Me and my mentor: Marion Harper and Vera Möller

Some of Australia’s most successful artists are alumni of the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) and, each year, up to five of them are paired with high-performing final year Masters of Fine Art students, to mentor them and provide connections with galleries.

Known as the VCA Access Masters Mentoring VCA Art Award, this competitive program is now in its eighth year and has already supported more than 30 alumni-artist pairings. The awarded students are able to build relationships, experience hands-on industry exposure and nurture more sustainable career pathways beyond formal education.

In return, mentors have the opportunity to refresh and interrogate their own practice, and to re-engage with the vibrant VCA community. Mentors are also paid a stipend, provided by an annual fundraising appeal organised by the VCA Access Committee, which is made up of a handful of volunteer art lovers and supporters of emerging artists.

The five 2023 recipients of the Mentoring Masters, VCA Art Award, and their mentors and galleries are:

Marion Harper + Vera Möller + Sophie Gannon Gallery

Britt Salt + Hannah Gartside + Tolarno Galleries

Jasmine Brooks + Nabilah Nordin + Neon Parc

Rebecca Jones + Lane Cormick + Daine Singer

Helvi Apted + Simon Zoric + LON Gallery

In this, the first of a two-part series, ArtsHub asks VCA Masters of Fine Arts student Marion Harper and her mentor Vera Möller about their pairing and how the process is working so far.

Marion Harper

Already an experienced multidisciplinary artist, Marion Harper was a founding member of the Basement Gallery in Melbourne in the late 1990s. Having earlier completed a BFA in Painting at the VCA she returned to study her Masters to extend her practice and networks. Harper has worked in various galleries and arts projects, including the Melbourne International Biennial, and has exhibited widely. Her works are held in the QUT (Queensland University of Technology) Collection, the Latrobe University Collection and various private collections. She is currently working across painting, ceramics and installation, and exploring ‘the connections, overlaps and entanglements that exist between human bodies, non-human bodies and the surrounding environment, thinking through questions of subjectivity, politics, ethics and the human,’ she says.

ArtsHub: Why do you think Vera Möller was chosen as a match for you?

I’m not sure how it works, and at first I was surprised by the match as our work is so different. Now I can see so many connections and alignments. Before practising as artists, we both studied sciences – Vera began in microbiology in Germany and I started in medicine, so our practices both engage with the world around us and the slippery boundaries between the real and the imagined in the natural world (whether it be environmental or humans). We are both interested in geometric patterning, colour and repetition, and work across various mediums – painting, 3D modelling/ceramics and installation.

Marion Harper, ‘Swellings at Intervals’, 2023, oil on board. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

What are you ideally looking to gain from the mentorship?

I am hoping to build a meaningful reciprocal relationship with a peer at a different stage of their career and gain insights into, not only their creative practice, but also their significant industry experience. I am hoping for an ongoing exchange – to share methods, practices and experiences. Critical feedback about my practice from someone with so much experience would, of course, be helpful. I further see a mentor as an important part of building a professional network of connections, gaining insights into how the current arts industry operates, and navigating the gallery system.

What do you especially like about Vera’s work or process?

I have found Vera’s practice deeply inspiring. Visiting Vera’s studio was an absolute treat. Her studio is extraordinary: a huge, cavernous factory warehouse full to the brim with years of work – paintings in process, tables full of small sculptures being painstakingly painted in the finest detail, racks of paintings, printing presses, libraries of art books, an array of dioramic installations as well as the works of her former partner Philip Hunter, who was also an amazing painter. She has lived and breathed her practice for decades, living in her working space. When I visited her studio, Vera was in preparation for a major show – currently on at the Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery (MPRG) – so I was intrigued to see how she plans and prepares for a significant large exhibition.

She builds a model of the gallery space with the works in situ to get a sense of how the space will work. Her confidence and experience are inspiring. I am also fascinated by her deep engagement with the natural world, and how her work offers a fresh perspective on the wonders and fragility of the underwater ecosystems. I especially like the way she creates these imaginary life forms that shimmer and glisten, covered with intricate markings. Her newest pour paintings also have a simplicity that is mesmerising.

Marion Harper, ‘Contours of the Encounter’, 2023, oil on board. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

What sorts of meetings and conversations have you had so far? What kinds of questions do you have for Vera?

Earlier in the year, we spent a day in each other’s studios and have chatted on the phone a few times since. Vera has had a hugely busy first half of the year preparing for her show currently on at the MPRG, and then she was travelling, so we haven’t been able to catch up for some time now. I’m looking forward to more interaction as the year progresses. She has another show coming up at Sophie Gannon Gallery later in the year, so I’m looking forward to visiting her studio again to see the work progressing and talk more about processes and how she goes about planning and preparing for a show.

Our conversations so far have been broad and meandering – we have talked about our practices, techniques, our personal lives, our inspirations, connections, history and ideas. They have been so rich and varied, as all good conversations should be.

Around which part of your practice or approach do you most want guidance or development?

Rather than anything too specific, I am open to whatever the relationship brings. Vera has been working for many decades and has a wealth of experience, insights and of course a very special and significant art practice. I see it as about building a relationship/friendship, sharing ideas, as well as gaining insights into the gallery system. As I said before, I am interested in how she approaches a large-scale show – planning and developing the work. Feedback and advice on my own practice, insights into the gallery system, as well as networking opportunities, never go astray either.

