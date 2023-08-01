Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

2023 Sutherland Shire Literary Competition

The 2023 Sutherland Shire Literary Competition invites submissions on the optional theme ‘Emerging’. Australian residents over 18 years of age are invited to submit their individual, original works in traditional verse, free verse and short story. Each category winner receives $1000, with Highly Commended awarded $500. A separate Shire Resident’s Prize of $250 may be also awarded for the best entry in each category from a Sutherland Shire resident not winning another prize in that category at the judges’ discretion.

Entries close 14 August; learn more and enter.

NSW Health Infrastructure Arts and Health Award

Now in its second year, the NSW Health Infrastructure Art and Health Award is a partnership between Museums and Galleries of NSW and NSW Health Infrastructure. The NSW Health Infrastructure Art and Health Award recognises the role galleries, museums and Aboriginal cultural spaces across the state are contributing to well-being and health outcomes across NSW. The award will go to one successful proposal, which will also receive $10,000 in cash (GST excluded) to support the project.

Nominations close 28 August; learn more and nominate.

Commissions:

Metro Tunnel Creative Program Artist Pool (Vic)

The Metro Tunnel Creative Program is open (but not limited) to visual artists, illustrators, designers, poets, writers, essayists, performers, theatre, film and TV workers and musicians. Works commissioned via this database include public artworks, interpretation pieces related to the Metro Tunnel Project, activations that align with major city events and more.

Submissions close 14 August; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding:

Australia Council for the Arts International Funding

Three funding opportunities are now open for applications: the International Engagement Fund (up to $30,000), the International Touring and Presentation Fund (up to $50,000) and the International Travel Fund (up to $20,000).

Applications for all close 19 September; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Koorie Art Show 2023 (Vic)

The Koorie Heritage Trust (KHT) is calling for entries from First Peoples artists from across Victoria. The annual Koorie Art Show is an open-entry, non-acquisitive award exhibition, presenting the works of emerging, mid-career and senior First Peoples artists, designers and craftspeople. It showcases a wide variety of works, from illustration to painting, digital, textiles and more, and highlights what is happening now in First Peoples art from across Victoria.

Entries close 1 October; learn more and enter.

Professional development:

Guildhouse Catapult Mentorship Program (SA)

The Catapult Mentorship program focuses on applications that will provide a long-lasting impact on the career of the recipient. In partnership with Country Arts SA, two mentorships will be awarded to regional visual artists, designers and craftspeople.

Applications close 11 September; learn more and apply.

Natalie Miller Fellowship

Celebrating its 12th year helping women achieve outstanding success in their fields, the Natalie Miller Fellowship has now opened applications for its annual grant of up to $20,000. The grant is designed to inspire the next generation of female leaders, supporting established women in the Australian screen industry.

Applications close 22 September; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Country Road has announced its grant recipients for Australia’s first fashion industry Climate Fund, with over $1.5 million over three years to drive positive climate solutions. The three project finalists receiving grant support include Mud to Marle by Full Circle Fibres ($147,000), Unlocking Emissions Reductions in the Fashion Industry Supply Chain – a toolkit for farmers by Landcare Australia ($200,000) and Working with Wool Growers to Protect Plains-wanderer Grassland Habitat by Trust for Nature ($200,000). An honourable mention was awarded to the Thamarrurr Youth Indigenous Corporation – Remote First Nations Community Fashion and Textiles Project. The Country Road Climate Fund invests in projects with a positive climate impact, such as one that improves energy efficiency in the production of textiles. The next funding round opens in October 2023; register your interest.

Morgan Hogg has been awarded the $30,000 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) developed and curated by Artspace, Sydney and presented with Carriageworks. Artspace Executive Director Alexie Glass-Kantor and co-curators Talia Linz, Sarah Rose and Stephanie Berlangieri say: ‘We are thrilled that Morgan Hogg has been awarded the 2023 Fellowship. From the perspective of her Kūki ‘Āirani/Cook Islands heritage, Morgan’s practice articulates her experience of cultural displacement and identity. Weaving together an intergenerational archive of familial histories, Hogg centres the role of matrilineal knowledge-sharing and memory to create an intimate, ceremonial space for diasporic connection.’ Alongside Hogg, all six shortlisted artists will be featured in the 2023 Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition, now on view at Carriageworks until 27 August 2023.

