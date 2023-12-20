ArtsHub writing workshop 1: Crafting insightful criticism

ArtsHub’s editorial team is offering a short series of free writing workshops for those who want to delve into art criticism and arts journalism. The first iteration, ‘Crafting Insightful Criticism’, was presented at The Channel at Arts Centre Melbourne on 14 November, hosted by Performing Arts Editor, Richard Watts, and our Reviews Editor, Thuy On.

Watts and On shared a range of practical tips and examples on what they are looking for in a creative outcome when reviewing, as well as the skills reviewers should be equipped with in order to write clearly and be effective in communicating their views.

The recording of this event is now available on ArtsHub’s YouTube Channel along with the transcript below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Introduction

Thuy On

Thank you everybody for turning up to the first of our collaboration between ArtsHub and The Channel [Arts Centre Melbourne]. We’re delighted to be here, Richard and I. Before we begin in earnest about writing insightful reviews, I just want to do a quick introduction. My name is Thuy. I am the reviews editor of ArtsHub and I’ve done this job for probably the last two and a half years. Before that, I was a freelance writer and I wrote many things, and many reviews for a bunch of publications. I wrote book reviews for mainstream papers like the The Australian, The Saturday Paper, The Guardian, Sydney Review of Books, Australian Book Review, and I was the books editor of The BIg Issue for about eight years. I also had a stint as the Melbourne theatre correspondent for The Australian. So I’m either writing reviews or editing them. And my job at ArtsHub is basically commissioning, editing and publishing reviews of the three art forms that we specialise in, which is books [writing and publishing], live performance and exhibitions. So I’m just going to pass it to Richard now to do a quick introduction of himself. Thanks.

Richard Watts

Good evening. My name is Richard Watts, the performing arts editor of ArtsHub. I was born on Djadjawurrung Country, grew up on Gurnaikurnai Country, and have the privilege of living on Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country, in Fitzroy today. For anybody who needs a visual description, or is streaming this and listening, I am a middle-aged, overweight, cis-gendered, white man with grey hair and a grey beard that badly needs a trim. I’m also slightly sunburned. And I’m wearing black because that’s what I wear, because I work in the arts in Melbourne. I’m sure there’s a law about it…

Thuy On

It’s the Melbourne uniform of the arts.

Richard Watts

So I have worked at ArtsHub for 14 years, I’m now rusted-on, in which time I’ve done about four different roles [at ArtsHub]. I was the reviews editor at one point, I have been a kind of a features writer, just profiles and soft news, then I did hard news journalism for a while. And now, I’m the national performing arts editor. Covering the entire country and its performing art scene can be a challenge, but it’s fun. Thank you all for coming.

Thuy On

I’m just going to quickly talk about the structure of this talk today. Richard and I are going to talk generally about writing reviews. Before we specialise [into our areas]. I’m going to talk a lot about book reviewing and Richard will talk about live performance reviewing. And because Gina Fairley, our visual arts editor is not here – she’s based in New South Wales – she has given me bullet points of what to do when you’re trying to write a visual arts review. I’m going to read that out in the end. We’re going to talk for about 45 minutes, so please, if you have any questions about anything, please wait till then. Richard and I will also hang out a bit afterwards. So if you want to talk to either of us about anything, we will still be available to talk.

What makes an insightful review?

Thuy On

All right, let’s get back to business. What makes an insightful review? Richard and I had a bit of a brainstorming session and Richard decided we had to put the word “insightful” because you can’t just write what makes a good review… “insightful” is quite a meaningful word. If you write a review, for me to really love it, it has to be interesting. And that just means that it is an art form in its own right. It’s not something you should just whip off flippantly – it takes a great skill set to do well.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just about a value judgement. For me, it’s really about context and you have to build your arguments about whether you enjoyed that particular art form or if it disappointed you. And really, the question you have to ask yourself is: why? That is the most important thing about reviewing. Why? Because the responsibility is towards the artists, of course, but also towards the audience. You have to try and be fair.

Now, you think of a review as a persuasive piece of writing. It sounds quite grandiose, but think of it. It doesn’t matter how long it is, but you’re taking the reader on a journey. And for me, it’s your responsibility to point out the sights and also the potholes as you go along. You’re kind of like the bridge between the art form and the reader. And here’s another analogy if you like analogies: for me, it’s like the review acts as a drawbridge between intention and result. And what I mean by that is, did they [the artists, creatives and organisers] succeed in what they tried to do, and if they didn’t, why? Richard, you want to just break into other stuff?

Richard Watts

For me, one of the key things to think about when writing a piece of criticism, regardless of whether you call it a review, or a critique [is] something that was said to me years ago by a former arts editor at The Age is that your job as a reviewer slash critic, is not to say whether you thought something was good or bad – that’s the conversation you have with friends – your job is to identify what works or what does not work about a particular artwork. Are there elements of it which are jarring, which seem totally at odds or at war with other aspects of, in my case, the performing arts? So to use an example, is the sound design subtle, immersive, helping tell the story that the director is taking you on and the cast is taking you on? Or is it intrusive, jarring, perhaps at times inappropriate… Thinking about those kinds of details and identifying them in the review you write are a key part of a reviewer’s job.

