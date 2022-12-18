News

 > Performing Arts > News

When a commission is spent on engagement, not outcome

The conclusion of TextaQueen’s latest exhibition prompts consideration of the value of a significant commission.
18 Dec 2022
Celina Lei
TextaQueen program 4A

Performing Arts

Movement based workshop with BINDI BOSSES, 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art as part of TextaQueen’s ‘Bollywouldn’t’. Photo: Anna Hay, courtesy 4A Facebook.

Share Icon

Built upon a collaborative practice of over 20 years, TextaQueen is a queer, disabled South Asian diasporic artist whose works continually push back against ‘the white gaze’.

In 2021, TextaQueen received the inaugural Copyright Agency Partnership commission of $80,000 and their exhibition, Bollywouldn’t opened at Sydney’s 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art (4A) in October this year.

Bollywouldn’t is an extension of TextaQueen’s 2019 residency at ACME London, where they collaborated with local queer and trans South Asian communities to reimagine a utopia in which their voices are at the centre of society, rather than ones that have been long marginalised.

The exhibition featured a trans-empowered map of London where the common tropes of Bollywood film (a genre that can reduce Indian culture to stereotypes perceived by a general Western audience) are transformed into murals that dominate some of the city’s most well-known architecture.

In TextaQueen’s map, the Palace of Westminster becomes (Bath)Houses of Parliament, ‘a premier spa experience nurturing queer sensuality’ whereas Tate Modern is ‘airlifted in an anarchist art heist’.

The speculative map completely took over the gallery at 4A with digitally rendered images such as Disney’s Jasmine and Aladdin engulfed in flames across the façade of the Victoria & Albert Museum, and the Hindu goddess Nila on the side of a Brixton apartment block.

While the exhibition itself represented the opportunity for TextaQueen to extend their practice into works of larger scale and consider art outside of an institutional framework, the breadth of engagement is what took Bollywouldn’t to the next level for their community-centred practice.

Read: 2022 graduates share a future built on community

In an earlier interview, 4A Artistic Director and CEO Amrit Gill told ArtsHub: ‘Bollywouldn’t will open up space for important and long-overdue discussions about South Asian identities and community visibility for South Asian artists, as well as audiences in the Australian arts and cultural landscape.’

Alongside the exhibition, TextaQueen has used the commission to invite performers, writers and fellow creatives to curate a program that celebrates and empowers queer people and the South Asian diaspora.

More than 15 artists were brought together throughout the exhibition’s two-month duration to host performances and workshops, with the public program produced by Shareeka Hellaludin. A 52-page publication edited by GB Krishnan was also produced for the show, featuring 11 writers from the global queer and trans South Asian and Black diaspora.

In many ways, TextaQueen’s practice is one that is shared with their community, where the artist acts as a facilitator of discussion and creates a platform for diverse voices. They are also currently in the process of fundraising for a dedicated residency for diverse disabled visual artists, TheySwarm, to be hosted at TextaQueen’s studio.

While Bollywouldn’t is a reclamation of the Bollywood caricature laden with imperial history, the exhibition also sought to further encourage understanding of the South Asian diaspora through platforming different voices and collaborative practices.

As Gill concluded in the exhibition text, ‘Bollywouldn’t echoes TextaQueen’s constant intentions of connecting with the community and using their practice as a mechanism to bring people together.’

Bollywouldn’t showed at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art from 22 October to 19 December 2022.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an Arts Writer at ArtsHub. She acquired her masters in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Prior to joining ArtsHub, she was an editorial assistant at the Hong Kong based ArtAsiaPacific magazine and is an art host on independent Instagram platform Club Ambroise. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne, Victoria. Instagram: @lleizy_

Related News

Aggregations All Arts Career Advice Dance Features News Performing Arts Poetry And Spoken Word Theatre Writing and Publishing
More
Reviews

Dance review: PIECES 2022

An experimental wonder displaying the radical power of contemporary dance.

Savannah Indigo
News

Vale Robert Adamson, poet of the Hawkesbury River

Adamson was widely feted in his five-decade career as a poet, publisher and editor.

Thuy On
Features

'First Casualty' and Australian Drama

Christopher Johnston's play should be the theatre event of the year, with a long tour ahead of it, argues Julian…

Julian Meyrick
Performing arts sector day
Features

Connections, projects and updates: Tasmania’s Performing Arts Sector Day

Lesley Graham reports on the discussions and conversations to emerge from the third Performing Arts Sector Day held in Launceston,…

Lesley Graham
News

On the move: latest sector appointments

Windmill announces new AD, MTC appoints Deputy CEO, Carclew CEO resigns, and more.

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login