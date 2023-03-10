Exit interview: Neridah Stockley, Artback NT

Neridah Stockley, Artback NT’s Visual Arts Touring Manager for nearly 15 years, is finishing up her time in the Territory.

Originally from Sydney, Stockley moved to the NT more than 20 years ago. In the following years she has worked for Papunya Tula Artists, Bindi Inc., Maruku Arts and more, as well as being a visual artist with a focus on painting and ceramics in her own right.

Stockley tells ArtsHub: ‘I’ve learnt a lot about the metropolitan and regional gallery sector [being an arts worker], but being a practising artist has also informed [my work at] Artback NT.

‘For example, my Artist-in-Residence program history had direct input into Artback NT in designing and shaping their residency programs in the past. I think it’s healthy for arts organisations to employ artists – to have the voice of an artist in the room, so to speak. More broadly in the sector, I would like to see a higher representation of artists on arts Boards.’

Currently, Stockley is working on establishing a digital arts prize for Bindi Mwerre Anthurre Artists, where she was the inaugural Art Centre Manager 20 years ago.

‘I first arrived in the Territory around the mid-90s, so it was early days of the Keating Government’s Creative Nation policy,’ she explains.

‘From a purely audience member perspective, Darwin had a few things happening – such as the Telstra Art Award – but it was really limited content. I always laugh when I remember staring at the Sidney Nolan postcards in the MAGNT [Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory] just to get an art fix.

‘The sector has grown over the last 25 years for sure, both for people to participant in the arts as a creative and as an audience member… Now the artworker sector is becoming more professionalised and better supported, there are more employment opportunities, and the number of arts centres have increase as well,’ she says.

Stockley’s role involves working out the logistics of Artback NT’s touring shows, and one thing she will miss the most is ‘being part of an organisation which knows how to deliver, bringing the best of NT visual arts practice to national audiences’.

Some of her career highlights include Puṉuku Tjukurpa, the first touring exhibition of artworks from the Maruku Arts archive based at Mutitjulu near Uluru in the Northern Territory; and clay on country, developed and curated by Stockley alongside Visual Arts Development Manager Jo Foster.

clay on country was ‘a first of its kind for the NT’, says Stockley. The exhibition, which coincided with the 16th Australian Ceramics Triennale at the Araluen Arts Centre in 2022, included 35 individual artists and Arts Centres such as Hermannsburg Potters, Ernabella Arts, Alfie Lower, Claire Freer, Maria Van Hees and more. It tours to MAGNT in Darwin November 2023, and Stockley hopes that the show will continue to tour nationally.

For Stockley, the richness and diversity of art and culture in the Northern Territory is what has captivated her for 25 years. She says: ‘Maybe I’m biased but I don’t think anyone can really understand Australia until you’ve lived in or had some kind of intersection with regional and remote Australia. During the 14 or so years I’ve been at Artback NT, I’ve been involved in 29 touring shows. They are all different in terms of content and project management… And I think that’s our biggest challenge – “How do we service everyone?” There is so much fantastic work being produced [here], First Nations and non-Indigenous.’

When asked how Artback NT chooses its projects, Stockley says: ‘We always consider what have we toured previously, but also, how do we stretch audiences? It’s not always giving people what they want necessarily, but to challenge what they think comes out of the Northern Territory. It’s also about people being ready to work with us and having strong partnerships.’

Artback NT is currently looking for a new Visual Arts Manager and Visual Arts Coordinator to join the team, and Stockley advises that alongside strong problem-solving skills, people interested in the role need to know how to ‘develop a work practice that is sustainable’.

Stockley has recently moved to Tasmania. Her works are exhibited at Michael Reid Southern Highlands with an upcoming show at Bett Gallery Hobart in October.