I like to think of review writing as not being unlike writing an essay, you need a structure; you need a beginning, a middle and an end, you need to craft a persuasive argument as to why the points you’re raising are significant. So in terms of, again, thinking about the structure of a review, one rule of thumb I sometimes give to people is say, for the first quarter of your review, if you’re writing a 600-word review, tell us about what the show looked like and felt like, kind of an opening line that will hook the reader in immediately. [For example] ‘from a forest of fog, a figure emerges like a witch at dawn’ or something like that. Use that kind of evocative prose to hook the reader in from the start. Because as Thuy said, a review is like any other piece of writing, it needs to be a beautifully crafted piece of writing, and it needs to capture somebody’s attention.

Thuy On

It’s also news reporting in the way that it has to be factual. People forget that. You have to actually be emotive and lyrical, but that’s not really good if you stuff up people’s names because you’re too busy being lyrical and poetic. Remember, it is like a news report. In fact, you have to try and be as fair as possible.

Richard Watts

Yes, fact checking is very important. Microphone technique, also very important. You can tell I’m a radio broadcaster.

But one of the things that I was about to say in terms of the structure is use that introduction to set the scene, set the mood, but don’t give us a blow-by-blow account of what happened. That’s not a review; that’s just a breakdown of a synopsis. That’s not what a review is. If you send through a piece of writing that is supposed to be a review and it’s essentially reporting on the show you saw and then at the very end says, “I didn’t think it was good”, you have failed as a reviewer.

Thuy On

That’s like some awful Goodreads review [or those] on Amazon. That’s not what I call a good review or even an insightful one. I just wrote down here: remember, criticism isn’t just about recommendations and warnings. So whether or not critics like what we see or witness, what we care about is how it works and why it doesn’t work. And the context in which it was created.

We assume that readers are not just reading a review to buy a product or to attend a show, but they’re more interested in ideas and provocations. So think about that more, I guess, more general way that you can write a review, not just sort of [focus] on this one thing, but expand your scope. And it’s all about, as I said before and I’m going to expand on this a bit later with book reviewing, but context is super important. I read reviews too and half the time I never get a chance to get around to reading the book or seeing the performance, but I like reading a review because it keeps me abreast of the news and it just makes me feel informed. So your job as a reviewer is to try to be as informed as possible.

Richard Watts

And one of the other key purposes of a piece of critical writing, particularly in the performing arts, is that the performing arts are effectively an ephemeral art form. If you’re not there, you don’t know the show happened. So a review acts as documentation of the work, documentation of the artists’ achievements, or I hesitate to use the word “failures”, but “flaws” is a better word, a kinder word. That documentation serves as something they [artists] can say, “Look, we made a thing, people saw it and here is an informed, thoughtful take on what we created”. Maybe they think you got it, maybe they think you didn’t get it. But either way, they have proof that their 45-minute dance performance happened and was seen, which is not only valuable for them to be able to trace their artistic development over time. When five years later, they come back and reread the review of yours, which they originally hated and were offended by, then [they go] “Oh, God, they were right. That scene didn’t work, I should have cut it out.” So there’s that value for it.

But it also serves as documentation for artists to submit grant applications as well as a respectful, thoughtful, analytical review. When an artist is applying for funding from Creative Victoria, the City of Melbourne, the Australia Council – Creative Australia, as they’re now called – having a body of reviews that document their work, their process as an artist, their development as an artist, their skill as an artist, is also going to be helpful. But a review also serves as marketing collateral, which is why arts organisations love stars. Critics often hate them, because we’ve written this thoughtful analytical piece. And then at the end, we have to go three and a half stars.

Thuy On

Sometimes that half star makes all the difference.

Richard Watts

And as a result of that, I wrote out a rough guide as to what five stars, four stars, three stars, two stars, one star, half a star meant for ArtsHub. We published it in response to an article by a local choreographer saying stars are appalling, they should never have been used in reviews. And then kind of about a year later, he quoted my four-star review of a show and put the stars on the poster. Funny. So they are used as a marketing tool. You see it constantly at the Comedy Festival; you walk down the street and somebody has sticky-taped “Five stars! The Age” onto their poster. So they also serve as promotional collateral for artists and as a guide for the general public as to whether they should spend their hard-earned money on this $85, $25, $150 show.

Thuy On

That is, as a sort of objective of writing a review, you know, you don’t want to think about marketing collateral for arts companies.

Richard Watts

Yes, avoid pull quotes…

Thuy On

…If you can. I just want to quickly focus on one [thing], loads of people hate critics because they think we’re parasites. You know, like we’re feeding off their precious work. To that, I always say, well, you need us as much as we need you – it’s a codependent relationship. And if you’re a good critic, you can pick up on undertones, themes and all sorts of observations that the original creator didn’t pick up at all when they created it. The critic, if you’re a good one, you’re like a secondary role for them – it just helps them. And sometimes I read [reviews of my work] and go, “Oh, wow, did I do that? I didn’t mean to”. Obviously there are terrible critics and we don’t really talk about them at the moment. But if you’re a good critic, you can actually help a work, even if you’re pointing out objectively, it’s wrong and how it didn’t work. Hopefully, that will inspire them for the next creation to do a better job. So it’s almost like a community service act, at least I think so.

OK, one more quick thing I want to say before we talk in depth about reviewing for our particular art forms, is passion. You need to have passion. There’s no point writing something you don’t care about. Would you agree with that Richard?

Richard Watts

I would. I would also add that there is no point writing about something you already think you’re going to hate. I don’t review opera because it just doesn’t work for me as an art form – apology to any opera buffs in the room, or listening/watching this at a later point. I have struggled with opera, I have tried. As a result, I have decided I will not review it because I’m going into it with preconceptions that I will not like it. Those preconceptions are damaging and dangerous.