Have you ever been a mentor, and what would you like to give back one day to those coming up behind you?

I have never been a mentor in an official sense, but, yes, I have taken on the role of supporting younger artists when I was running galleries, arts events and some teaching in the past. I felt at the time that I was able to encourage, support and pass on my knowledge and experience to them, and assist them in developing their work and exhibitions.

How is your master’s project coming along, and what are your biggest challenges?

My MFA has been both challenging and incredibly rewarding. Returning to study after so many years, it took me a while to really fine-tune the specifics of my research concerns. I started the MFA with a focus on bringing together geometric abstraction with “entangled” bodily and corporeal motifs as a speculative exercise. Now the work has shifted to explore embodiment and its inherent instability (plasticity), and my paintings have moved from abstraction towards more pictorial spaces with figurative elements and representational forms. My studio experiments have made many shifts and turns, fallen into eddies, whirlpools of confusion and made exciting leaps, leading to new questions and concerns. I feel that my work has really developed, which is very exciting.

Vera Möller

Vera Möller originally trained as a biologist in Germany, and this background is evident in her artistic practice. Reflecting on her original studies in the fields of Microbiology and Limnology (Freshwater Ecology), for the last two decades Vera Möller’s projects have focused on the marine environments of the Great Barrier Reef and the Victorian coast, Port Phillip and Western Port Bays. She works across diverse mediums and formats and has exhibited extensively in Australia and overseas, including more recently in Water curated by QAGOMA (Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art) in late 2019, A Thousand Tides at Bunjil Place in 2019 and Liquidarium at Shepparton Art Museum in 2022. Her current show, sea.liquid.sensation.flux.space is showing at the MPRG until 3 September.

ArtsHub: How did you come to be involved in the VCA Access program as a mentor and what do you hope will come from the process?

Vera Möller: I was approached to participate in the VCA Access program directly by the organisers. They outlined what this program is hoping to achieve and gave an indication of its past rounds of mentors/mentees. I came to the program with an open mind and was curious about just how this would be delivered and organised.

What kinds of contact or meetings you’ve had so far with Marion?

Though I had met Marion Harper previously and encountered her work on many occasions during previous years, this mentoring program has allowed me for the first time to more deeply engage with Marion and her practice, both in her private studio and at the VCA. At the same time, Marion has visited me in my studio and explored my current show at MPRG. These mutual encounters have led to conversations engaging with questions regarding contemporary art practice, our individual chosen subject matter, and particular working methods and materials to exchanges about other similarly important issues.

These are ranging from the quotidian of a studio practice conducted in the relative solitude of living on the Mornington Peninsula and looking after family and animals, to how to find time and create opportunity to engage in discourse with international/national visual arts practice and ever-expanding cultural contexts, and [how to] manage exhibition and research schedules.

The participation in the VCA Access program has led to my re-engagement with the institution where I had been a lecturer previously and completed my postgraduate studies and masters degree.

Vera Möller at work in her studio. Photo: Supplied.

Why do you think you’ve been paired with Marion, and what is it about her work and practice that you particularly like or connect with?

I actually do not know why I have been paired with Marion. VCA lecturers who know both of us felt that we may be interested in each other and our practices as painters. We have both been engaged in the Melbourne visual arts community for decades in various ways. I had seen Marion’s very accomplished work over the years and always been attracted to it.

Our current conversation I find interesting because Marion has set out to experiment with and manipulate the parameters of the content of her work and the way with which she delivers these changes, in both her painting and sculptural practice. This, from my experience, is always a process that requires steady nerves, but is also really exciting. As a consequence, our conversations have proven to be thought-provoking for me and my practice.

What kinds of mentoring have you yourself benefited from as an artist, and what would you like to be able to share with your mentee?

My strongly held opinion is to insist on creative independence, to be resolute in finding, developing and holding on to one’s very own intellectual, emotional and creative direction. At the same time, it is quintessentially important to be able to critically review one’s practice, to be in touch with rapidly changing cultural contexts and to be open to change itself.

This is an attitude I was alerted to quite early in regard to my own practice, through conversations with senior visual artists and the examples of individuals working in the fields of music, architecture, film and literature, and also science.

Vera Möller, ‘Liquidarium’, installation Shepparton Art Museum, 2022. Photo: Supplied.

If you were giving advice to your artist-self 20 years ago, would you tell her to do anything differently?

I can’t say I would do anything differently. Because of some of those early learned lessons just outlined above I seem to have managed to develop my practice in a way that is able to keep its momentum over a long period of time. My benefit has been that I started as a mature age art student with years of science studies under my belt. When I started at the VCA I completely immersed myself in visual arts practice. My great benefit was that my late partner Philip Hunter was a lecturer and painter, and became a role model in terms of work ethic. We spent our life together working literally every day, and sharing studio space over decades.

Are there any aspects of the artist’s life and challenges that you wish were explored more in formal education?

I believe it would be beneficial to provide some insights into the “real life” aspect of how to run a studio practice and simultaneously juggle family/professional life and earn a living. Early mentoring may be a very useful way of providing just that. To set up informal connections between post grads, undergrads or master and PhD candidates would enable these issues to be looked into.

