‘wild magnificent jumper of a work’, Stargazing is a 15-kg knitted tapestry of the 88 constellations used in Western astronomy.

Spencer hacked a 1980s domestic knitting machine and embedded over 800 LED lights into the work for an interactive installation featuring live coding – a first in the Library’s map collection.

Stargazing by Sarah Spencer and Dharangalk Biik by Mandy Nicholson (mural). Image supplied.

I always believed my twin worlds of knitting and technology [art and science] are not mutually exclusive and are two parts of the whole Sarah Spencer, artist and software engineer

But the exhibition begins at it’s entrance with Deanna Hitti’s A is for Alam (pen): the object, the language, the archive, an almost floor to ceiling installation comprised of 156 individually printed cyanotypes exploring issues of cultural diversity and identity.

Regarded as one of the oldest printing processes in the history of photography, cyanotypes became a cheap method to reproduce scientific notes and diagrams in the 1800s.

Through these contemporary reimaginings of historic practices, the exhibition also offered a set of provocations to delve into the Library’s historic collection.

Also on view is Margaret Ann Field’s lacework from 1900-10, with each pattern named after a constellation or star alongside an institutional booklet on how others can also marry counting stitches and charting stars.

Another fascinating find is Mrs Hugh Peck’s Berlin waistcoats from 1844 with patterns noted as the ‘original pixel’. The spectacularly preserved items document a transition from household labour to more creative pursuits among middle-class women with the adoption of new technologies. .

Work by Wurundjeri artist Mandy Nicholson also stars in the show, enveloping the Victoria Gallery in patterns and motifs of a Wurundjeri Universe, Star Country. The hand-drawn designs are blown-up to create a mural that physically transforms and restructures the Library’s colonial architecture.

Located in an enclave behind Stargazing, visitors can delve into the land of many natural wonders with Donna Kendrigan’s kirky and mesmerising stop-motion animation, Season of the orchid. The work brings to life the discoveries of self-taught naturalist Edith Coleman (1874-1951) who unlocked the secret of pollination by some orchid species – a mystery that troubled Charles Darwin until the end of his days.

Going through a labour-intensive process of making paper models of orchids and male wasps – which the orchids attract by mimicking the shape and scent of a female wasp – Kendrigan’s video captures both naturalistic awe and artistic experimentation.

While the exhibition centres women creatives past and present (including Atong Atem, Kate Just and Lucy Simpson), some international artists commissioned through the exhibition include Ben Hutchings (London) and Sans façon (Canada). Both works draw on geographies and location technology. Hutchings presents A visually similar travel guide of a never-ending journey through Google’s image search and Sans façon (collaborative duo Charles Blanc and Tristan Surtees) draws our attention to the setting and rising sun at exact moments across the globe.

Handmade Universe is the second contemporary exhibition held in the Library’s gallery, and a first to combine contemporary works with its historic collection among objects on loan from Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS). In many ways, it presents the institution’s commitment to reimagine and contextualise its collection in the present day.

The exhibition bridges the gaps between craft, science and technology and through facilitating wonder and curiosity, proposes new (creative) ways to experience the world around us.

Handmade Universe: From craft to code and the spaces between is on view at State Library Victoria until 26 February 2023.