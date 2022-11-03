Best film and TV podcasts in Australia

Film and TV might be primarily visual media but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of good podcasts sharing insight, love and laughter about all things screen-related. The following podcasts are all Australia-based and, we’re sure, don’t cover all the great ones out there. Let us know if there’s something we’re missing and, in the meantime, happy listening!

Episode length: Approx 30–50 minutes.

Blurb: Primal Screen is a show about movies, from the ones on the big screen to the ones you stream. A mix of new release and retrospective film and television reviews and interviews with film and television practitioners on 3RRR 102.7FM in Melbourne Australia. Presented by Flick Ford with regular guest critics Lisa Kovacevic, Cerise Howard, Will Cox, Emma Westwood and more.

Episode length: Approx 90 to 120 minutes.

Blurb: Film Buffs Forecast is Australia’s longest running film show. For 30 years it aired weekly on Melbourne public radio station 3RRR. Now it begins a new chapter. Recorded weekly at Cinema 9 Studios at the Sun Theatre in downtown Yarraville, Paul Harris will bring you a collection of in-depth interviews, film reviews, insider gossip (c’mon, we know you love it) and lots of lame puns. Previous guests have included Martin Scorsese, Melanie Griffith, Jane Campion, Jack Nicholson, Wim Wenders, Tom Cruise, Gillian Armstrong and Kevin Costner. If you love film as much as Paul Harris then you NEED to subscribe to this podcast!

Episode length: Approx 90 to 120 minutes.

Blurb: The Cinema Sideshow is an Australian-based podcast hosted by film addicts Zeke Morgan-Hind and Jake De Agrela and discusses films from all genres and eras. The podcast offers an open forum to the discussion of film, as well as a way to showcase self growth from two of the nations’ young and aspiring filmmakers.

Episode length: Approx 90 to 120 minutes.

Blurb: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins review the movies you need to see. Plus: Top 5s, Movie Drafts, Oscars analysis, and more, featuring a rotating cast of Ringer colleagues like Chris Ryan, Shea Serrano, Van Lathan, and Bill Simmons.

Episode length: Approx 30 to 60 minutes.

Blurb: Tired of mainstream Australian media overlooking local films and devoting so many column centimetres and airtime to Hollywood gossip, Perth-based Australian film buff Matthew Eeles launched Cinema Australia in 2013. Podcast guests over the years have included: Guests over the years have included Radha Mitchell (Looking For Grace), Matt Day (Muriel’s Wedding), Simon Stone and Odessa Young (The Daughter), Max Cullen (The Great Gatsby) and many more.

Episode length: Approx 45–90 minutes.

Blurb: A Dingo Ate My Movie is a podcast that features classic Ozploitation and other slightly left of centre and overlooked cult Australian films from the ’70s, ’80s and beyond. Join us each month to deep dive into the movies you know well and others that you may have never seen.

Episode length: Approx 50–120 minutes.

Blurb: Hosted by Duncan Richards. Each episode I sit down with some of Australia’s best screenwriters to to discuss the industry, their craft, their career and even the nuts and bolts of their writing process.

Episode length: Approx 60 minutes.

Blurb: The Screen Show brings you reviews and in-depth conversations with leading film and TV directors, actors, and screenwriters from Australia and around the world.

Episode length: Approx 60–90 minutes

Blurb: Join Adam (Slasher movie tragic), Jared (Superhero aficionado), Gibbo (Action specialist) and Matty (Deep thinker) as they dissect and discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of action and horror cinema.

Episode length: Approx 20–60 minutes.

Blurb: The podcast based out of Perth, Australia, covering film and television news and reviews.

Episode length: Approx 30 minutes.

Blurb: What actually happens behind the scenes. Follow Max Belmonte on his journey through auditions and projects across Commercials, Theatre, Voice Overs, TV, and Film. With special guest interviews from Award winning Casting Directors, Talent Agents, Hollywood Directors, Actors and more.

Episode length: 45–90 minutes.

Blurb: Endlessly disappointing.

Episode length: Approx 30–90 minutes.

Blurb: A weekly film podcast where comedians Cameron James & Alexei Toliopoulos riff through miniseries assembled around connecting topics and themes in cinema. Formerly titled The Blank Slate Movie Podcast.

Episode length: Approx 30-90 minutes.

Blurb: THE Australian movie podcast! Unpretentious (but just wanky enough), the Footscray Film Circle podcast is the podcast that deep dives into the world of Australian movies, be they beloved classics, forgotten failures, overlooked gems or outright fiascos. Join hosts Daniel and David as they chat, critique and over-analyse a different Australian movie selection each fortnight.

Episode length: Approx 60–120 minutes.

