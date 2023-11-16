Education in brief: looking ahead to fresh arts learning in 2024

NGV launches learning program for 2024

This week the National Gallery of Victoria launches its 2024 program for teachers and students of all levels. Many of next year’s tours, excursions and workshops will include Wurrdha Marra (which means “many mobs” in Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung language) – the new, dynamic and dedicated permanent gallery space now open on the first floor of The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, inviting visitors to delve into the rich cultural heritage and artistic expressions of First Nations peoples.

One particular highlight for NGV’s 2024 Learn Program will be artist-led workshops for students to engage with, designed exclusively for NGV by artists such as Kaylene Whiskey, Jessica Murtagh and Joshua Yeldham.

Teachers and school leaders are invited to the NGV Learn 2024 Program Launch event, taking place this Friday 17 November at 6pm at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia. The evening includes an exclusive after-hours viewing of Wurrdha Marra, with an introduction by Edwina Green, Curator, First Nations Art, and pop-up talks by artists Amrita Hepi and Cassie Fisher-Patterson. Light refreshments are provided. The event is free, but bookings are essential.

Sydney Opera House announces 2024 line-up for young audiences

The Sydney Opera House has announced its 2024 offerings for kids and families, including the stage premiere of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel James and the Giant Peach, Ireland’s Polar Bear and Penguin, a new circus experience by the world-renowned Flying Fruit Fly Circus and a powerful Bangarra Dance Theatre work for children.

Sydney Opera House Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning, Tamara Harrison says:

‘Our 2024 program is an inspiring collection of local and international performances for children, families and young people that travels far and wide with shows from Switzerland, Ireland and around Australia. From book adaptations, circus and film, to First Nations perspectives, acrobatics and dance, we’re excited for young people to explore a range of art forms and discover joy, laughter and wonder across the program.’

Program highlights include:

Summer

The popular Creative Play workshops return with Drip Drop Play (3-13 January), where children aged 3-12 will explore and create soundscapes using ice and water by improvising, listening and performing.

Dav Pilkey’s bestselling book DOG MAN: The Musical (3-13 January) comes to the stage for an epic musical adventure full of humour and heart for children aged 6+.

The Australian premiere of the London International Animation Festival (19-21 January) will present an incredible variety of independent animations from across the globe for ages 2-14.

Autumn

An unlikely companionship between a Polar Bear and Penguin (20-24 April) will teach children aged 5+ about the power of true friendship in this Australian premiere of the acclaimed Irish production.

(20-24 April) will teach children aged 5+ about the power of true friendship in this Australian premiere of the acclaimed Irish production. Direct from Switzerland, Game Theory (17-18 May) is a fast-paced and funny dance celebration of play, sport and big emotions for children aged 8+.

Winter

The magic, mischief and mayhem of Dahl’s novel James and the Giant Peach (5-21 July) will be brought to life on stage by the nation’s leading contemporary theatre company, Shake & Stir Theatre Co – for children aged 6+.

A fiercely moving production about the power of hope, The River That Ran Uphill (25-27 July) is based on the experience of Edgell Junior, a Ni-Vanuatu man from Pentecost Island who experienced and survived Cyclone Pam (2015). For children aged 8+.

Spring

The world-renowned Flying Fruit Fly Circus premieres a new up-close circus experience, Big Sky (28 September – 5 October), showcasing the remarkable talents of 12 young performers aged between 10 and 18.

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s first dedicated work for children, Waru – Journey of the Small Turtle (9-10 October), is an interactive introduction to Torres Strait Islander culture and dance for 3- to 7-year-olds.

YEAR-ROUND

Kids Music Café is a beautiful introduction to live music and instruments for children aged 0-2, featuring child-friendly classics by Sydney Youth Orchestras musicians.

Bell Shakespeare expands teaching mentorships

National theatre company Bell Shakespeare has announced the expansion of its renowned year-long teaching mentorship program to include teachers from urban areas, in addition to teachers from regional and remote areas.

The National Teacher Mentorship (previously known as the Regional Teacher Mentorship) sees 30 teachers from across Australia travel to Bell Shakespeare’s headquarters in Sydney for specialist training, ongoing mentoring and support. All travel, accommodation and professional learning costs are covered by the company with support from the Australian Government and Teachers Mutual Bank.

In announcing the expansion of the program, Bell Shakespeare’s Head of Education Joanna Erskine said that at least 50% of applicants would continue to come from regional, rural or remote schools, and applicants would be selected based on a demonstration of need. Erskine said that demand had been strong from urban and metropolitan teachers who also wanted development in teaching Shakespeare in the classroom.

Applications for the 2024 National Teacher Mentorship are now open and close on Sunday 26 November. For more information visit the Bell Shakespeare website.

