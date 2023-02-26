Exit interview: Chris Bendall, Critical Stages Touring

After nine years of focusing on the national arts ecology and the logistics of touring performers around the country, Chris Bendall has stepped down as Director and CEO of Critical Stages Touring.

Bendall, whose last day with the company was Friday 24 February, says, ‘It’s been a big nine years, and the last three years have been particularly challenging, but it’s also been a good nine years.’

So why move on? ‘I feel confident and trust that the company is ready for some new ideas and new leadership and change – and so am I,’ he chuckles. ‘I’m ready for a new challenge, as it were.’

Bendall’s new role is as Artistic Director of Bondi Pavilion, which reopened its doors in September following a $38 million restoration and conservation project.

‘I’ve spent nine years thinking about 100-plus different venues and audiences and communities everywhere. And so I’m excited about the idea of looking at one very lovely new building and programming for its audience and community instead,’ he tells ArtsHub.

Given that he’s spent almost a decade looking at national strategies and tours for everything from children’s comedy acts and rock’n’roll clowns through to hard-hitting contemporary theatre, is Bendall at all concerned he may begin to feel constrained, even trapped, by having to focus on a single venue?

Conceding it will definitely require him to flip his thinking around, Bendall says: ‘I guess in my mind now, I’m starting to go, “OK, who can we invite to Bondi?” Obviously, the space will be about engaging local artists on one level – a really important level – and the local community. But the other side of me is also going, “Who are the amazing artists from around the country and from afar who would love to be part of the Bondi community and who the community here would love to talk to?”

‘So I just have to shift my brain so that rather than sending artists everywhere, it’s more the other way, about inviting them all into one place instead. But, yes, there will be some brain rewiring that happens over the next few weeks and months, I’m sure.’

The work of Critical Stages

Having spent nine years helping independent artists remount significant works and tour them around the country, as he leaves Critical Stages Bendall says he is more convinced than ever that the company plays a key role in the Australian arts ecology.

‘What Critical Stages does, and why it’s vital, is that it’s at that nexus of creating opportunity for artists and creating access for audiences. So, we’re in that lovely middle spot where you can go, “OK, this has the potential to delight audiences in X number of different places, and how can we broker those opportunities? How can we help you reach new audiences to delight and how can we find new ways for you to engage with the works that you’ve already got? And what are the plans for the next works?” And to be able to have those exciting conversations with presenters and their audiences and festivals and with the artists themselves, is really exciting.’

Using children’s comedy duo The Listies as one example of the way Critical Stages works, he continues: ‘The Listies are having a great year so far, starting at the Opera House and they’re at QPAC [Queensland Performing Arts Centre] in Brisbane soon and they’ve just been in Perth and soon Arts Centre Melbourne. So they’re playing the major performing arts centres to start the year, and then they get to go and connect locally around regional Australia for the rest of the year. Having seen that breadth of engagement is what excites me. To go from big houses and then to really close engagement in Horsham and regional New South Wales and elsewhere… That kind of engagement is beautiful.’

This sense of deep connection and engagement with audiences is something that Bendall thinks will only become more important in the coming years.

Reflecting on The Good Room’s touring production I’ve Been Meaning to Ask You, which engaged a new group of young locals in each town it visited, Bendall says, ‘I feel like that was a really great shift in the model of what Critical Stages does, to think about not just touring a work, and coming and going, but to be in a place for an amount of time and to make the work afresh there, with fresh eyes, fresh young voices. And to see the impact that that opportunity can make on the [participants’] lives as well, I feel like that’s where the legacy of that engagement can be really rich.’

Developing sustainable careers

While the wants and needs of audiences across the country have been top of Bendall’s mind for years, so too are the artists with whom Critical Stages works – in particular, helping them tour the country. But why does touring matter?

‘There are so many reasons,’ says Bendall. ‘Building sustainable employment opportunities is one. There’s a vast audience out there and to be able to have access to that audience, touring is the way to be able to do that.

‘For freelance independent artists… We’re focused on independent artists and small independent arts companies. For them, finding that sustainability through touring is really important. Instead of just one three-week season or even a one-week season, to be able to say, “Actually, we can give you 17, 18, 20 weeks of touring,” that obviously makes a huge difference in trying to build a sustainable arts career.’