Six artists will participate in Primavera 2023: Young Australia Artists at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia). They are Tiyan Baker (NSW), Christopher Bassi (Qld), Moorina Bonini (Vic), Nikki Lam (Vic), Sarah Poulgrain (Qld) and Truc Truong (SA). The exhibition this year curated by Talia Smith considers the idea of the “collective body” and the ways in which communities and growing movements attempt to question, challenge and manoeuvre through failing societal structures. The participating artists investigate themes of protest, perseverance and reimagining through their works of various media, including installation, video, painting, sculpture and text. Primavera is the MCA Australia’s annual exhibition showcasing the work of Australian artists aged 35 years and under, this year running from 9 September until 4 February 2024.

The Naomi Milgrom Foundation has announced Melbourne-based Davidov Architects, with a team comprising Robert Davidov, Wendy Chen and Ben Schmideg, as the MPavilion 10 Chair Commission winner. The submission, Circle|Square, was selected by MPavilion 10 architect Tadao Ando of Japan from a record-breaking number of entries. A highlight of every MPavilion edition, the Chair Commission this year anchors 10 creative commissions across visual and performing arts, fashion and design in celebration of MPavilion’s milestone year. Integral to the free five-month design festival, the Chair Commission will be on-site for all to use when MPavilion opens in Melbourne’s heart, in the Queen Victoria Gardens on 16 November 2023. The Davidov Architects team states: ‘We hope our simple pine stool is seen by visitors as approachable, but also in line with the architectural context and expression of Tadao Ando’s powerful MPavilion 10 design. The Circle|Square rejects notions of decoration, focusing instead on natural materials and legibility of form. The carved curved seat and exclusive use of locally sourced timber echo the pavilion’s focus on simplicity, while adding familiarity and warmth.’ Following this announcement, the Naomi Milgrom Foundation also revealed that all 10 iterations of the MPavilion Chair Commissions will be gifted to the Powerhouse Collection and exhibited during Sydney Design Week.

Brian Robinson has been commissioned to create a signature public artwork for the Queensland Performing Arts Centre. Floriate is inspired by Queensland’s natural flora of the Seven Watersheds, and its deep-rooted connection to First Nations peoples. The curvaceous four-metre high bronze sculpture, focuses on seven different flowering plants that grow in abundance across the state of Queensland, one in each of the seven culturally significant watershed ecosystems. Floriate will be located in the entry forecourt of the new QPAC venue ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In similar news, two sculptures by international artists will join the seven Australian artworks nearing completion in Queen’s Wharf, Brisbane. British artist Sir Antony Gormley and US contemporary creative Tom Friedman will create thought-provoking works for the public space in the heart of Brisbane’s CBD. Gormley’s Fold II is an iron and steel sculpture depicting a couple in a tender embrace, which will be positioned at the base of the Brisbane Steps leading to the Bicentennial Bikeway. While a larger than life three-metre high aluminium man created by Friedman, called Looking Up, which was previously on display in New York’s Rockefeller Centre, will be showcased at the grassed riverfront space, The Landing. Other commissioned artists previously announced include Lindy Lee, Samuel Tupou, Alinta Krauth and Jason Nelson, Justene Williams, Tony Albert and Wukun Wanambi.

Performing arts:

Papua New Guinean interdisciplinary storyteller Wendy Mocke has been awarded the 2023 Griffin Award for new Australian playwriting for her play I am Kegu. A member of the judging panel and Griffin Literary Manager Dylan Van Den Berg, says: ‘I am Kegu is a remarkable new work from Wendy Mocke, at turns both tender and – rightfully – rageful. With echoes of Greek tragedy and a specific, intimate rendering of village life in Papua New Guinea, this play is a powerful and truthful evocation of a devastating reality for women. The judges were unanimous in their decision; the craft and ambition of the work is undeniable, and Wendy’s is a voice that demands to be heard.’ Mocke receives $10,000 and says the work has been ‘a labour of love and self-realisation’. She continues: ‘I know my ancestors held my hands writing this play… Winning this award as a Papua New Guinean playwright, proudly writing in my people’s languages is the stuff dreams are made of. Tenkiu tru, PNG yumi stap.’