Blurb: You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet is a movie podcast with Peter Helliar chatting to movie lovers about classic and beloved movies they haven’t quite got around to seeing … until now.

Episode Length: Approx 60–90 minutes.

Blurb: Join a crew of wannabe film critics review a different movie every week, and discuss other nonsense.

Episode length: Approx 30–90 minutes.

Blurb: The most entertaining TV & Film podcast on the internet! Subscribe now to get the latest episodes to your speakers each week. Currently covering Nip/Tuck, Third Watch & Lost. Also providing weekly movie recaps from classic movies as well as weekly movie reviews on recently released films. Everything you need as a TV & Film fan is all under one roof!

Episode Length: Approx 40–90 minutes.

Blurb: Love your 80s movies? This is your podcast! Join Gidgit Von LaRue and AngryMan as they look at all those amazing movies we grew up watching time and time again.

Episode length: Approx 60–90 minutes.

Blurb: The Tuesday Review is a movie review and pop culture discussion program originally airing on community radio in Melbourne, Australia. Join hosts James Josipovic, Callum Berry and Nathan Berry as they review all the latest films, discuss classic and cult favourites, as well as TV shows, video games, comicbooks, and more.

Episode length: Approx 30 minutes.

Blurb: The Movie Squad RTRFM podcast is where you can hear Simon Miraudo and Tristan Fidler review movies every Friday morning on Breakfast With Taylah. Now they have their very own podcast that you can subscribe to and listen to!

Episode length: Approx 3–15 minutes.

Blurb: Movies, more movies and then maybe other stuff. Reviews and ratings. If you love movies you’ll love Movies First with well-known and respected reviewer Alex First. Answering the big question…should I see this movie?

Episode length: Approx 20 minutes.

Blurb: Introducing Peter Walkden. Film Reviewer from Queensland, Australia! Peter is passionate about all things relating to films and also enjoys collecting 4K, Blu-ray, DVD & Steelbooks. All movie reviews on this Podcast are Spoiler Free and are scored out of 10. For example, my film score for Long Story Short (2021) was scored at 7.4/10.

Episode length: Approx 60–180 minutes

Blurb: Join Sandro Falce and Zach Adams as they embark on a journey throughout the year of 2001. They will review one film a week from that year, during the week in which it came out in, and decide whether the movie is an oldie or a goodie.

Episode length: Approx 60 minutes.

Blurb: Three Australian amigos pick a film out of the aether every week to talk about for your listening pleasure.

Episode length: Approx 20 minutes.

Blurb: Movies Movies Movies is a weekly show with exclusive extended podcasts exploring the movie universe from the Sydney viewpoint of two huge film Lordes, André Shannon and Jen Atherton.

Episode length: Approx 15 minutes.

Blurb: Australian comedians Chris Martin and Taylor Edwards watch and review a movie minute by minute to find the greatest minute in cinematic history!

Episode length: Approx 25 minutes.

Blurb: Join Susie Youssef and Alexei Toliopoulos on a three-course feast of movies each week: a premiere pick direct from Netflix, a classic film from the same genre, and a personalised recommendation for something a little extra.

Episode length: Approx 30–50 minutes.

Blurb: Every filmmaker dreams about watching their feature on the big screen but nobody gives airtime to the most crucial part of any filmmaker’s humble beginning: the honing of their craft through the ups and downs of short filmmaking. The Short Film Pod is an Australian podcast hosted by writer/director Jacobie Gray and producer Leonie Marsh that aims to do just that. Through interviewing award winning directors and their various Heads of Department, Jacobie and Leonie will shine a light on the process behind the process.

Episode length: Approx 30–40 minutes.

Blurb: We love the classic films. But which ones hold up and which ones should be avoided? We revisit and re-rate the classics and invite you to join our community in Facebook….join our group and take part in the conversation.

Episode length: Approx 60 minutes.

Blurb: Join James and Rich as they put a lens over the best and worst films through a single year of cinema. Each episode looks at a single year and reviews one critically loved and audience revered film; and then one… less loved piece of cinema history. In the journey, maybe we discover something poignant about life. Are we not all that different? Turns out, no, we are heaps different.

Episode length: Approx 30–60 minutes.

Blurb: A podcast where the hosts subject themselves to reviewing all the terrible movies Steven Seagal has made.

Episode length: Approx 90–120 minutes.

Blurb: The Ozploitation Podcast. Each month, Callum, November and Daria take a deep review of a movie from Australia’s Ozploitation cinema, from its origins to its legacies. (Note: features spoilers and strong language!)

Is there another Australian film and TV podcast we should know about? Let us know and we’ll add it to the list.