I try to approach every work, and that’s one of the reasons why when pre-pandemic I was seeing 180 shows a year, because I go into every show thinking this is going to be it; this is going to be that one show of the year that I will talk about in five or 10 years’ time going, “Remember that remarkable dance cabaret show?” whatever it was. So I guess following on from that, and I may pre-empt something that Thuy has in her notes: do not review work by your friends and lovers, and do not review work by your enemies and rivals. Again, it is your job as a critic to be as objective as possible, even though what you’re writing is a subjective take on an art form.

Thuy On

And please tell your commissioning editor if you are related or sleeping with, or have any sort of issue with the work that you are reviewing, because we don’t know your personal relationships. And it’s kind of not fair if you’re reviewing someone you hated, so please let us know. OK, I’m just going to quickly talk about book reviewing. We’re going to break it up a bit, because otherwise, I’ll just talk for like half an hour, which is super boring.

Reviewing by art form

Thuy On

So for those interested in book reviewing, there’s a couple of notes that I wrote down. Some I mean, I apologise for those who have written book reviews and all of this you know it all by heart. But sometimes I think these things are good to be reminded of for everyone.

Richard Watts

Actually, can we just get a pause there. Can we get a show of hands, just a breakdown by art form [on] what people are most interested in reviewing and writing about? So, for books? Visual art? Performing arts?

Thuy On

That’s a good mix.

Richard Watts

We’ll have to make sure that we focus on Gina’s notes.

Thuy On

I will definitely make sure to include Gina’s comments at the end.

Reviewing books and literature

Thuy On

All right, books – this goes across all art forms – but try not to use the first personal pronoun. Try not to use “I”. Kind of drives me nuts because we know you’re writing the review. You don’t have to keep on saying “I”. OK, try to have the semblance of objectivity, at least, [this goes for] all art forms. Every now and then I let it slip, but it kind of annoys me. Would you agree with that, Richard?

Richard Watts

I would totally agree. And, on a related note, avoid gonzo journalism. Back when I used to write for the street press, which is how I started out as a reviewer, I would read reviews from somebody telling me about their car trip from Carlton to St Kilda, what they had for dinner, how they got into an argument with the bouncer and then what their friend was thinking about the support act. And I’m like, “Oh, just review the band!”

Thuy On

Yes, no one cares about your life story, you’re here to do a job, so just concentrate on the job at hand. I know I’ve read lots of reviews and the more words they have to play with, the more they fiddle around with excess information, which drives me insane, because all you do is just edit it all out really – it’s not important.

OK, so leave “I” out of it. If it’s a long book, take notes – it sounds ridiculously simple but people forget to do that and then they get confused. Particularly if it’s like a family, a multigenerational story, you’re going to forget who’s related to whom. So do a family tree to jog your memory and provide context.

Now, this is super important. I don’t care what art form you’re writing about. This is what we mean, why we keep banging on about, Richard, Gina and I, and we’ll see why. Just assume the reader doesn’t know anything about this work. So you have to do some research. Is this just the first book? Is this a second book? Is it part of a trilogy? Is it the debut? And what’s also important is providing some sort of context. If this is a second book, is it different from the first one; has this person moved from non-fiction to poetry because that’s a huge leap, or are they doing exactly the same thing, just with a different title. Because a lot of authors out there basically market the same material and readers lap it up because they know exactly what they’re expecting.

Richard Watts

Can you give us a practical example?

Thuy On

Like, sorry, I’m dropping in here of Trent Dalton’s latest book, Lola in the Mirror. In my review, because I was familiar with his previous works, I knew that this book of his, his latest novel, was pretty much exactly the same. So I wrote in my review that “This novel is quintessential Dalton in that his detractors will find much to cast a withering eye over, while fans will celebrate his signature style of meshing real life and fanciful, imaginative flights.” Now, I was being super fair because there are people who hate Trent Dalton and I’ve read horrible reviews of him. And I don’t think that’s fair, because there are also people who love his work. So in my review, I tried to be as balanced as possible, and say, “Look, if you love his work, this book will give you exactly what you love, and if you hate him, don’t read this book”. I’m not going to spend 600 words saying this book is terrible, I have read reviews about that and I just don’t think it’s fair. He hasn’t won many awards at all, but he never set out to win awards. He’s not a literary-literary writer; he is a popular fiction writer and he’s sold millions, millions of copies. So I know he has a little bit of credit for that. I think that’s what I mean, I’m going to stop for the time being and let Richard talk about performance art.

Reviewing performance art

Richard Watts

I want to use some practical examples of things that I look for when I’m looking at work. Because one of my frustrations when I read reviews by newer writers – I’m not going to say younger, because people start writing at all sorts of different ages. If I’m reading a review of a dance work, I get frustrated when they don’t actually describe the dance, they don’t talk about the movement vocabulary, they kind of talk about the tone or the feel of the show. But if I’m reading a dance review, I want to know about the style of dance that I am seeing, or that I might see if I go and see this work.