And from the audience’s perspective, Bendall notes the importance for the audiences of being able to see great work in local arts venues, whether that’s the Darwin Entertainment Centre, Devonport’s paranaple arts centre, Bunjil Place in outer suburban Melbourne or the Red Earth Arts Precinct in Karratha.

‘It’s a wonderful opportunity to have artists come to your hometown, your local theatre or performing arts centre, and the response from people in those communities to actually having artists visit is always so wonderful.’

Conversely, there’s the environmental impact of touring to consider. ‘I have struggled in recent years … looking at the environmental sustainability of touring and I’m sure that will continue to be important for Critical Stages – how to make those changes to the way we operate.

‘But one of the things that always comforts me is looking at the data and realising that, actually, a lot of the emissions of performance come from audiences attending the show. So for three artists to go and visit Dubbo, for example, and for people to come there to see the show instead of people deciding they have to drive to the Big Smoke, is actually a more environmentally sustainable model. [So] actually, people going locally is a great thing.’

Wins and losses

During Bendall’s time at Critical Stages the company has grown from employing 1.5 staff to eight – it’s also survived COVID. Asked what he is proudest of from his nine-year tenure, Bendall replies: ‘That we’re still here after three years of a global pandemic. I really thought from March 2020 that that was it, that Critical Stages was done for … so I guess I’m proud that we survived that and found a whole lot of new opportunities over that period, in making new work, in creating digital streams and supporting artists in myriad different ways.’

And with the company’s steady growth, Critical Stages has also been able to ‘offer more intensive support for artists. We’ve offered more in terms of audience development for our presenting partners and for the work as it travels,’ says Bendall.

Watching that growth, and the greater support for artists and audiences it enables, has been ‘wonderful,’ he adds.

The impact of the pandemic aside, Bendall says he has no regrets as he leaves Critical Stages and has achieved all he wanted to achieve at the company. ‘Which is probably why this felt like the right time to go.’

After a moment’s reflection, he adds: ‘My one regret is I wish I’d left the company with much stronger and healthier reserves, but to come out of these three years that just wasn’t to be. Because all small to medium companies need strong buffers. But, really, other than that, I think the company’s in a strong place going forward.’

Changing focus

In some ways, Bendall’s move to the Bondi Pavilion is emblematic of the recent focus on the local, even hyperlocal, necessitated throughout the arts ecology – from small venues to major festivals – during the worst years of the pandemic.

It also reflects an awareness by touring artists – such as The Good Room – that greater impact is generated through prolonged engagement with local communities when touring. Bendall dubbed this ‘slow touring’ in a 2021 opinion piece for ArtsHub, rather than the more traditional ‘fly in, fly out’ model.

As Bendall wrote: ‘Slow touring is about staying in local communities longer, rather than the typical one-night stand where a touring party barely gets to set foot in a community. Longer and deeper local engagement is going to be much more attractive to communities, where meaningful exchange between artist, art and audience is possible.’

Reflecting on his move to the Bondi Pavilion, which was constructed in the 1920s on Bidjigal, Birrabirragal and Gadigal land, Bendall says: ‘I think there has been a bit of a shift in the national ecology lately, of going a bit more local and a bit deeper and engaging closer. For me personally, that feels like what I am interested in doing right now – to be able to engage more deeply and closely in one community rather than trying to do that multiple times… Engaging with the local community has been a big part of what I’ve been doing through the company, partnering with venues all around the country, so it will be nice to bring those learnings to Bondi, absolutely,’ he says.

Final thoughts

The last question put to Bendall regards the advice he has for his successor at Critical Stages, whoever they may be?

‘You’ve just reminded me of my other one real regret, actually,’ he says. ‘One regret is not seeing more of the shows that we produced when too much busyness and involvement takes over.

‘That’s always been the joy of this role, when you get to go to Wagga or Margaret River or wherever, to see the audiences’ reactions and to see what you’ve made happen. It’s not just the spreadsheets and many, many phone conversations and lots of grant applications, but it’s a real, tangible engagement between artists and audiences in a really unique place at a specific time.

‘So my advice for whoever takes over this role is to find those opportunities as much as possible – to be in the room and to enjoy that soul food and nourishment that makes what we do really worthwhile,’ Bendall concludes.