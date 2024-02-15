Young artists and designers show off their work

Gallery opportunities for young artists and designers aged under 18 are precious and few. This makes it all the more significant that major galleries like the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) showcase annual exhibitions of senior high school graduating works.

These exhibitions, held in most states, provide a window into young people’s concerns, aspirations and artistic ideas. Here are a few on our radar right now, with more to unfold as the year progresses.

NSW: ARTEXPRESS 2024

First shown at AGNSW in 1983, ARTEXPRESS 2024 is showing now at the Gallery, highlighting the creativity and unique perspectives of the state’s most recent Higher School Certificate (HSC) Visual Arts graduates.

This year’s exhibiting students join an impressive cohort of former artists including Ben Quilty (1991), David Griggs (1994), Jasper Knight (1997), Julie Fragar (1995), Tom Polo (2002), Bhenji Ra (2009) and Louise Zhang (2009).

Presented in partnership with the NSW Department of Education and the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), ARTEXPRESS 2024 features works by 50 students, chosen from 8660 student works submitted for the 2023 HSC examination in Visual Arts.

Affirming artistic talent from young artists across the state, the exhibition includes work by students from both regional and metropolitan areas, and government and non-government schools. It charts a breadth of topics impacting young Australians, with common themes including identity, family, history, cultural heritage, and the importance of place and home.

There are works from across all Expressive Forms of the Visual Arts curriculum, including painting, drawing, photomedia, sculpture, ceramics, time-based, documented form, printmaking, textiles and fibre, graphic design, designed objects and collections of works.

Anna Le, Santa Sabina College ‘Histrionically me’ (detail) drawing ©Anna Le. Photo: Robert Edwards, courtesy ARTEXPRESS 2024.

Michael Brand, director of AGNSW, says that ARTEXPRESS is a key pillar of the Gallery’s commitment to celebrating arts scholarship and creative learning in New South Wales schools, and that was ‘always a joy to see the Art Gallery buzzing with the youthful energy of ARTEXPRESS‘.

‘It reminds us of the crucial role of the arts in helping people of all ages connect and make sense of our world,’ says Brand. ‘I extend my congratulations to this year’s students on their stellar presentation of work. And, as they move into their next chapter, I encourage them to continue enriching their lives with art.’

Exhibition curator and Art Gallery of New South Wales Senior Programs Producer, Learning and Participation, Louise Halpin, says that ARTEXPRESS continues to be one of the Gallery’s most popular annual exhibitions.

‘I believe this is testament to the students’ original and passionate interpretations of the world around them. It is exciting to imagine our future art landscape in the hands of talented young artists, including these students,’ says Halpin.

NSW: SHAPE – Design, Technology and Textiles

Also in NSW, the SHAPE exhibition features a selection of students’ exemplary 2023 HSC major projects from Design and Technology, Industrial Technology, and Textiles and Design.

Showcasing ingenious solutions developed by young, future-oriented design thinkers, SHAPE also features seminars for Years 11 and 12. Previously held at the Powerhouse Museum (which is temporarily closed for revitalisation), SHAPE will this year be held at Pier 2/3, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct from 19 March to 17 May.

Daniya Syed, ‘MediBot’, Personal Healthcare Assistant, 3D printed body with electrical components,

2022. Part of ‘SHAPE’ 2022. Photo: Marinco Kojdanovski.

Vic: Top Arts 2024

Now in its 30th year at the National Gallery of Victoria, Top Arts is a much loved annual exhibition that has long provided a platform for the next generation of artists across the state.

Opening at the Ian Potter Centre, NGV Australia on 14 March, and presented as part of the Victoria Curriculum and Assessment Authority’s Season of Excellence, Top Arts 2024 will present outstanding work from students who excelled in VCE art studies in 2023.

This year’s exhibition will feature the most exceptional work from students who completed the new VCE study designs of Art Making and Exhibiting and Art Creative Practice in 2023 and promises a fascinating survey of the curious, creative and innovative spirit of young artists. Check out the Top Arts Hub (no relation to us!) for valuable inspiration, past artist statements, and information for students and teachers.

Tas: ArtRage 2023

Each year, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) delivers ArtRage, a curated showcase of eclectic and diverse works by students in Years 11 and 12 from across Tasmania.

Now in its 29th year, ArtRage provides an important platform for students studying art as part of their Tasmanian Certificate of Education (TCE), while supporting and celebrating the creativity and talent of budding artists statewide. Showing at QVMAG, Royal Park in Launceston, ArtRage runs until 2 April 2024.

Grace Summers, ‘Self Apparatus’, 2023. Photo: Courtesy ArtRage. This image explores youth mental health issues.

ARTEXPRESS 2024 is showing at the Art Gallery of NSW until 21 April, and at Hazelhurst Arts Centre until 7 April.

Tamworth Regional Gallery | 24 February – 28 April

Ngununggula, Southern Highlands Regional Gallery | 18 May – 30 June

Yarrila Arts and Museum, Coffs Harbour | 7 June – 9 August

Cowra Regional Art Gallery | 18 August – 22 September

SHAPE 2023 opens at Pier 2/3 Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Sydney, in-person and online from 19 March – 17 May 2024.

Top Arts 2024 is showing at The Ian Potter Centre, NGV Australia at Federation Square, Melbourne, from 14 March.

ArtRage is showing at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery at Royal Park, Launceston, until 2 April.