So, is the performer deeply grounded to the floor? Are they dancing barefoot? And tell me about the gestures of their arms? Are they using a more balletic style of very posed, straight, angular lines? If it’s contemporary dance, are they adapting the vocabulary of other dance forms? Are they referencing hip hop, are they referencing circus, in the movement? Thinking about those kinds of details, I think, make for a deeper, more insightful and more valuable review. And one of the reasons I mentioned contemporary dance is I used to keep a blog years ago, in the pre-Facebook days – there was a point when all of my friends had blogs, I had one too – and I was taken by a friend to see a Chunky Move performance. I got home from it and wrote, “I don’t understand contemporary dance”. I can’t read it the way I can read a play; I struggle with it intellectually. And now that I have read such great dance criticism over the years, interviewed a lot of dancers about their work and seen a lot of contemporary dance, contemporary dance is now one of my favourite art forms. So don’t be afraid to go on your journey as a writer and as a critic to explore and investigate gaps in your artistic experience. Maybe don’t submit a review of the latest Australian Ballet show if you’ve never reviewed ballet before. But those kinds of details for dance are really important.

I mentioned earlier the idea of what works and what doesn’t work. What jars about a work in terms of sound design, that’s another in terms of performance. Is one of the actors acting in a completely different style and mode to everybody else on stage? And if so does that mean that the director hasn’t been able to rein them in properly? They have a prima donna on their hands; thinking about those kinds of details. I wouldn’t necessarily say that in the review, but it would be something that I would be thinking about.

Like Thuy, I also recommend taking notes. Not with a laptop or an iPad as I have seen people doing in comedy shows, sitting in the front row with a laptop lit up typing away and the comedian just getting thrown and looking at them. But I carry a little notebook, like this, around. I scribble down key lines of dialogue, particular impressions that I get from a work, and then hope the next day that I can read my writing in the dark, while not looking at the notepad writing. I try to decipher that and those few words and phrases I’ve jotted down, which act as memory triggers when it comes to the review itself. And the other thing I will look for, because I think it’s important to acknowledge and to honour all aspects of a work, are things like set design, costume design and lighting design. They’re just as crucial as the script, the performances and everything else.

To give an example from one of my own reviews, several years ago, I went to an Adelaide Festival work called The Doctor, which I knew was a provocative take on who has the right to tell which stories about political correctness, moral panic and many other things. I knew it was going to be a, slightly kind of, adversarial play in terms of the two lead characters. I sat down in my seat, the curtains are open and the stage is bare. The first thing I notice is the back wall of the set [that] is semi-circular and sloping slightly like the walls of a Colosseum. The stage design is literally telling us we are going to see gladiatorial combat, but with words and politics, not with swords. The same production used a revolve. And I’ve seen plenty of shows where a revolve is almost gratuitous; it’s just “Look, we’ve got somebody running on the spot on the revolve, how exciting” and it’s like you didn’t need to do that. But in this instance, the revolve was used just ever so slightly, to slowly shift the position of the characters. So that one moment, you’re looking at one side of them, the next moment, you’re looking at them from the other side. Again, that is the design and in that case, this is a directorial choice that is literally embodying you and showing you the shifting ground beneath these characters’ feet. The way that, if it’s a convincing argument, you may actually change your point of view. Sadly, the internet has reduced their ability to do that. But it was a beautiful piece of direction coupled with great design and an amazing script. So think about those things when you’re looking at a work. What do they tell you about the work? How do they add to it? How do they detract from it?

Thuy On

And I think as Richard says, be specific and expansive at the same time. For book reviews, in particular, if the reviewer is doing a good job, you basically will be able to figure out the tone, the characterisation, the narrative, the language, whether or not it succeeds as a particular example of this genre. Which kind of leads me to say, try if you can, to identify if it fits into a genre or it is some sort of mesh, and review it within its genre. What I mean by that is if you hate Chick Lit, and you’re reviewing a Chick Lit, you just say “Guys, this is terrible”, that’s your ignorance because other people who love Chick Lit will think that’s amazing, that’s like the most fantastic of this genre. So you know, just review fairly. Sometimes your bias can show. As Richard says, he hates opera so he’s just doesn’t … or he doesn’t hate opera, but he just doesn’t review opera.

Richard Watts

Yeah, I’ve certainly seen people who’ve been weeping [at an opera]. I cry at the drop of a hat, like I cry at some bloody TV commercials and I’m going “Curse you, emotional manipulation”, but I’m still weeping. I cry so easily at the theatre and I’d sit through these, what are supposed to be deeply moving powerful operas, and with no emotional response. I just don’t get it. So I don’t hate it, it’s just not for me.

Thuy On

[Word count] permitting, if you can quote a couple of lines from the book to support your argument, particularly if you’re going to write a negative review, maybe show a couple of lines, why the language is terrible, or just full of clichés or trite or whatever. This is if space permitting.

Richard Watts

And similarly with performance writing, if you’re writing about a play, you can sometimes contact the publicist or the marketing department of the company [to ask] is it possible for me to access a copy of the script so that I can make sure that if I am quoting lines of dialogue, I’m not quoting them from my scribbled notes or from memory, but that I’m getting those quotes accurate and right. And I found sometimes it can be enormously rewarding after seeing a show, to then read the script and compare the playwright’s vision on the page to what I have just seen in the theatre.

Sometimes I know other critics who don’t do that, they would suggest that that will interfere with your own critical perspective and your own personal take, because you’re starting to become informed by what you’re reading rather than by what you saw, but you will find what works for you.

