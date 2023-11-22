2023 visual arts graduate show calendar

Queensland

Griffith University Queensland College of Art and Design

The Queensland College of Art and Design 2023 graduate outcomes showcase celebrates the cohort of graduating students in the fields of contemporary Australian Indigenous art, interactive media, design, photography and visual arts. Graduate works and student profiles can now be viewed online.

South Australia

Adelaide Central School of Art, Adelaide

Adelaide Central School of Art’s Graduate Exhibition 2023 will be opened by the 2024 Adelaide Biennale of Australian Art curator, José Da Silva and Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels on 9 December. This year, 39 graduating students from the BVA and Honours programs will exhibit work across all three floors of the teaching building and gallery.

2023 Graduate Exhibition runs from 11 December 2023 to 5 January 2024 at Adelaide Central School of Art.

Helpmann Academy, Adelaide

The Helpmann Academy Graduate Exhibition is an annual celebration of the strongest creative voices emerging from South Australia’s contemporary art scene. Each year visual artists from Flinders University and the University of South Australia showcase their graduate works at this prominent arts event. In 2024 the exhibition will be moving to a new student-focused space, at SASA Gallery, University of South Australia. A range of disciplines will be displayed at the event, including ceramics, glass, installation, jewellery, moving image, painting, photo media, photography, printmaking, sculpture and textiles.

The Helpmann Academy Graduate Exhibition runs from 15 February to 22 March 2024 at SASA Gallery, University of South Australia.

University of South Australia, Adelaide

UniSA is presenting several graduate exhibitions across its creative arts Bachelor programs.

Victoria

Monash Art, Design and Architecture, Melbourne

The Monash Art, Design and Architecture (MADA) Now 2023 graduate exhibition brings together over 600 emerging artists, curators, designers and architects across its courses. Standouts this year include works from Brayden Dopper’s multidisciplinary practice that engages with how we charge objects with memory and emotions; and Poppy Faul’s pieces inspired by the humble fanaticism of everyday life, from celebrity obsession to peppermint tea. The exhibition showcases the practices of the Art History and Curating cohort, including Camille Hassan, who produced an archival publication documenting her own relationship with her late mother’s work; and Lauren Kennedy, who explores the way we understand and relate to art through our individual embodied experience.

MADA Now 2023 runs from 16-30 November at Monash University’s Caufield Campus.

Victorian College of the Arts, Melbourne

The Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) Art Grad Show features artworks from 140 students from Undergraduate, Honours and Masters courses across its Southbank Campus. The exhibition celebrates the creative talents of students from Photography, Sculpture, Painting, Drawing and Printmaking, Honours, the Master of Contemporary Art and Master of Fine Art. Highlights include paintings by Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) student Grace Murphy that reflects experiences of working in the pet industry; Graduate Certificate of Visual Art student Georgia Anne’s work that challenges conventional labelling of identity; Bachelor of Fine Arts (Photography) student Demi Kromidellis’ pieces depicting intimate scenes from her life and her grandparents’ home and garden.

The 2023 VCA Art Grad Show runs from 24-30 November at the University of Melbourne Southbank campus.

2023 VCA graduate Grace Murphy showing in this year’s graduate exhibition. Image: Supplied.

RMIT, Melbourne

RMIT’s End of Year Student Showcases presents an array of works across the creative disciplines, including art and photography, design, fashion and textiles, and more. Exhibition details below:

RMIT Art and Photography

Bachelor of Arts (Fine Art) exhibition runs from 21-26 November at RMIT Melbourne City Campus

Photography, Fine Art Honours, MFA & Art in Public Space exhibition runs from 5-10 December at RMIT Melbourne City Campus

RMIT Architecture and Urban Design

RMIT Landscape Architecture Semester 2 Exhibition runs from 24-25 November at RMIT Design Hub

RMIT Vocational education

Advanced Diploma of Visual Arts 2023 Graduate Exhibition runs from 16-23 November at Building 94

Diploma of Product Design 2023 Graduate Show and 2023 Graphic Design Graduate Exhibition runs from 21-23 November at The Hanger, Buidling 516

‘Good Form’ Associate Degree in Design (Furniture) 2023 Graduating Show runs from 24-26 November at Stables at the Meat Market

Fashion and Textiles: Graduate Exhibition runs from 28-30 November at The Hanger, Building 516

Western Australia

Edith Cowan University, Perth

ArtsHum 2023 is the Edith Cowan University School of Arts and Humanities graduate showcase exhibition where students showcase their creative works.

ArtsHum 2023 runs from 22-24 November at ECU Mount Lawley Campus. The Fashion Graduate Show – Intension is on 8 December at Spectrum Project Space.

New South Wales

National Art School, Sydney

The 2023 National Art School (NAS) Graduate Show presents 136 new works by graduating students from the NAS BFA program. The exhibition spans visual art mediums including drawing, painting, photomedia, printmaking, ceramics and sculpture. Opening night is on 30 November with DJs, bars and food trucks. Works in the NAS Graduate Show are for sale, with prices ranging from $500 to $5000 – an opportunity to support artists’ careers and follow their practice.

The 2023 NAS Graduate Show runs from 1-10 December at the National Art School.

UNSW Art and Design, Sydney

UNSW’s A&D Annual Graduate Showcase is an expansive display of graduate contemporary art and design in Australia. All students graduating from School of Art and Design coursework programs in 2023 can participate in the exhibition. Each year, prizes are awarded to outstanding Art and Design graduates, including the TWT Excellence Prize supported by the Bridging Hope Charity Foundation, which includes a $3000 bursary and an artist studio at St Leonards Creative Precinct for a year.

The A&D Annual Graduate Showcase runs from 6-17 December at UNSW Paddington campus.

University of Wollongong Australia, Wollongong

The 2023 UOW Visual Art and Design Graduate Exhibition presents the culmination of hard work and creativity by University of Wollongong Bachelor of Creative Arts (Visual Arts, Visual Arts and Design) and Bachelor of Arts (Photography) students. The show provides a glimpse into the myriad creative perspectives used to address personal and global issues, spanning various mediums such as drawing, painting, textiles, sculpture, photography, video and installation, all resulting from the students’ final year of studio research.

The 2023 Visual Arts Graduate Exhibition runs from 24 November to 8 December at UOW Wollongong, Building 25 TAEM Galleries

ACT

Australian National University, Canberra

The 2023 School of Art and Design Graduating Exhibition is presented by ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences. The opening event on 1 December will reveal the winner of the Emerging Artist Support Scheme Awards, accompanied by live music by local DJ Micah Heathwood, and food and drinks will be available to purchase from local vendors. An online catalogue will be live from 1 December via the website.

The 2023 School of Art & Design Graduating Exhibition runs from 2-10 December at ANU.

University of Canberra, Canberra

FADxL Graduate Festival celebrates the 50th anniversary of the University of Canberra’s Faculty of Arts and Design with a major graduate festival on 15 November. Disciplines include architecture, creative writing, culture and heritage, digital media, visual communication design and more. Graduate profiles are available to view online.

More upcoming in 2024

Other graduate and student exhibitions to look out for in 2024 include PICA’s annual Hatched: National Graduate Show, National Gallery of Victoria’s Top Arts exhibition from VCE Art or VCE Studio Arts and Shepparton Art Museum’s FRESH: GV Top Art and Design.