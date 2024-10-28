ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Until the end of the year ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

We’re currently sharing the Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3, in which New Zealand publicist Michelle Lafferty of Elephant Publicity shares the tips and tricks from her years in the business. With 25 years of experience, Lafferty has worked extensively on festivals, tours, shows and openings across all genres. In this module she covers the elements of a successful publicity campaign.

In this week’s video, the third chapter of this third Learning Module, Lafferty explains how actually getting cut-through in a cluttered media landscape will require “quite a lot of creativity and a little bit of chutzpah!”

Look out for the next one in this series of videos, Extra Sauce, where Lafferty delivers the chapter that reveals the potential sauce “or spice that will push this baby over the edge”.

The video Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3, Success in the Media was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

