Grand Theft Theatre: An unreliable memoir

First, that title. Grand Theft Theatre.

Is David Williams dreading a call from IP lawyers for a certain video gaming corporation? Or a brisk cease-and-desist letter before he’s even gotten his new show off the ground?

‘Actually, I can’t believe someone hasn’t used it already,’ Williams tells ArtsHub. ‘It’s just really cool. We did some research – Google searches, really – on it and couldn’t find anything. We initially worried that the whole Grand Theft idea might be a bit too much to live up to. But then we thought, if we don’t do this right now, somebody else will.’

Commissioned by the Melbourne Fringe Festival to celebrate its 40th Birthday, Grand Theft Theatre sees Williams (co-founder and director, Alternative Facts) and Melbourne company Pony Cam collude on a low-fi ode to the theatre, its ephemerality, and our attempts to retain experience as memories.

In Grand Theft Auto, the aim of the game is to steal cars for fun and profit. In Grand Theft Theatre, the object – no less playful – is to present 12 moments from past productions ­in a chaotic 90 minutes of tribute and reflection.

Among the works quoted (to varying degrees of inaccuracy) are productions from Sydney’s long-gone Sidetrack Performance Group, Melbourne’s The Rabble and The Hayloft Project, Geelong’s Back to Back Theatre, the Dutch company Hotel Pro Forma, Berlin’s Gob Squad, Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter and the British performance troupe Forced Entertainment.

The impetus for GTT came from Williams’ unearthing of a crate of documents and videos (‘some were even on VHS’) of productions he amassed during his PhD studies.

‘I hadn’t looked at all this stuff since 2007,’ said Williams. ‘Was I ever going to look at it again? I didn’t want to throw it all away because it felt too significant somehow. I wondered if I could donate them to some kind of archive, so they would have an ongoing life and maybe inspire other artists in the way that they inspired me.’

Around that time, Williams encountered Pony Cam’s production Anything You Can Do, a theatre experiment that brought together a group of over-50s to explore grief, regret and ‘the stuff we don’t say, should say and have forgotten how to say’.

‘There was this beautiful joy and generosity in a show that for me was a piece about attempts to capture memories,’ said Williams. ‘And there I was, downsizing my personal archive, and thinking about my own past practice and the legacies I’ve drawn on.’

Selective memories

Meetings between Williams and Pony Cam usually took place in theatre foyers. ‘One of the reasons I liked these guys [from Pony Cam] is that I’d always see them at the theatre,’ said Williams. ‘There are lots of artists for whom that is not true, who for one reason or another don’t go and see other people’s stuff. These guys have a real great curiosity and generosity, which I think is very valuable.’

Later, a series of sit-down meetings produced a long list of significant encounters with works of theatre and performance. From there, the team is now rehearsing a series of vignettes that will Grand Theft Theatre.

David Williams (third left) and Pony Cam. Photo: Tess Campbell.

They are not attempting to recreate scenes in faithful detail, Williams explained to ArtsHub. GTT is in part an exercise in the imperfection of memory. ‘That’s part of the fun of it.

‘For example, we were trying to redo some choreography from a particular show, and it was only when we did a quick video reference check that we realised we were doing it wrong. But we liked the way we were doing it better.

‘We want to acknowledge that theatre is absolutely about time and space, but it’s also about the person who watches it,’ Williams continued. ‘When we watch something, we’re at a particular point in time in our life. We might be in the middle of a bad breakup, or we really excited about something that’s coming up in the future. We might be seeing something with someone that we love or sitting in a room full of strangers. These things also help shape what we see and how we remember it.

‘There are moments of beauty, or awfulness or stupidity. Things we hate also stay with us.’

Williams and Pony Cam haven’t asked permission to use elements from other shows. In fact, some of the vignettes might not be recognisable to the people who made them in the first place, he explained.

‘For example, there’s a moment which is my memory of the way a performer walked across the stage from one side to the other, but I can’t remember anything else about the show it came from. Some of the memories are presented as stories, some as little performative echoes or fragments, sometimes we’ll represent a show in an object – something that holds the memory of a performance within it.’

One scene, for example, is a quote from a work Williams created himself in 1995, one that, in turn, quoted from a Sidetrack production made a decade earlier. ‘A lot of what we’ll be doing is quite abstract or deconstructed and with minimal costumes and props. Everything is emphatically lo-fi.’

A loosely recalled scene from Hayloft Project’s Thyestes will also feature. ‘For some of the Pony Cam guys, that was their first experience of theatre in traverse and also, of that time when Hayloft was bringing that Tarantino-esque sensibility into the theatre,’ said Williams.

One show all of the GTT creatives saw and remembered as significant was Caroline Guiela Nguyen’s Saigon. ‘That piece was significant on a lot of levels, but it was just about the last thing we all saw before the COVID lockdown,’ Williams said.

The GTT team will be inviting some of the artists whose works they have been inspired by. ‘The people we’ve contacted have very warmly embraced the idea that we might try to recollect their performances,’ said Williams. ‘And of course, that opens up the idea that we ourselves might also be thought about at some point in the future. It would be great if people spoke fondly or even disparagingly of Grand Theft Theatre. It’s always flattering to be remembered.

‘It’s a little like the Pixar film Coco,’ Williams added. ‘Where the dead get to live on in the afterlife only as long as there are people alive who remember them. I like to think that theatre is the same.’

Grand Theft Theatre plays from 13 October-23 October at Ambrose Hall in Brunswick, part of the 2022 Melbourne Fringe Festival.