Is climate change turning the blowtorch on outdoor theatre?

It’s one of the cherished rites of summer. A blanket or a folding chair. An esky. Your bestest friends. A show under the stars.

Every year, outdoor theatre productions draw tens of thousands of people annually to city parks, heritage gardens and beachside reserves. Their informality, interactivity, emphasis on entertainment and, in recent years, aura of relative COVID safety, make them an enduringly popular fixture in the entertainment calendar.

But the viability of those companies presenting outdoor work is increasingly under threat from climate change. As the climate becomes more unpredictable, and extreme heat, violent storms and bushfire smoke more common, Australian producers are being forced to grapple with their effects on their casts, crews, audiences and financial bottom line.

Sydney-based theatre company Sport for Jove has staged outdoor productions since 2009. Its annual summer season, performed at the heritage-listed Bella Vista farmstead in the city’s outer north-western suburbs in December, and in Leura in the Blue Mountains in January, has been a fixture on the summer arts calendar for more than a decade.

‘Between them, COVID-19 and the climate have placed tremendous stresses on the business,’ Sport for Jove’s Founder and Artistic Director, Damian Ryan says. ‘The summer season was always a flagship for us, but it has become absolutely tenuous now with a lot of money lost in recent years.’

Ryan has charted a steep decline in the viability of his summer season over the past decade, thanks to weather factors. ‘About nine years ago, the previous La Niña event we experienced wiped out nearly half of our performances that summer. We had a couple of great years after that but since then there has been a steady decline in the predictability of the weather. And over the past two or three years, it’s been absolutely dire.

Making outdoor theatre has always been a joy. Actors love it, audiences love it. It’s always been a joyous experience. But now it can be absolutely chaotic, too. Damian Ryan, Founder Sport for Jove.

Melbourne-based producer-director Glenn Elston echoes Ryan’s sentiment. ‘Outdoor theatre’s always been a gamble, but now the odds are worse,’ he says.

Elston is one of the pioneers of outdoor theatre in Australia. His Australian Shakespeare Company, which stages a range of classics and family shows, has been operating since 1987.

‘So much has changed. When we started, the message was all slip, slop and slap,’ Elston says. ‘That was what people were talking about then. Now we’re actually re-writing parts of some of our shows to get the climate change message out to audiences. That’s part of our duty now, part of everyone’s duty.’

Rolling the dice

Staging outdoor theatre in Australia has always been a high-risk venture, says Elston. ‘We’re getting very good at using the weather forecasting and radars these days and that helps a lot but the main problem for us is always heat and I think that’s something we’ve been dealing with for a few years already. We had to give up performing in summer in Adelaide several years ago. Day and after day, the heat. We had to cancel so many shows.’

Ryan is now facing similar challenges in western Sydney. The Bella Vista farm venue sits in a veritable heat island of business parks and suburban housing and summer temperatures in the area have soared in western Sydney in recent years. Records were broken when nearby Penrith neared 50 celcius in January 2020 – on that day, it was the hottest place on the planet.

‘I know these things go in cycles, but it has definitely gotten hotter, even up in the Blue Mountains,’ Ryan says. ‘We’ve cancelled at least half a dozen show due to extreme heat. In Leura one actor fainted and had to be taken to hospital.’

Sport for Jove used to perform five matinees in Leura. ‘Now we can only manage one, and that’s only when we can see the medium range forecast and quickly arrange a performance. Working in the daytime has become unbearable for the actors and very difficult for audiences.’

Sport for Jove is now adjusting the kind of work it presents. The upcoming summer season will be shorter, include less performances and present one production (Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream) instead of two.

‘We’re also looking to some other solutions, like moving away from the more informal setting we use and building a temporary facility or a pop-up theatre, to protect actors and audiences.’

Recently, Elston has expanded his operations to include the cooler months in spring and autumn. ‘We’ve started doing April and September. It gives us a better roll of the dice when you spread everything out over the year.’

Toughing it out

Even though they’re sorely tested at times, the resilience of Australian audiences continues to impress Ryan and Elston.

‘The Australian audience is tough,’ Elston says. ‘Much tougher than in London, where we did shows in Kew Gardens for five or six years. There, people will turn up in gumboots when it’s raining but stay home is it gets over 23C.’

Ryan concurs. ‘I’ve been amazed by how much an audience will take. They stick around through downpours. They sit there in the heat. If you cancel a show they’re never give you grief, only sympathy. They get it. They understand the situation and that we are all in it together.’

Australian Shakespeare Company presents Alice in Wonderland in the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney, from 9 September and Mr Toad’s Birthday Party at Ripponlea House, Melbourne, from 22 September.

Sport for Jove will stage A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Bella Vista Farm Park in December, dates TBA.