Exit interview: David Campbell, Mona Senior Designer

David Campbell never meant to stay at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) for a decade. Nor did he initially see himself putting down roots in Tasmania when he first started as Mona’s Senior Designer in September 2011.

‘When I first moved down here I was planning to get back to Melbourne as quickly as I could, but Hobart has become an incredible town. It’s really blossomed over the past 10 years,’ said Campbell, who recently left Mona after a decade at David Walsh’s private and popular museum.

So why is he moving on? ‘Ten years is a very long time. A very long time to work exclusively in pink and black,’ he chuckled, referencing Mona’s well-established visual branding.

‘We do actually use other colours and we do actually use other fonts,’ he continued after a moment.

‘At my going away party I was saying it’s time for me to see other fonts. It’s a bit of a break-up, I guess. I’ve had an amazing run, it’s been an incredible experience to help build and be part of, but after 10 years, it’s time for a new challenge.’

Successes and regrets

During his decade at Mona, Campbell worked across a range of projects and brands including Moorilla Winery, Moo Brew and the summer festival, Mona Foma as well as on core business such as the museum’s many major exhibitions. What are some of his proudest achievements during that time?

‘I think being part of the team that developed that brand. With Mona now, people look at it and they know the style, they know the look, they know the voice, but that comes about through massive work and thought and effort. So the creation of that visual language is something that’s been fantastic,’ he said.

Read: What do you do with bad reviews? Celebrate them!

When pushed to name another highlight, Campbell nominated Mona’s successful line of books.

‘[Mona owner] David Walsh made a throwaway comment about how we’re not gonna make money on books and so I thought I’d prove him wrong. I went and came up with a really strong concept called ART FROM MONA, which was a series that looked at the Mona collection and totally reinterpreted it in weird and funny ways,’ Campbell explained.

‘We put out a book called ART FROM MONA That Gives Elizabeth the Shits; we put out a book called ART FROM MONA That is Arguably Immoral; a book called ART FROM MONA That is Arguably Not Art; and a book called ART FROM MONA That Your Child Could Have Made.

‘That book series has been immensely popular and made hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organisation while also being a really fun, interesting take on the collection. That’s probably my proudest thing, I think,’ he said.

One of several Art from MONA books that Campbell designed and is especially proud of. Photo: Jesse Hunniford.

Having finished up at Mona a few weeks ago, Campbell expressed some regret about not being able to work on future projects in the design pipeline.

‘We’re doing a caravan park, for instance, which is gonna be coming in the next couple of years. We’ve got a lot of cool design ideas for that, which I really wanted to do, but I’d have to wait around for another couple of years for that to happen, so I’m sorry to miss out on that.’

Read: So you want my arts job: Exhibition Designer

He also reflected on perhaps the greatest challenge faced by the Mona team during his time at the museum: the backlash over Santiago Sierra’s Union Flag project, a hugely controversial artwork that was intended to be part of Dark Mofo 2021 before being cancelled after outrage from the Tasmanian Aboriginal community.

‘The most challenging thing was during the Union Flag project. Obviously as designer I have no control over curatorial decisions about work, but seeing the fallout from that – the well-deserved fallout – what that did was definitely the most difficult part of my time at Mona,’ said Campbell.

The backlash led to Mona as a whole having something of ‘a crisis of identity, really,’ he continued.

‘We’d perhaps been thinking we were separate from society. It has always just been this independent organisation that, because it was privately funded, could get away with a lot, with a lot of impunity and sit outside what was going on – but clearly that wasn’t the case.’

Advice for his younger self

Having previously worked as a magazine designer, at Melbourne Fringe Festival and at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) among other organisations prior to starting at Mona, Campbell has amassed considerable experience as a designer.

What has he learned in that time that he now wishes he’d known at the start of his career?

‘To have more confidence in your youthful energy and ideas,’ he quickly replies. ‘Having more confidence in your actual work. Whereas now, I’ve had the chance to work with some of the world’s biggest artists – and finding that they’re just as unconfident and confused and explorative as the rest of us has been a really delightful thing to see.’

What does the future hold?

Despite initially only seeing himself being based in Hobart for a couple of years, Campbell said he now intends to stay in the Tasmanian capital for the foreseeable future.

‘Even just a couple of years ago I probably would have had to leave [once I finished at Mona] but now that everyone’s used to working remotely, it’s such a common thing now for people to be working on project elsewhere,’ he said.

‘I’ve got a great, comfortable base here. I can fly to Melbourne in an hour, fly to Sydney in an hour and a half, and the expectation now is that you can work remotely and work in a distributive way. So yeah, I think I’m gonna stay here for quite a bit longer, actually.’

MONA’s mobile ticketing in action, another of David Campbell’s design projects. Photo: Jesse Hunniford.

Campbell had intended to take several months off before committing to new projects, but has already found that plan hard to maintain.

‘I’m really keen to get on to some new creative projects – partnering with other arts organisations and use all the experiences and skills I’ve got from Mona for the next thing. I’ve already started some work, doing some ticketing software and a few projects with artists who have been in contact. So my holiday plan isn’t quite working as well as I’d hoped,’ he laughed.

‘But I’ll try and keep it quiet for at least another month. And after that, there’s a lot of ex-Mona staff looking to partner up and do projects. So I think the next plan is to work with new organisations, a whole new colour range, a new creative direction and new ideas.’