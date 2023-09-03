Why I’m studying… Professional Writing and Editing (PWE)

Alice Reid (she/her) is a writer and librarian living on the lands of the Wurundjeri People in Victoria, Australia. She’s the perfect example of how study and career pathways in the arts can be circuitous and unexpected, with different life stages requiring different study options to open up new creative ventures.

Reid grew up in Adelaide and moved to Melbourne in 2007 at the tender age of 21, after completing her Bachelor of Visual Art at the University of South Australia the previous year. She soon abandoned art-making.

In 2012, she returned to Adelaide and undertook a Graduate Diploma in Library and Information Management (again University of South Australia). In 2015, after missing Melbourne too much, she moved back, and unintentionally found herself working in school libraries (she’d finished the grad dip hoping to get into public libraries). It turned out to be fun, so she stuck at it.

She returned to university part-time in 2019, this time studying an Associate Degree in Professional Writing and Editing (PWE) at RMIT. Studying PWE has given Reid the opportunity to exercise her creative muscles once more. She has taken up art-making again in the form of digital drawing, and has started integrating this into her writing practice.

In 2023, she founded an online humour magazine, Two Wolves Digest, for which she draws the accompanying artwork.

When not studying or working on the magazine, Reid can be found glaring at teenagers across the circulation desk, agonising over her super serious novel-in-progress and mining the latent space for fantastical images with AI software Midjourney.

We ask Reid about the pathways that led her to RMIT, her advice for other students wanting to study writing and editing, and why participating in class will get you further than being shy.

ArtsHub: Can you describe in brief what is involved in the Associate Degree in Professional Writing and Editing at RMIT? What previous qualifications do you have, and what stage are you up to in terms of completion?

Alice Reid: It’s a two-year associate degree with units in fiction writing, non-fiction writing, editing, copywriting and creating digital content. You can elect to focus on the fiction, non-fiction or editing streams. As for the stream of the degree I’m focusing on, I’d initially thought fiction, but I’m taking only non-fiction subjects this semester (Writing Workshop and Freelance Writing for the Media), and I’m enjoying it. So I may focus on non-fiction for the rest of the course.

Alice Reid. Photo: Supplied.

There’s a lot of writing involved, obviously, as well as workshopping our pieces with classmates and picking apart the craft of writing. I’ve been chipping away at the course since 2019, and I’m about 75% finished.

I also have a Bachelor in Visual Arts from earlier this century (failed artist over here), and a Graduate Diploma in Library and Information Management (I have a day job as a school librarian).

Can you tell us more about the visual arts degree?

I did a Bachelor of Visual Art 2004-2006 at the University of South Australia. The reason I didn’t continue down that path was probably because I was too young and far too shy to make connections with classmates or throw myself into uni life. Nor did I fully understand what it takes to keep up an art practice. In retrospect, I needed a decade or more to go out into the world, work and travel etc, before coming back to dabble in a creative field. This definitely isn’t the case for all young people at uni – but I was particularly immature.

How long have you wanted to study professional writing and editing, and what drew you to it?

It was on my mind for a long time. I loved writing as a kid, and I’ve always been a big reader. I have a book-adjacent day job, but it wasn’t scratching my creative itch. In 2019, I got my act together and applied for PWE. Prior to COVID, I worked full-time and took some evening classes. Post-COVID, I did the “big rethink” thing, and decided to work part-time and accelerate my study.

What made you choose the RMIT course over others in this field?

A lot of writers I admire studied at RMIT (for example, Sofie Laguna and Peggy Frew), so in my mind, PWE was like the crème de la crème of writing courses in Victoria.

What are the best aspects of the course so far?

The teaching staff and student cohort. It’s fun being part of a like-minded community, talking about books and writing and helping one another. Writing isn’t necessarily a lonely pursuit – I’ve learned we become better writers when we share our work with one another and seek advice.

Is there anything you’d like to see tweaked or improved from a student perspective?

Yes … tertiary study needs to be way cheaper, if not free.

But in terms of our particular course – more electives and fewer compulsory units, perhaps? I’ve struggled with the compulsory editing subjects – some people love editing, but oof … it’s pretty tedious if you’re not a big grammar guy.

What advice would you give someone else looking to get into this degree and make the most of it while they’re there?

Participate in class, and workshop your writing. Also, read lots – it will improve your writing, and you’ll be supporting the community you want to be a part of.

How, if at all, has your work as a school librarian influenced your ambitions and your experience of this course?

Mercifully, my work let me cut back to part-time this year. Working and studying in any combination can be tricky, switching between “work” brain and “study” brain throughout the week.

For me, the two are pretty separate. I don’t write YA or children’s fiction, so there’s no correlation there with my study and my job, but for the past few years, I’ve helped edit and format our school’s annual creative writing anthology. I’m more confident doing that now than I would have been prior to PWE.

Have your ambitions or goals changed in any way since starting this course?

Yep… my ambitions and goals change daily, haha. I flip-flop between thinking I’ve got a novel in me, to focusing on narrative non-fiction and essays. I started drawing again in 2022, after an almost 20-year hiatus. I like the idea of writing graphic essays/illustrated non-fiction.

Also, I started an online magazine, Two Wolves Digest, as a project for one of my subjects. It was fun and genuinely rewarding to put together, so I’ve decided to continue with it.

Artwork for ‘Two Wolves Digest’, created by Alice Reid and her partner, graphic designer Brett Magnuson, through their studio Left Hand Path Creative.

Do you have, or would you like, a writing/editing mentor?

I don’t have one right now, but it’s something I will pursue after finishing PWE. Working to deadlines and receiving feedback about my work has been invaluable. I wouldn’t be writing at all right now if I didn’t have that. So this is what I’d seek out from a mentor.

If you hadn’t studied this, what might you be doing instead?

Still working full-time and wondering “what if?”.

Can you give us one tip about writing and editing that you wish someone had told you earlier?

Your first draft will always be bad, so embrace it – otherwise you’ll get nothing done. You have to “word vomit” on the page, step away for a day, then come back and sift through the viscera to unearth the gems. Sorry for the gross analogy.

Ideally, five years from now, what would you be doing?

I fantasise about being a digital nomad, taking up artist residencies overseas and travelling while making work. But if I’m in the same position I’m in right now – working part-time while studying something I enjoy – I’d be fine with that, too.

Who are three writers, editors or publishers whose work or practice inspires you?

I finished reading Eloise Grills’ Big Beautiful Female Theory yesterday and I’m inspired by her hybrid work – a blend of essays, memoir, poetry, paintings and collage. It’s gorgeous.

I also recently read Jeff Sparrow’s Crimes Against Nature (and am lucky enough to be interviewing him on a panel later this year). I admire his politics, and how he can take complex ideas and express them with such clarity. I’m all like, ‘Of course! This makes so much sense now, thank you Jeff’ whenever I read something by him.

And, finally, I read Bodies of Light by Jennifer Down more than a year ago, and I still think about it. I’d love to write something with that much emotional resonance. She’s a PWE graduate, too.

Where can we find you to learn more about your writing and editing?

Two Wolves Digest magazine. It’s open for submissions now.