How to stage a festival in a city with no CBD

Festivals are shaped by their cities; they reflect not only the people who live there, but also the unique geography and culture of the places in which they are staged. Cities such as Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide have a clearly defined CBD with cultural infrastructure to match, including major galleries, theatres and concert halls.

Consequently, such cities enable their local festivals to truly make a mark. ‘That’s what CBDs do – they really allow you to lay a brand over the CBD so everyone knows that you’re on. It’s difficult for us to do that on the Gold Coast, because we’re 76 kilometres long across multiple sites. We don’t have a city centre,’ explains the Gold Coast’s BLEACH* Festival CEO and Artistic Director, Rosie Dennis.

So how does the lack of a clearly defined CBD shape BLEACH*?

‘We’re stretched over more than 70 kilometres and most of that’s coastal – and most of the [region’s] focus is coastal. So, when you’re trying to work out where the main population is to plan a festival, you can do that in metro cities because you go, “Here’s your CBD”. For us it’s, “Well, where do we go?” We could go anywhere, really. And so what that means is we have a large footprint because we [stage works] in multiple places,’ she says.

Now in its 12th year, BLEACH* was originally established at the southern end of the Gold Coast at Burleigh Heads (where the Festival continues to have its strongest brand recognition) and has expanded over time to encompass the entirety of the Gold Coast.

This year’s Festival to date has seen works staged at the arts precinct HOTA – both on the outdoor stage and in the stairwell of the strikingly-designed gallery – as well as in the lush valleys of the hinterland and the beach at Burleigh Heads.

Selve perform at Freeman’s Organic Farm as part of ‘Acoustic Life of Sheds’ at Bleach Festival. Photo: Claudio Kirac, Art Work Agency.

In the coming days, additional works will be staged across a range of Gold Coast locations, including a brand new Festival precinct at Broadbeach.

Reminiscent of Gluttony and The Garden of Unearthly Delights at Adelaide Fringe, BLEACH* at Broadbeach will see a range of tents and pavilions hosting everything from cabaret and comedy to circus and contemporary music. A floating stage on the river will host a silent disco-style band, ensuring noise is minimalised for nearby residents, while local not-for-profit group the Multicultural Families Organisation (MFO) will host an open-air kafih (the Arabic word for both coffee and café) on the site.

Rana Al-Mekarry, Manager of MFO’s multicultural women’s office, says: ‘Kafih is really a place where people meet and talk and connect – it’s a really essential part of our culture, and it all revolves around coffee. Getting together for a coffee is a ritual – it’s not simply “Let’s just have a good coffee and go for a walk.” People sit down and they appreciate each other’s company. When you go for a kafih it’s like three hours, it’s not just half an hour.

‘It’s really about sharing times with people that you care about. It’s about conversations, but it’s also playing games. So we play card games, or we play backgammon. So it’s probably more than three hours! So what we will be doing here is we’ll be setting up under the canopy of a tree and be serving some traditional cinnamon Lebanese tea, Lebanese coffee and baklava to the community, and inviting everyone just to enjoy conversations with each other, as well as the amazing entertainment that BLEACH* has organised,’ Al-Mekarry tells ArtsHub.

Established some 25 years ago, MFO has worked with BLEACH* for several years – no surprise in a community where some 30% of the population hail from overseas – creating relationships not just between the two organisations, but between participants of events such as 2019’s Landing and this year’s cross-cultural drumming event, Heartbeats, which features practitioners from Japanese, Ghanian and Cook Islands traditions.

‘It’s really [about] how all the different drums from across the world can play in harmony together. Drumming is just such a primal part of everyone; when we experience it you feel it in your heart … and although the drums are very different, they can really connect and meet at the level of a heartbeat, which is what this is all about … a heartbeat is really a connection to homeland through drumming,’ says Al-Mekarry.

Supporting local artists

Launched in 2012 with a budget of $40,000, the inaugural BLEACH* Festival attracted an audience of 30,000 over its 16 days. Having subsequently moved from the Easter long weekend to August (theoretically the driest time of the year in the region, making the staging of outdoor work more manageable) BLEACH* continues to play an important role in supporting and employing local artists.

As Dennis explains: ‘People come out and see something that’s different at a festival, so it’s really important to have a festival for the employment of local artists. But it’s also more than that, it’s around profile. It’s a concentrated period of time where there’s a narrative that we can wrap around the work and the stories that are coming out of the Gold Coast and from Gold Coast artists. Of 318 artists [employed this year], half of them are Gold Coasters.’

Included among such artists are several of the musicians who performed at HOTA Gallery on the Festival’s opening weekend, in the improvised performance The Imaginary Aviary.

‘The Imaginary Aviary’ at HOTA Gallery as part of BLEACH* 2023. Photo: Art Work Agency.

Curator and musician Vanessa Tomlinson, who is also Head of Percussion at Griffith University, described the work (which took place on Saturday 5 August) as a creative response to climate change and the new species that may emerge as a result of changing environmental conditions.

‘For ages I’ve been working with ideas of extinction and loss in soundscapes, and then I just decided to flip my thinking to start being ready for the emergence of new species that arrive … as climate change happens, as adaptation happens,’ Tomlinson said.

Featuring nine improvisational musician/composers, including Tomlinson herself alongside Brisbane’s Flora Wong, Melbourne’s Peter Knight and others (‘each of whom has a really unique sonic language,’ Tomlinson said), the work encouraged the participating artists to consider how environmental impacts may force different species to evolve in order to survive.

‘What they’ve been tasked with is to come up with almost like a Dungeons and Dragons backstory for each species that’s going to emerge and its habitat and habits,’ explained Tomlinson. ‘And then they’re meeting in the stairwell of the HOTA gallery, which is amazing. It’s the most underutilised and architecturalised feature of the building. I just think it’s extraordinary. The first thing [I thought] when I saw it was, “Why aren’t there performances here every day?” because it’s a way of discovering the nooks and crannies [of the building].

‘So this work is basically a chance to showcase individual improvisational languages as a way to think about the way that climate change is affecting species … and to be ready and listening out for what’s happening and what’s already transforming,’ she added.

Thinking about the future

This year’s BLEACH* concludes with an outdoor performance featuring singers from a variety of backgrounds, and which is designed as a signpost towards the 2024 festival program.

‘We close with the new work, Tower Divas, commissioned from Gold Coast composer Corrina Bonshek and collaborators. We have been with that work from the very beginning. We seed-funded it and it features three female vocalists [Yolngu woman Gambirra Illume, Māori singer Whaia and Korean-born vocalist Sunny Kim] and they’re on these really tall scaffolding-towers with very beautiful long dresses and really high headdresses,’ Dennis says.

‘In bookending a festival I try and think about where we’re going to leave this festival to pick it up next year. So this year, we’ll leave it in song, basically – a song to the ocean. And then we’ll pick that up next year and see how we start.’

BLEACH* Festival runs until 13 August 2023.

The author visited the Gold Coast as a guest of BLEACH* Festival.