Celebrating connection and story: Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s 75th anniversary season

‘Every large centre of population, every city, needs connections. We need connections with culture, with expression beyond our everyday articulations, and that can be [achieved through] music, art, dance, all forms of human artistic expression,’ says Jessica Cottis, the Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of Canberra Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

‘Classical music is one of those great forms of culture – and the beauty of music, of course, is that it carries us emotionally through time. So going to a symphony orchestra concert gives us a different way of existing for that moment of time, for that one hour, that hour-and-a-half, whatever it is. And these are the very things that make us human, but also enable us to be human,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Cottis, who was born in Sale, in eastern Victoria, and divides her time between Stockholm, London and Canberra, believes that an evening of music should be more than just a random collection of works placed together in a program. She describes her curatorial approach to programming the CSO’s 2025 season – the Orchestra’s 75th anniversary – as being driven by a particular theme.

‘For me, in creating a program – and this has certainly been the case in previous years with the CSO and with much of my programming around the world as well – is that when I sit down with a blank piece of paper, there will always be one key work that I then build the rest of the program around. And in this season, the idea was “stories”,’ she explains.

By way of example, Cottis speaks to the works she has selected to accompany performances of Gustav Holst’s The Planets (written by the English composer between 1914 and 1917) in November next year.

‘The Planets is a blockbuster work composed in the shadow of the Great War. Holst was hugely fascinated by Indian astrology, and he viewed, slightly romantically, the planets as representations of life. So, of course, Mars brings war, Venus is the bringer of peace, and this huge work takes us through the universe all the way to the cold, icy edges of our solar system to Neptune, where of course the female voices of our CSO Chorus join us,’ she explains.

Canberra Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Martin Ollman.

‘Now for me, that’s a story that takes us on a musical journey. So I was thinking, what else could work in a program meaningfully with Holst’s The Planets that doesn’t just do what many other orchestras do with The Planets? What can we do that tells a new story, or that takes people on a slightly different path with this work, that can maybe open their ears slightly differently?’

Her response has been to open the program with Logos, a 2010 work by Danish-Australian composer Benjamin de Murashkin, ‘which looks at the contraction and expansion, the destruction and creation of the universe’.

It is, Cottis says, ‘a very different view to Holst’s understanding of the universe, one that really throws us into this idea of creation from the get-go in the program, and shows us this big picture of the universe. And there’s a spiritual element to Ben’s piece as well, which links beautifully to Holst, in that Ben has brought in elements of Tibetan culture. If you’re lucky enough to visit a Tibetan temple there are these huge bells that toll almost in cacophony to ward off evil spirits. And he’s very cleverly included that sound – using the trombones, actually – of the Tibetan bells throughout the piece. So there’s this very tangible link between two works that were written with a 100-year gap between them, in that program.’

Rounding off The Planets program, which Cottis will conduct herself, is Music of the Spheres Waltz by Josef Strauss: ‘One of the lesser known Strauss waltz kings and [a work] that looks at the idea of everything in the universe having its own resonance, so that everything in the universe sings together in perfect harmony.’

Celebrating landmarks and Language

Cottis’ harmonic approach to programming is evident throughout the CSO’s 75th anniversary season, which juxtaposes canonical works by Beethoven, Mozart and Tchaikovsky alongside a range of new commissions, including works by First Nations composers Nardi Simpson and Dr Christopher Sainsbury which honour Indigenous language, lore and culture.

Sainsbury, a descendent of the Dharug people and Associate Professor in Composition at the Australian National University’s School of Music, says the CSO’s 75th anniversary is an important milestone for the Orchestra.

‘Seventy-five! That’s threescore years and 15, five more than the threescore years and 10 that we measure our lives by, so to date it’s a very fine innings (so to speak),’ he says, attributing the Orchestra’s longevity to ‘the CSO’s resonance within both the classical music industry and the local community of Canberra’.

Cottis, similarly, speaks to the importance of the national capital having ‘a symphony orchestra that we can all be proud of and that can feed the hearts and souls and minds of everyone who lives in Canberra and the greater region’.

Enriching lives and celebrating history

Originally known as the Canberra Orchestral Society when it was established in 1950, before changing its name to Canberra Symphony Orchestra in late 1966, the CSO has a long tradition of enriching people’s lives.

‘The first concert 75 years ago was with a chorus, a young Joan Sutherland sang, and from then the Orchestra has gone through an incredible journey of growth and of real resilience. And, really, at the heart of it is this commitment to – over successive generations of the Orchestra, if I can use that term – bringing music to the community,’ Cottis says.

In 2025, such music includes seven world premieres, including a new work by Sydney-based composer Peggy Polias inspired by ancient Greek mythology and the ruins of Pompeii, and the premiere of a work from Canberra pianist and composer Sally Whitwell that explores ghost stories from the wider Canberra region.