Presented by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre, the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music will be awarded to Kalkadunga composer and musician, William Barton, at the 2023 Art Music Awards on Tuesday 15 August at Carriageworks, Eveleigh/Gadigal land. The leading didgeridoo player, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist has forged a path throughout his wide-ranging career. Barton hails from the Mount Isa area in Queensland, and has performed with the London and Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras, and at historic events such as at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day 2019, the 90th and 100th anniversary openings of Gallipoli at ANZAC Cove and the Beijing Olympics in 2008. In 2021 he received the Don Banks Music Award and was named Queensland Australian of the Year in 2022. His awards accolades include the Best Original Score for a Main Stage Production – The Long Forgotten Dream – Sydney Theatre Awards (2018) and the ARIA for Best Classical Album: Kalkadungu: Music for Didjeridu and Orchestra (2012).

Barton says: ‘This award to me, it means the world. It is presented to me by my colleagues, by my peers – the musical foundations across Australia… With the intention of this award being given back to my community, I share with them the success of my journey. Not only my Kalkadungu nation, but all nations across Australia and the world. It’s important to be reflective on the journey and also acknowledge all the Aunties and Uncles and Grandmas and Grandfathers who help create a safe space for artists such as myself to be a composer in the Western world, and give me and others that strong foundation of Country and how we interpret the language of the landscape with the sonic force of a symphony orchestra – like the kangaroo sinew of strength, also nurturing the fragility between two worlds.’ The award will be presented at the Art Music Awards, where Barton will perform with Veronique Serret (violin), Sam Anning (bass), Matthew Hoy (cello) and his mother and frequent collaborator, Aunty Delmae Barton.

Writing and publishing:

This year’s winner of the Furphy Literary Award is Jen Rewell for her uplifting and offbeat love story ‘Away to Me’. Rewell was presented with a cheque for $15,000 at the ceremony at Shepparton Art Museum in Victoria on 29 July. Along with the cash prize, Rewell’s story will anchor the 2023 Furphy Anthology and she will be invited to a residency at La Trobe University to work on her writing. Rewell’s work was selected from a 71-strong longlist. On behalf of the judges, Anson Cameron said Rewell’s winning story is ‘a love story, written with a light touch’. Cameron continued: ‘It’s funny. The language is clear, and the author has a close knowledge of the rural world that Joseph Furphy would have recognised and enjoyed… But above all the story has a pigheaded refusal to conform to reality. Just when you think it might be headed for a clichéd gloom it ambushes you with fabulism and, perish the thought, happiness.’ Second place went to Eugenie Pusenjak for ‘The Drey’, and third place to Natalie Vella for ‘The Lucky Country’.

Digital and screen:

PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase winners have been announced, featuring a selection of characters that visitors will be able to interact with at the 2023 game event from 6-8 October. Those selected include a mud-crab Dungeon Master, an anthropomorphic wombat, a lonely stray cat and an alien species leading a world invasion. Four tabletop and six digital games encompass independent game developers from across the country. The four winners in the tabletop category are: Boba Master by Queensland-Based Quokka Games, Alien Frenzy by Victorian game creator, Comet Squid, Kingless: Festival of Explosions from Tasmania’s Two19 and Saltfish & Almanacs by NSW’s Storybrewers Roleplaying. The six digital game winners are: Copycat by NSW’s Spoonful of Wonder, The Dungeon Experience Game by Bone Assembly, The Drifter by Victoria’s Powerhoof, Crash Course Builder by Wombat Brawler, Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero by Victoria-based Toybox Game Studios and darkwebSTREAMER by Southern Australian developer We Have Always Lived in a Forest. Find out more.

