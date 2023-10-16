Finding power in (not providing) translation

Translation can be a necessity, but it can also be an act of generosity and, ultimately, knowledge sharing. The intricacy and complexities of interlingual translation is often not apparent to those who do not rely on it, but James Nguyen: Open Glossary at ACCA lays bare this process – one that is collaborative, evolving, incomplete and, often, imperfect.

Presented as part of the Copyright Agency Partnerships commissions and created in collaboration with Tamsen Hopkinson (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Pāhauwera), Budi Sudarto, Kate ten Buuren (Taungurung) and Chris Xu, the project seeks to bridge communication and understanding. As an exhibition, Open Glossary features three main installations that feel sparse and meditative. Moments of stillness are purposefully allocated to listen, comprehend and digest information presented in Vietnamese, English, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Cook Islands Māori, Sinhala and more.

Fabric features as a recurring motif in these installations, including shirts, costumes and sheets that hold intimate imprints of their user with connotations around labour, memory and connection. Multilingual conversations and interviews with Nguyen, Sudarto, Michael Tian, Ravidu Silva and Sasja Sÿdek can also be heard.

Open Glossary was envisioned as an open source multilingual translation of queer terms that took its cue from Xu’s open letter to their community during the US Black Lives Matter protests in 2016.

However, what is presented at ACCA is Open glossary on hold (2023), a spreadsheet of translations projected onto the gallery wall, its progress hindered by a single rotating rainbow cursor. The accompanying collective statement highlights concerns around the safety of the LGBTQIA+ community in light of the recent political climate and anti-trans rhetoric, but in exhibiting this progress, Nguyen hopes it will at least open up conversations about the nuance and politics of translation.

James Nguyen and Budi Sudarto, ‘Open glossary on hold’, 2023, installation view, ACCA, Melbourne. Image: courtesy the artists. Photo: Andrew Curtis.

Talking to ArtsHub, Nguyen explains how the project came about. He says: ‘In 2016 Chris Xu wrote a letter titled “Letters for Black Lives” addressed to their parents about why they wanted to support Black Lives Matter and attend protests. In America, ever since the Rodney King riots [also known as the 1992 Los Angeles riots] there has been an unspoken division between African Americans and Asian Americans – there was the feeling that black people destroyed their American dream.

‘Chris wanted to talk about race with their family, but because they didn’t have the language to go in depth, they wrote this letter and shared it on Twitter. Within two weeks, it had been translated into 50 different languages.’

Nguyen continues: ‘My dad and I edited the Vietnamese pilot version of it, and that really started to open up ideas about race between us. Whereas before I also felt whenever I talked about gender or race issues, “I can’t really express myself [in Vietnamese]”.’

What Nguyen has found is that translation itself, without understanding how information is communicated in specific communities, is not enough. ‘Often people think language groups are holistic. Whenever a government agency does a translation, they only address it in a very formal and literal way, but don’t really acknowledge the fact that not all of the community may be literate, which makes it really inaccessible.’

In some ways, it is the ambiguities – things necessarily lost in translation – that lay the groundwork for how Nguyen and his collaborators approach Open Glossary. ‘When I got in contact with Chris, the first thing they said was because we’re a minority of people, whenever we think about translation, we always think about it in a very pragmatic way. [Our generation] are the “language brokers” between our family, our community and the Western community, be it in America or Australia. We forget that everyone has to do translations every day, like whenever we’re trying to interpret something – it doesn’t have to be interlingual. That has really informed the practice [of Open Glossary].’

Language shifting the power dynamics

Nguyen recalls how power dynamics shifted in one instance where a group of university students visited Open Glossary. It placed the overseas, non-English-speaking students in a position to recognise and explain the meaning of the phrases to English-speaking classmates. ‘One of them screeched and said, “It’s the first time I’ve seen Sinhala in a show!” Usually overseas students are so quiet because they don’t feel safe in these spaces,’ says Nguyen.

But what can Open Glossary communicate to viewers who can’t relate to much of what is presented, or the language in which it’s presented? ‘We have to train audiences to not always assume that English is the only form of expression,’ says Nguyen. Non-English language works are already embraced across the art forms in a way that is not considered exclusionary. ‘When you watch an opera, for example, it’s understood that it’s primarily in Italian. Most of the time when audiences go, they are there for the emotionality and humanity of watching the full experience – we don’t have to completely give everything away.

‘In any artwork, even in English, there are abstract ideas that can’t be translated. For example, when watching a movie you are required to sit and listen to the music, or let your brain work it out,’ adds Nguyen. ‘There’s this weird expectation that when we do make art in language, that we have to explain everything – it’s undervaluing both sides. It’s undervaluing our practice as art makers and also undervaluing the audience’s capacity to conceptualise human emotion and forms of intelligence that are beyond text.

‘As artists we can try to be as multilingual as we can to just disrupt the monolithic hierarchy of English, but we can also do so by placing “bad English” into shows, like our exhibition labels. It’s OK for things not to be perfectly translated, or not translated at all, because at the end of the day we are social and rely on each other to complete it.’

The role of the artist and the institution in translation

Accessibility, representation and community are things that we often hear advocated for in the arts and, in Nguyen’s view, there are plenty of opportunities to work towards this.

‘I think the role of an artist is to make things to show that more is possible. We have to demonstrate that it’s OK to make lots of mistakes, to have really big ideas, fail at them, but be OK with that.

‘Because often when you think about community work or translation work, there is this fear that it has to be a perfect translation. In the end, when something’s perfect, it’s really inaccessible, right? Whereas in the arts, we’re encouraged to do things imperfectly, to grow and allow other people and your collaborators to take ownership. I think art has that power and role in language.’

James Nguyen and Kate ten Buuren, ‘Diorama’, 2023; ‘Poster 1’, 2023, installation view,

ACCA, Melbourne. Image: Courtesy the artists. Photo: Andrew Curtis.

When it comes to the role of institutions and sector as a whole, Nguyen says, ‘One thing is to have a level of trust, but also to maintain the level of criticality.

‘Some institutions just assume that we’re very fragile, or they can’t touch us, but I think we also demand the same level of criticality because we want to be challenged… Representation is not enough; representation has to be meaningful, it has to be engaged, not only within our communities but [in] the broader community because we’re trying to achieve structural change. We have to really work in a way that’s active and also against institutions, and they can’t just be passively accepting whatever we produce.’

This criticality also exists within a collaboration, whereby bringing in not only diverse voices, but different diverse voices means a project has gone through rounds of discussions and (where possible) ironed out its creases.

Nguyen continues to highlight that this collaboration is ingrained as long as there are stakeholders involved. ‘We treat these institutions as very abstract, racist, hierarchical structures, but they’re not; they’re made out of people. People have issues, people have problems, but also people can have really good ideas that can help contribute to our own.’

For example, it was ACCA’s design team who proposed using the different languages as Open Glossary’s poster. ‘We as artists and people from our culture, don’t have all the answers sometimes. We also need to trust in the creativity that these institutions bring. Instead of fighting and resisting more, we can consider how to leverage our power and leverage the opportunity, to work with them to make art,’ Nguyen concludes.

James Nguyen: Open Glossary is curated by Shelley McSpedden and on view at ACCA until 19 November; free.

Open Glossary, a shared resource of queer terms for non-English speakers can be accessed through ACCA’s Digital Wing.