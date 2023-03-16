Blockbuster survey of Victorian art and design returns a decade on

A decade following its inaugural presentation, Melbourne Now is returning to the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia later this month. Featuring the work of over 200 Victoria-based artists, designers, studios and firms, this milestone exhibition will run from 24 March to 20 August 2023.

When Melbourne Now first entered the scene in 2013, it had a singular goal – to celebrate the latest art, architecture, design, fashion and dance practices that were emerging from the city. It was, at the time, an unprecedented and groundbreaking survey of local contemporary art and design in Victoria.

Ewan McEoin, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, Design and Architecture at the NGV, tells ArtsHub: ‘The first Melbourne Now was a moment when the NGV changed its tone. It marked a significant change of attitude. We had a new team of directors, led by Tony Ellwood, and we really wanted to amplify our relationship with the contemporary art community.’

Ambitious in scope and bold in scale, Melbourne Now 2023 will continue to drive the NGV’s ongoing efforts to build a sustainable contemporary art and design sector in Victoria.

Adam Stone, founder and director of LON Gallery in Richmond, recalls when the first Melbourne Now was held a decade ago. ‘I had just finished my Honours year at the VCA,’ he says. ‘There were a number of artists in the year level above me who were included in that first exhibition. It felt like a really fertile, empowering and exciting time for young artists because we saw that there were opportunities.’

Ten years later, Stone has come full circle. For Melbourne Now 2023, four artists represented by LON Gallery (Kate Wallace, Sarah crowEST, Adam John Cullen and Grace Wood) will be presenting works at NGV Australia as part of the exhibition.

Read: Fashion, craft and design calendar 2023

For Stone, it’s exciting to see so many young artists included in the exhibition once again. ‘For a younger artist, someone like Grace Wood, it’s an incredible accolade and an affirming moment in their practice,’ Stone explains. ‘The first time Melbourne Now came around, she was an undergrad at the VCA, so I can assume that it was a goal for her […] to be included in the exhibition the next time it came around. It’s really exciting to have followed someone like Grace through her journey over the past 10 years and to see her included in the exhibition this year.’

It’s a sentiment that’s echoed by other gallerists in Melbourne, who also note the important role an exhibition like Melbourne Now plays in developing and affirming an artist’s practice.

Atong Atem, ‘Maria of Mars’, 2022. © Atong Atem. Image: Courtesy of Atong Atem and MARS gallery.

Andy Dinan, founder and director of MARS Gallery in Windsor, tells ArtsHub: ‘The minute we heard that Melbourne Now was coming on again, all the artists were so excited. I think for each of them, it’s just a dream come true – to be in their home state, in their national gallery.

‘The wonderful thing that [Melbourne Now] does is that it gives artists a whole new confidence to work on a bigger scale and it puts them in the right place for people to see their works,’ Dinan continues.

Six MARS Gallery artists have been selected to participate in this year’s exhibition. Melbourne-based artists Atong Atem, Scotty So, Jenna Lee, Meagan Streader, Kenny Pittock and Diego Ramírez will each be presenting works alongside their peers this year at NGV Australia.

Building new creative pathways for Victorian artists and designers

From the NGV’s perspective, Melbourne Now presents an opportunity for the institution to better support up-and-coming art practices, as well as the commercial sector at large.

‘One of the things that’s interesting about a show like Melbourne Now is that it’s the type of show where you can give opportunities to very emerging people,’ McEoin says. ‘We’ve got a few artists in the show – some of whom have been given quite significant opportunities – who many people will have never heard of.

‘I just love the idea that people can use a show such as Melbourne Now as a catalyst for more opportunities,’ he continues. ‘That’s what the whole thing is about, really.’

Vikki McInnes, co-founder and co-director of Sarah Scout Presents, tells ArtsHub that the inaugural Melbourne Now changed the game for how the NGV interacted with the city’s contemporary art sector.