Campari’s Posters to Production initiative has turned four unmade film ideas into posters to help crowdfund the films’ creation. Spanning various genres and themes, the four films were chosen for their unique film synopses in collaboration with the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF). All the posters will be displayed at MIFF’s Campari Cinema Lounge and online. The four film ideas are:

The Long Passeggiata by Julian Curtis: surrogate Italian brides-to-be venture to Australia in 1968 to marry men they’ve never known – what unfolds is a personal passage of duty and resilience, as they struggle against all odds to find la dolce vita. (Narrative fiction inspired by a true story.)

Marj’s Garden by Liubov Korpusova: Marj, late 70s, lives alone in a rural area with no one around. Her luscious garden is her whole world. When the garden starts dying from drought, she goes to great lengths in an attempt to save it.

Dive by Murray Enders: A coming-of-age drama that follows the journey of Michelle, an introverted 18-year-old girl living in a small coastal town on the Great Ocean Road.

Aysha by Lauren Burgueno: An emotionally captivating documentary that follows the transformative journey of Rian Difuntorum/Aysha Buffet, a self-taught drag artist and queer trans woman of Filipino descent.

Shortlisted and finalists

Finalists of the William and Winifred Bowness Photography Prize have been announced for 2023. Sixty-six artists have been selected by a panel of judges consisting of Rhana Devenport ONZM, Director of Art Gallery of South Australia, artist Michael Cook and Anouska Phizacklea, Director of MAPh (Museum of Australian Photography). The 2023 Bowness Photography Prize exhibition from 21 September to 12 November will feature well-established artists such as Tamara Dean, Stephen Dupont, Robert Fielding, Murray Fredericks, Ponch Hawkes, Janet Laurence, Danie Mellor, Sonia Payes, Patrick Pound, Yhonnie Scarce, James Tylor, Justine Varga and Anne Zahalka, as well as emerging artists such as Grace Allen, Madeline Bishop, Mikayla De Pasquale, Yask Desai, Rhy Dyball and Shelley Horan. Winners will be announced on 28 September, including the grand prize of $30,000 that will acquire one work into MAPh’s collection, and the $10,000 Wai Tang Commissioning Award. See the 2023 Bowness Photography Prize finalist works.

The longlist for the 2023 Mark and Evette Moran Nib Literary Award, celebrating excellence in research and writing in Australia, has been announced. Six shortlisted essays will be unveiled on 4 September with finalists receiving the $1500 Alex Buzo Shortlist Prize. Winners of the Nib People’s Choice Prize ($4000) and the Mark and Evette Moran Nib Literary Award ($40,000) will be announced on 9 November. Find the full longlist.

Nominees have been announced for the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) awards with a total prize pool of over $300,000 across a suite of six award categories. Along with the second iteration of the Festival’s prestigious Bright Horizons Award, this year sees the introduction of the First Nations Film Creative Award, as well as the return of the Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award and the Audience Award. The 62nd MIFF Shorts Awards will celebrate the best in short-form filmmaking, while the MIFF Schools Youth Jury will name the best title from the MIFF Schools program. View the full list of MIFF 2023 award nominees.

After an extensive search for Australia’s young jazz talent, The Music Trust’s Freedman Jazz Fellowship finalists have been announced for 2023. Theo Carbo, Sam Gill and Phillippa Murphy-Haste will go before judges Laurence Pike, Ellen Kirkwood and Chris Cody in a live concert finale on 2 September at ACO Walsh Bay for the chance to take home the $21,000 award. Ten jazz masters from Australia have each nominated an emerging star aged 35 or under, who have submitted recordings and pitched projects that they intend to carry out with the prize money should they win. Dr Richard Letts, Director of the Music Trust and the Fellowships, says: ‘This year’s finalists are especially interesting because they are so different from each other! Phillippa brings a technical ability on woodwind instruments that are beyond those found in more conventional competitions. Sam’s knowledge of classical composition is very apparent, as it melded beautifully with his jazz imagination, producing an expressive musical story with unquestionable originality. Theo, the third finalist is creating an innovative new interface that connects real-time electronic music with his guitar. Collectively, they make for a strikingly musical and interesting concert.’