And the other thing that I wanted to say, which literally just sprang into my head… Review what you are seeing, not what you hoped to see. It is not a work’s fault if you think I was going to see a rip roaring comedy, and instead, I got a distressing Greek tragedy. Maybe you should have done your homework. But because I have read reviews where critics have written, “This would have been a much better play if this had happened and that had happened”. It’s like, well, that’s what you wanted to happen. Tell us what did happen and why you didn’t like that aspect of it. Because I think reviewers can sometimes fall into a trap of writing about being disappointed about what they got, because it didn’t match up to their expectations of what they were going to see.

Thuy On

True. I want to talk about being specific. When I said before, it’s like, I think being specific is most useful to readers. And what I mean by that is you just take a bit of time to highlight particular instances in the book or the work to support your evaluation. Don’t make sweeping statements without backing it up.

A note on spoilers

Thuy On

Also another thing, spoilers. I have had to edit so many spoilers from book reviews. Do not tell everything, particularly if it’s something distressing – don’t tell me the baby died in chapter three. It’s your skill set as a writer to write around that and say something like, in chapter three, something traumatic happens, which ultimately changed the course of their life. You don’t have to be so specific, because if you’re reading this for the first time, you’re like, “Well, why did you tell me that now? You just spoiled it!” People do this all the time and it drives me nuts. Sometimes you can get away with it, if it’s universally known, and they’ve sort of touted all over the globe, which they really shouldn’t, or the back end of the book, but usually, just keep it general.

Richard Watts

And I guess in terms of spoilers – this applies particularly to scripted theatre, for example. I think it’s generally fine to talk about what happens in the first third of the work. And then anything after that, it’s like if you are thinking about watching a new TV show, and a friend says “Oh, there’s a fantastic twist at the end of the first episode, you won’t believe what happened”. Even though they don’t tell you what happens, they’ve told you there’s a fantastic twist, which ruins the surprise of what the screenwriter and the director had wanted you to feel at the end of that first episode.

Thuy On

So just be very careful with things like twists at the end and deaths happening. As well as the narrative.

Richard Watts

One example where it is possible in theatre, is if it’s a classic being restaged in some way. So if it’s a production of Oliver Twist. I’m going to drop a spoiler now for anybody who’s never seen a film or a stage production or read the Dickens novel – one of the main characters dies and it’s a brutal and tragic death. Now, you could in a review of a production say, “Nancy’s death at the hands of the monstrous Bill Sikes felt contrived, lacking, poorly choreographed, lacking in any dramatic tension”. I once saw a reproduction of Romeo and Juliet – I will not name the company in question – and luckily, I wasn’t reviewing it, I just got some complimentary tickets. At interval my friend and I said “It’s terrible, isn’t it? Shall we stay for another 15 minutes because if they get the death of Mercutio wrong, we can just go” and it was 15 minutes in, we walked out because that scene was so poorly staged and handled. It should be this pivotal moment that spurs on rage and instead it was just flat. And, as we left, I saw the publicist on the other side of the foyer staring at us. I got an email the next day saying, “Why didn’t you stay until the end?” I said, “Well, I’m not reviewing it. You don’t want me to review it. Thank you, I hope the opening night party was lovely.”

The point of a review and being fair

Thuy On

I want to point out that it’s fairly rare to have a really, really strong hatred of a show. Most critics don’t walk in and think, “Oh, God, I’m going to hate it”. You just go in hoping for the best and same with any book or an exhibition, you’d hope for the best. And for the most, I think, in my career, and I’ve been writing reviews for 25 years, I’ve tried to be as balanced as possible. And what I mean by that is, even if, for example, you have to think, did the writer do anything well? Even if you hate certain aspects of the book, because, gosh, the characters are wooden, it just doesn’t ring true. What did they do well? You try to be as fair as possible, because usually a book isn’t completely worthless, there is going to be something there that is salvageable that you could write about. Just for fairness, I think, maybe the descriptions of the natural environment were really good. Something like that.

Richard Watts

Or the world-building in a fantasy novel (Thuy: Exactly), the story might be written with two-dimensional characters, clearly ripped off from Lord of the Rings or something like that – hmm, The Sword of Shannara suddenly springs to mind – but if the world-building is convincing, that is something to single out. And the same goes for performance writing, as well.

What I think it’s important to remember, and I made this mistake when I was a much younger critic, is that people have feelings. And if you are too scathing, they will remember you. I have had a director come up to me, I went up to him actually at the opening night party and said, “Congratulations on tonight’s musical! I thought it was beautifully performed. What are you working on next?” He said, “I’m taking that show you hated to New York” and turned his back and walked away. And I remember the review, I wrote it on my blog. It was a piece of personal writing. It wasn’t a critical response to a work. It was literally entitled something like A rant about why I hated… But I didn’t hold back because it was a piece of personal writing. It was not meant for publication, except for the handful of people who read my blog, but I had forgotten that my blog had been listed in the back of the Malthouse subscription guide program as a blog to go to, to read theatre reviews. And unfortunately, it got seen by all of the cast and the director and I felt bad afterwards because I was vitriolic. And, as Thuy says, don’t be vitriolic. You can be critical of a work…

Thuy On

Don’t be smarmy. I think I’ve written three super negative reviews in my entire life, and they deserved it, out of the hundreds that I’ve written that would have been super, fair and balanced. So don’t be nasty just because you can.

Richard Watts

Critics think we enjoy writing bad reviews and we don’t. The hardest thing to write is a mediocre show. Great shows and bad shows, you can single things out, but I agonise over writing bad reviews because people have poured their hearts into these works. And then I come along and say “amateur performances and clunky direction” and whatever. But don’t be vitriolic, but at the same time to balance that out, don’t be afraid to actually be critical.