‘It was the first time that the NGV took a leading role in commissioning new work,’ McInnes explains. ‘It hasn’t traditionally been the role of these institutions to innovate or to be at the forefront of art practice and current thinking. They usually follow behind. Once artists are established and once there’s a discourse and context around their work, that’s when they might typically collect [these works].’

This year, nine artists from Sarah Scout Presents will be featured in Melbourne Now, including Lou Hubbard, Claire Lambe and Fiona Abicare. In addition to Abicare’s commissioned work for the exhibition, she will also develop a series of artist multiples that will be available in the NGV design store for the exhibition’s duration.

Fiona Abicare, ‘Rose Moon Barn Door 1’, 2019, reclaimed Victorian ash, white wash, cutlery servers in the style of Cavalli, manganese brass, pewter. © Fiona Abicare and Monash University Art Collection. Photo: Christian Capurro.

‘[The NGV] has been really forward-thinking in some of the works that they’ve supported and invested in,’ McInnes continues. ‘They’ve allowed artists to present some complex, and strange and wonderful ideas.’

For the NGV, Melbourne Now is a legacy project. It marks a genuine desire on the Gallery’s part to invest in the city’s creative communities on an ongoing basis.

‘A big difference between Melbourne Now 2013 and Melbourne Now 2023 is that we will collect a lot more of the work,’ says McEoin. ‘We understand now how we can use these big shows as engines to build the NGV’s Collection. This means that many artists will come into the Collection for the first time which, in theory, opens up more opportunities for them.’

What’s changed since 2013?

Revisiting an exhibition a decade on presents a unique opportunity for curators to address changes to current discourse. McEoin says that many of the works in this year’s exhibition respond to particularly pertinent topical areas, including climate change, COVID-19 and the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

For McInnes, one of the biggest shifts over the last decade is that society, at large, has become more comfortable with challenging the status quo. ‘There are more voices, more practices and more diverse representations in collections, in galleries and in biennales,’ McInnes notes. ‘That’s been a really gratifying change in the last 10 years.’

This is something that the NGV has tried to reflect in its programming for this year’s edition of Melbourne Now. ‘We’ve got many more works this year interacting with the historical collection in NGV Australia,’ says McEoin. ‘We’ve got not only First Nations artists, but artists from different backgrounds intervening in these spaces.

‘We’ve also got larger and more ambitious commissions for female artists,’ he continues. ‘I think that the art world has become more conscious of gender in art practice.’

Read: What Christie’s investment in Art Money means for Australian artists

For an exhibition as broad as Melbourne Now, it’s impossible to include everything and everyone. ‘It is a big blockbuster exhibition, but it’s only a slice and it’s only a moment. It can’t cover the whole of a city’s scene,’ says Stone.

McInnes adds: ‘It’s always going to be a version and a snapshot, not the version and the snapshot. That was always acknowledged by the curators working on Melbourne Now the first time around.’

In a city that has, for decades, produced such a high level of creative output, Melbourne Now provides a chance for new audiences to discover the breadth of Victoria’s creative sector.

Installation view of Design Wall on display in ‘Melbourne Now’ 2013 at the National Gallery of Victoria from 22 November 2013 to 23 March 2014. Photo: NGV.

‘I think one of the merits of these large blockbuster exhibitions is that they do introduce new audiences to contemporary art,’ says Stone. ‘What I’m interested in is encouraging those new audiences to take the next step and to realise that for a practical amount of money, they can actually live with works by museum-quality artists.’

Shows like Melbourne Now and the NGV Triennial point to a growing appetite for contemporary art and design in Victoria and beyond, and an example of how major institutions can play a leading role in supporting and developing this burgeoning sector.

‘There’s this great cross-section of artists working in Melbourne who could be anywhere in the world and they’ve all got different voices and are saying different things,’ Dinan adds. ‘I think what Melbourne Now does is that it unites us in our love of art. And that, for our city, is really important.’

Melbourne Now runs from 24 March to 20 August 2023 at the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia; free.