Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, Finding Your Success

The final video in this first module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.
2 Sep 2024 9:00
Madeleine Swain
All Arts

ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Over the next few months ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

First cab off the ranks is the Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1, in which Dina Jezdic explains how a combination of vision planning, understanding your value proposition and roadmap will be your path to success. Jezdic is a creative, a writer and a highly experienced and trusted mentor. In this week’s video, the final contribution in this first Learning Module, she explains the importance of Finding Your Success.

Look out for the next series of videos, as we move into Learning Module 2, Selling Yourself, where Dominic Hoey dives deeper into the art of self-promotion, sharing his advice on everything from writing an effective bio to thinking like an American.

The video Roadmap to Success – Learning Module 1Finding Your Success was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