Thuy On

That’s your job, critique.

Richard Watts

So I have had writers contact me when I was a reviews editor at ArtsHub. They would file their review and say, “By the way, I really hated it”. And I would read their review and go, well there’s no evidence of that. What didn’t you like about it? They would tell me and I’d say, right, put that into the review. Put those details in so it’s a balanced criticism, not vitriol and venom. I think one of the key responsibilities of a critic when being negative. And we’ve talked about what is a good review or a bad review. A good or a bad review is not something that says this is a good show or a bad show. It’s a review that informs you, is instructive, enlightening and all those things.

Thuy On

To bounce off Richard, scathing reviews are awful but sometimes fun to read, but also be careful of wholly positive reviews. I sometimes have to – and I have to do this more during ArtsHub – there are too many writers who are super positive about a show or book that really shouldn’t have received that many stars or that much acclaim, but they’re scared and they want to do a good job, particularly when you’re starting out. You’re kind of scared to actually have a voice and you go, “Well, it was kind of great”. And you think, really, it wasn’t that great. Why are you giving it four stars for a production, which was kind of average? (Richard: Don’t gush.) Yeah, try not to gush if this is not fantastic.

Reviewing visual art

Thuy On

Because we’re almost running out of time. I’m going to quickly read out Gina’s comments. And remember, she is the visual arts editor and she gave me a couple of points and what to write in visual arts review. Richard, do you want to read them out?

Richard Watts

Sure. And I was going to say, have you ever written visual art reviews?

Thuy On

Once or twice, but it’s not my forte.

Richard Watts

It’s also not my forte, but I’ve also written some once or twice, mainly because I’ve been interstate at a festival and Gina has texted me and said, “There’s a great show on at such and such a gallery. Could you please cover it while you’re in town?”

So notes from Gina Fairley, our visual arts editor. A visual arts review is not about the scathing scalpels of “art criticism”. It is about looking at art with context. As a visual arts writer, you need to place what you are seeing within a broader context of making that is not just making in our times. It might be about the legacy of art history, the trends in a medium or material, or in the context of the artist’s own oeuvre. Making is never done in isolation, so you need to understand that context and how it plays into what you’re looking at.

When reviewing an exhibition, you need to consider the visitor experience. Exhibition design today increasingly plays a role and some might even argue, too much of a role. You need to consider the flow of the exhibition to display furniture, wall colour and lighting, how do these things sit in relation to the artworks? And how do they expand or compromise the viewing experience?

Further to that, you want to consider not only how the artworks look in the space, but how the hang makes sense. Is it chronological in its display? What are the lights between artworks in spaces? I’m wondering if that is supposed to be what are the links between artworks and spaces?

Thuy On

Could be lights.

Richard Watts

Well, yeah, that makes sense as well.

[Continuing from Gina’s notes] What is the emphasis on didactics and information in the room? When you are reviewing an exhibition, you are not only reviewing the work of the artist, but the visitor experience and the narrative the curator has created around it. And a tip – this applies to all art forms, not just the visual arts – don’t get caught up in “art speak”. We often moan about art language and thanks to our education system, artists have been pummelled into crafting artists’ statements that are uncomfortable to write and uncomfortable to read. Trust your experience of what you’re looking at and write frankly about it. Don’t get caught up in areas of art theory or wankerisms. My feeling is if people are especially interested, they will delve deeper into an artist’s work themselves, what your role is, is to open the door to their curiosity and walk them through it.

Remember your audience

Thuy On

And that was from Gina. I just want to add quickly: remember your audience. I have edited many reviews that don’t seem to know who the ArtsHub audience is. What I mean by that is some of the reviews are very academic in tone, very esoteric, very sort of like, wankerism. It’s like, I don’t know what you’re talking about. If I don’t know what you’re talking about and I have to link to five different Wikipedia pages for some specialised word, then that’s not really for general audience and ArtsHub’s audience is fairly general, you know.

Richard Watts

Also, interestingly, ArtsHub’s audience from our last major reader survey, is a lot of people who are interested in the arts but don’t work in the sector. They read ArtsHub and a lot of people who work in the sector and are practising visual artists, actors, designers themselves read it as well, because our news keeps them up-to-date with what’s happening around the rest of the country. But regardless of which of those different audiences you are writing for, include students, avoid art jargon or what I call “art wank”. Because it’s dense, it’s often impenetrable and it’s unnecessary.

Good criticism is good journalism. Good journalism is clear communication. If somebody has to, as Thuy said, read a Wikipedia page to understand one particular word that somebody has used in their review, that, to me, says that word is unnecessary. What can we replace it with?

Thuy On

I don’t mind one word. But if the whole review is littered with, like five words that you’d have to look up, then I think that’s overkill. Try and write, this sounds ridiculous, but small sentences can sometimes help. I find a lot of people try to show off so much and write really dense prose that there’s no commas, there’s no full stops, it just goes on and on. Just break up your prose.

Richard Watts

Yep. And because particularly if you’re writing for an online audience, yes, people read differently online. So short, punchy sentences, not long flowing sentences and long paragraphs, are easier to read – people will actually read them, not just skim the page.