Jessica Cottis conducts Canberra Symphony Orchestra in 2023. Photo: Thomas Lucraft.

Commissioning new works by living Australian composers reflects the CSO’s commitment to keeping classical music evolving and alive, Cottis explains.

‘The way I see it is that there’s such an incredible wealth of classical music that we love and which brings us joy. There are certain pieces of music that we could listen to over and over and over again, but that music is from a long time ago. And if we desire classical music to be a living art form – which I certainly do and I think all musicians do – then we have to look at how we do that. How do we keep it living? Do we only perform music from our past, or do we also look to find new voices, to express contemporary themes and share that with our audiences? And that’s what I’m very passionate to build on with the CSO and in my work more broadly as well,’ she says.

Her viewpoint is very much shared by Christopher Sainsbury, who says: ‘For me, there are great composers who loom large, like Henri Dutilleux and Arvo Pärt. I specifically highlight relatively recent composers. My thinking is that symphonic music is not alive simply because we play Beethoven or Brahms. That contributes, but really, it’s alive today because we play the music of the last, say, 50 years and are engaged in the narratives, concerns and expressions of the current times.

‘Commissioning Australian composers is a part of that,’ he continues. ‘The CSO are a vital part of this and are doing great work in this space, also in re-realising or repositioning the classical and romantic composers too – connecting us with them through story… If Beethoven or Brahms can enter the story yet again, for some kind of good reason, then great. I feel that they benefit from the contemporary symphony orchestra and its composers, and that if we were less engaged with our contemporary composers we would also be less engaged with them.

‘In my thinking we thrive on our today. I want to hear the vital music of our era, from the narratives, concerns and expressions of our times, and the CSO covers that well with these seven new premieres and Jessica at the helm,’ Sainsbury tells ArtsHub.

Uniting past and present

One of the works commissioned for the CSO’s 2025 season is a new composition by Sainsbury. An as-yet-untitled concertino, the piece was inspired by an encounter flautist Sally Walker had in 2021 when she played her flute for wild dolphins off the coast of Port Stephens, near Newcastle.

Drawing from Walker’s encounter, as well as from the rhythm and lyricism of the Dharug word for dolphin, barru-waluri, Sainsbury’s new composition is described as being both regenerative and melancholy – a reclamation and revival of the Dharug tongue as well as an acknowledgement that so little of the language survives today.

As Sainsbury explains: ‘I like the concertino form more than the larger concerto form. It’s shorter and more concerned with directness of expression rather than superfluous over-development, which happens in some concertos, yet it can still be virtuosic. There is much that is elemental and distilled about the concertino that the concerto doesn’t always deliver.

‘This concertino for flute centres on lost stories. I’m a Dharug person – from the Aboriginal people of Sydney – and we lost almost our whole song tradition upon colonisation in Sydney. Two or three songs survived, yet only written in texts, and are being relearned in some circles. There was a documented song about a dolphin too, lyrics only, which I heard being read once, but no melody survived. What may that tune have been? So the idea of lost story informs this piece. Also, Sally [Walker] loves dolphins, and our Dharug word for dolphin has a wonderful sense of rhythm and lyricism – a word that I will share with the audience at the performance.

‘That rhythm and lyricism inspires part of the flute melodies, as well as some recordings of dolphin sounds that Sally shared with me. We workshopped those pertaining to how to best notate dolphin sounds for flute. In one sense I am participating in language reclamation in this piece, but artfully, without using any uttered word. The work will swim, dive, resurface joyfully, yet there is going to be a melancholic aspect to it too, perhaps commemorative of lost traditions. That’s part of my story,’ he says.

Musicians of the Canberra Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Martin Ollman.

In many ways, the inclusion of Sainsbury’s piece in the CSO’s 2025 season encapsulates two key aspects of Cottis’ programming philosophy: not just that works should sing together in harmony, but the joining together of past and present, so that the orchestral canon continues to evolve.

As Cottis says of the work: ‘To write a piece of music that commemorates this lost song from the Dharug language, I think, is very profound – and very important as well.’

Sainsbury’s new composition also speaks directly to the idea of “story” that sits at the heart of the CSO’s 2025 season.

He explains: ‘Jessica, Rachel [Thomas, the CSO’s Chief Executive Officer] and the team know how to build cultural capital. They know music – old and new – and in terms of the new, significantly they are attuned to the evolving narratives that are important to contemporary Australia, and further afield, often matters that dovetail into music. They’re playing a major part in growing cultural capital from which we all benefit.

‘Pertaining to this, in 2025, “story” is at the centre of their thinking and programming, and I look forward to the different stories they present. The fact that they get this narrative aspect of music-making endears them to listeners. How lucky we are!’

