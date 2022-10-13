Are commercial galleries moving with the times?

2022 has been a red-letter year for several commercial galleries, including some Sydney stalwarts.

The Commercial mounted a group exhibition in honour of a decade of operations; Dominik Mersch Gallery celebrated 15 years with a survey exhibition of Belgium-born, Mexico-based artist Francis Alÿs; Darren Knight Gallery marked 30 years since first opening in its original location in Melbourne; and Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery presented new paintings by Gareth Sansom in a solo exhibition marking its 40th anniversary (Sansom was the inaugural exhibition when the Gallery first opened in March 1982).

To reach such a significant milestone, a gallery must walk a fine line between sticking to its guns and moving with the times. The above examples are variations on the traditional commercial gallery model – representing a roster of artists and mounting regular exhibitions of their work in established, signature bricks and mortar spaces.

Read: What I learnt over my 15 years as a gallerist

While celebrating the endurance of these galleries, it is worth also looking to other examples for a more complete picture of the current commercial gallery scene. The traditional model is not immune to adaptation and innovation by existing and new players, and change can come in all shapes and sizes.

In 2019, Singaporean outfit Yavuz Gallery opened in Sydney’s Redfern. Yavuz’s Singaporean space is located in the city state’s well-known Gillman Barracks arts precinct. Prior to opening a space in Australia, Yavuz’s interest in Australian and New Zealand artists had been showcased through exhibitions, such as the 2017 group show Antipodean Inquiry curated by Owen Craven, and solo shows by Abdul Abdullah and André Hemer.

Now, Yavuz represents a number of Australian artists including Cybele Cox, Mehwish Iqbal and Isabel & Alfredo Aquilizan, and their Sydney space has hosted exhibitions of local and international practitioners. Yavuz recently relocated to Surry Hills, inaugurating their new space with an exhibition by renowned Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak.

From 2016, Singapore’s Gillman Barracks was also home to a permanent space for Sydney gallery Sullivan+Strumpf. While that space was discontinued during the pandemic-induced border closures, Sullivan+Strumpf continues to expand locations to exhibit its roster of Australian and Asia-Pacific artists, recently announcing the opening in October of a gallery space in Collingwood, Melbourne (joining several galleries including STATION and Australian Galleries who also have galleries in more than one city).

While these multi-city enterprises no doubt complicate matters for gallery artists already represented by other galleries in the second city, they represent increased opportunities for artists and audiences to connect beyond accepted art world geographies.

Expansion can happen on a more local level too.

While the early 2022 closure of galerie pompom – after a decade and more than 160 exhibitions – was met with universal disappointment, the space lives on as part of Sydney’s commercial gallery ecosystem, having recently been announced as the second gallery space of COMA, doubling the footprint of the gallery (whose other location is in Darlinghurst).

COMA, established in 2016, began announcing representation of artists at the beginning of 2022, including Shanghai-based multimedia artist Lu Yang, whose work featured in the recent exhibition Ultra Unreal at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney.

Read: 15 new art spaces you suggested we visit

Never one to rest on his laurels, the indomitable Michael Reid continues to build his gallery empire through local expansion. As well as his primary spaces in Berlin and Sydney representing established Australian and New Zealand artists, and spaces in the Northern Beaches and Murrurundi exhibiting emerging practitioners, he recently opened an Art Bar in casino complex The Star Sydney and a gallery in Berrima in the Southern Highlands.

The area is growing as a hub for the visual arts, with Ngununggula, Retford Park Southern Highlands Regional Gallery well into its inaugural year of programming, and another commercial gallery, Jennings Kerr, opening in the nearby town of Robertson in 2021.

A different way forward

Other galleries are taking the traditional commercial model and tweaking it to suit their goals and interests. day01. is a modestly sized gallery in Darlinghurst, presenting a program driven by curatorship and collaboration rather than representing a roster of artists.

Established in early 2022, day01. has presented small-scale exhibitions bringing together the work of Australian and international artists in unexpected encounters.

At the other end of the spectrum, Redfern-based Curatorial+Co represents an extensive roster of artists. Branding itself as a gallery and curatorial consultancy, Curatorial+Co places equal emphasis on its exhibition program and consultancy practice aimed at individual collectors, interior designers, and organisations looking for original artworks.

This model is a different take on traditional commercial gallery practice, where the consultancy element may be less of a focus, less foregrounded, or more organic.

Artist Zuza Zochowski and Damien Minton at Sheffer Gallery, Sydney 2022. Image supplied.

Sydney gallerist Damien Minton ran his eponymous space in Newcastle and then Redfern for 14 years, followed by a long-running series of intimate Sunday Art Salons in the upstairs rooms of an unrenovated warehouse, before turning to the use of pop up spaces such as Sheffer Gallery, and is now running a shop-front pop up attached to artist Tony Twigg’s Redfern window gallery SLOT and studio.

Other recent projects have taken place in a variety of Sydney locations, including presentations in the Paper section of Sydney Contemporary. Minton’s work is a reminder of what is of central importance in the commercial gallery model: an eye for great art, and the passion and wherewithal to exhibit and advocate for it to audiences, regardless of the setting.

Follow the leader

Sydney’s major visual arts institutions are also in the midst of a transformation. The Art Gallery of NSW is about to open its new art museum campus, Sydney Modern, the largest cultural investment in Sydney since the Opera House; the Museum of Contemporary art has seen a changing of the guard with a new Director and new Senior Curator; and in 2023 Artspace will reopen at the revitalised Gunnery building, where it will now occupy the entirety of a building that has been its home since 1993.

As these institutions evolve, the commercial gallery scene is changing along with them.

While this development is not occurring in one single direction, it’s clear that after a couple of long years of cancelled, suspended, interrupted and virtual art experiences, passion and consideration are being harnessed in unique ways to change how visual art is to be encountered going forward.