The reviewer and editor relationship

Richard Watts

We’re about to go to questions from the audience, but the other thing I wanted to add is, don’t be precious about being edited. It’s only the bad writers I’ve worked with over the years who get really kind of angry and contacted me saying, “But you’ve chopped out like three sentences in the first paragraph.” And it’s because there were clunky, awkward, unnecessary pieces of exposition rather than contributing to the point of the review. Good writers go, “The editor has improved my piece by making these cuts, slightly rearranging the text, so that it now flows better and reads better. I’m so happy that they’ve made those changes.” So again, just don’t be precious about your work. The arts industry is small, the art journalism industry is even smaller, if you get a reputation for being precious people will not commission you.

Thuy On

This is actually true. A while ago, when I first started at ArtsHub, a reviewer who wasn’t very good had a go at me because I changed a semicolon to a dash or something ridiculous like that. She actually just emailed me about it and I was like, “What?” And she said, “I don’t normally use semicolons.” And I was stunned. I was stunned into silence. I was like, you know you’re being edited. This is part of the editorial process. Everybody’s work gets edited, even my own gets edited. And you’re having a go at me because I changed your punctuation. And you know what, I’ve never used her again, she was in my little black book of reviewers, they were really problematic to use.

There’s a couple of things that I look for in a reviewer: Be punctual. So if there’s a deadline, please, please make it, I’m forever chasing. Unless you have a really good reason. Yeah, please, please, please make deadlines because it just makes it hard for us if we’re trying to fill the page or getting harassed by publicists. So yes, be punctual. As Richard says, do not be precious about your work being edited, because everybody’s would.

Richard Watts

The only time I think it is worth being precious is if somebody has completely rewritten your work and your vision without consulting you. In my very, very, very early days as an editor at the now defunct gay and lesbian newspaper – defunct, because Grindr came along and suddenly, nobody needed to take out advertising – I on deadline, I was stressed, I was panicking, I rewrote 50% of somebody’s article to add what I thought was the information that it needed. The writer saw it, was offended and understandably, pissed off. So editors can make mistakes. But try to maintain a healthy relationship with your editor.

Thuy On

I try to edit as lightly as I can. I try to keep the writer’s tone and usually we’re editing for clarity. We try not to change too much. It is usually to cut down extraneous sentences or words, but we try not to change the meaning entirely.

So now, we’ll break it up to question time.

Q&A

Audience member: Thank you. Richard. Thank you, Thuy. My question is, would you both have an example of something in a good review that has stuck with you or that you think that makes a good review? Like maybe two or three things that you look for in a good review?

And the other question was, the same for a bad review. Like you look at it and say, this is not what we want to publish.

Richard Watts

I may not be able to think of three examples for each. But for me, if I am gripped by the opening sentence, that to me says this writer knows what they’re doing. I want to keep reading and see where this goes. It’s like writing a short story. So that’s one example. A review that makes me feel like I’ve seen the work without having seen it. That it has informed me in a way about a particular artist’s style, regardless of the art form they’re working in, that has given me such a rich, evocative sensory impression of the work. [That, for] me, it’s a good review.

Thuy On

Yeah, I agree. As I said before, try not to be boring and just don’t use clichés. Try and keep me interested. [A review] is still a piece of work, still an art form. It’s a piece of writing. Delight me, surprise me. So many reviews are sort of like, I saw the show or read the book. It’s just so boring and dull. I think the most reviews that I really like – and we have a couple of really wonderful reviewers on ArtsHub, you should check out their work, which I’ll mention later if you want to talk to me afterwards – they always surprise me because they bring in context that I don’t know about. I don’t have to sit there working out what’s going on.

We commission reviews across the country and I can’t see all these shows because they’re in Perth or in Adelaide, wherever else, but if I read a review and it makes me feel like I was there at the show and I know what the lighting was doing, and know how the music sounded, or someone reads or writes a book review, and I go, “Wow, that sounds amazing. I want to read the book now.” See, that’s an easy sell, isn’t it? Or, “Gosh, I’m going to avoid that.” I think I’m quite emotion driven. So anything that drives a bit of passion in me, either for or against, I’m excited by. But the hardest thing is a review that just goes nowhere because it’s so boring. It’s on the fence, you kind of don’t know what to say, you know, or what the reviewer is saying. What’s your actual opinion?

Richard Watts

That namby-pamby-ness, or lack of focus, would, for me, be one of the signs of a bad review. Something that, as we mentioned earlier, is essentially … and this is something that the Herald Sun has been guilty of in the past. Because, and I’m not blaming the writers because the Herald Sun used to have a media deal with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and said that they would review, I don’t know, 50 to 60 to 80% of the shows in the festival, which meant they were sending the economics reporter along to review comedy, or the social pages photographer to review shows. So you were getting reviews, like, I think somebody gave Wogs Out of Work five stars, and then gave Hannah Gadsby, the next day, one star. And I was just thinking, you don’t really know comedy as an art form. So for me, the sign of a bad review is a lack of experience, a lack of consideration for the rules and the structure and the form of the work that they are reviewing. And sorry to single out the Herald Sun. As I said, I named the newspaper, but I won’t name the reviewers.

Audience member: You mentioned something around subjectivity and being factual. And I wonder, passion is a subjective thing and often, when we say “loud” it might be a subjective thing for a particular art form to be loud? So I suppose the question is, what is that balance between subjectivity and being factual, to present what you felt? Because of course, it is almost a personal piece of writing, but it’s also journalistic.

Thuy On

You have to tell me why. That’s the balance. If you think this was too loud, or not loud enough, or grating or jarring or problematic, or whatever else. This is what I mean by providing examples. I don’t like when people offer a review and they make bold statements without backing it up. You have to remember, we weren’t there, Richard and I weren’t there. When we read the review, we don’t know what you’re talking about. You have to tell us why. This comes with every other art form. Why was this book terrible, or why was it great? You actually have to show me. You have to, as I said right at the beginning, a review is a persuasive piece of writing. Do you remember when you were in high school and you were asked to write pro or against euthanasia, or capital punishment – a review is a bit like that. You have to convince me that your opinion, and your coverage of a show or book or an exhibition, is a good one. And if you’re not convincing, it just means that you haven’t shown me enough examples, you’re just being kind of wishy washy.

Richard Watts

And I can give two examples specifically about that example of loudness in a performance piece. If the sound design is so loud that you can’t hear the dialogue, if you can’t hear the actors, then that, to me, is a sign that the sound mixer or the sound designer has done a poor job.

The flip side of that was I went to Illuminate Adelaide earlier this year and had the great joy of attending Unsound, which is two nights of experimental music. And some of that was really f***ing loud, but it’s meant to be; you’re meant to feel it in your body and your bones. It’s supposed to pump through you. So yes, I kind of had those little earplugs in because I don’t want to develop tinnitus. But I could appreciate it as I was watching people shuddering with joy as the music pumped through them. That was a performance by Robin Fox, who’s a local composer, but also does lighting, and he did the drum composition for Stephanie Lake’s Colossus that was recently on here at Arts Centre Melbourne.

So at Unfound I got to see stuff, which was not to my personal taste, but again, take yourself out of your own thoughts sometimes and go, “How are the rest of the audience responding to this?” If I’ve been, for example, the only person in a comedy show not laughing, that comes down to taste. That’s a matter of personal taste, which makes it a challenge to review. So in which case you would talk about the structure of the show, the originality of the jokes – without giving away punchlines, never give away punchlines if you’re reviewing comedy – and you talk about the joy and the response from the audience. You leave your own, “Oh, God. This is not my thing” – you leave that out.

Thuy On

With sound, if you’re reviewing theatre and you can’t hear what the actors are saying, that is obviously a sound issue, and that should be mentioned. Maybe on opening night, they still haven’t fixed it properly and that’s another thing you have to watch out for. But this is opening night, you don’t really have a choice.

Richard Watts

You can mention that in your review. If cast members are coming on and their mics haven’t been … you notice that in larger theatres, actors will have those little mics dangling at the front of their forehead. And the tech may not be quite up to speed yet because it’s opening night and they’ve had five rehearsals. But you can still mention it in your review, “Despite some opening night glitches…”

Thuy On

Yeah, “Despite opening night glitches, the show went on really well afterwards. And hopefully the sound issues will be resolved in later productions”, something like that. So you acknowledge the fact that there were sound issues, but you don’t just demonise them over it because they’re still settling down. So that’s like being fair as well.

Audience member: I was just wondering, with everything getting faster and faster in news cycles, do you have to write the reviews quicker than you used to?

Thuy On

Yes, but Richard I, I think we because we’ve done this for so long, part of the skill set is learning to write quickly. Because ArtsHub is a daily publication, we don’t really have…particularly with theatre, I’ve often – and Richard’s done it, too – if something opens at the MTC [Melbourne Theatre Company] on Wednesday night and I see the show, I aim to review it the following day, so it will be on our website. We don’t really have the luxury of waiting a week – the sooner the better.

Richard Watts

That’s particularly true if you’re reviewing work at a festival, for example, because a show, performance, dance, theatre, whatever it is, may only have three performances. So you need to get a review out quickly. But the flip side of that is publishing has changed to a degree. Thuy and I have colleagues who used to have to phone in their review from opening night and dictate it to somebody at the news desk.

Thuy On

I did that, I’m that old. I remember doing that years ago, I did during intermission.

Richard Watts

So because of online publishing, that has now changed, because it means that the review still gets published the next day. Like if you’re reviewing for The Age, the arts editor will say file your review by 10 o’clock in the morning at the latest. It then appears in the print edition the next day, if they have room for arts coverage in the paper, which they often don’t anymore, but it’s still online and can be read and accessed. And your five stars “Tremendous!” can be used on the company’s website. Or, as what happened to a critical colleague recently, he reviewed a show and he basically said the whole thing was banal and boring. But he said “The sound design was exquisite”. Said theatre company, pull quote, “Exquisite!”

Thuy On

Yeah, that was very cheeky, and quite morally wrong, basically. But they did it anyway.

Richard Watts

We should probably wrap up. Thank you so much for your time and for listening and nodding and jotting down some notes. We hope it was valuable.

Thuy On

Richard and I could be here forever. But it’s a topic, as you can tell, that we’re very passionate about, so hopefully you have some ideas and pointers and refreshers. We’ll be here for a couple of minutes afterwards, 10 minutes if you want to talk to us. Otherwise, we’re scooting off!

Thank you everybody and thank you for The Channel.

More upcoming events in 2024

In February 2024, ArtsHub will be presenting the Feature Writing Workshop, hosted by ArtsHub’s Managing Editor, Madeleine Swain and Diversity and Inclusion Editor, Celina Lei. This will be followed by a Meet, Greet and Eat Networking Event for participants who attend either or both of the workshops in person. Find out more.

Please note that registration is not required to receive post-event recordings and transcripts of the sessions. If you have registered for these events, but can no longer attend in person please contact ArtsHub as soon as possible, so we can reissue tickets to those on the waiting list.