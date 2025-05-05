News

What to expect in the arts from Labor’s landslide win and second term

In the wake of their landslide win, what can Australians expect for the next three years of Arts policy? Arts Minister Tony Burke's contribution to ArtsHub offers exclusive hints.
5 May 2025 15:26
David Burton
Tony Burke may remain Arts Minister, promising an extension of its Revive policy. The photo shows a photo of Australian Prime Minister Albanese seated at his desk, hands folded on the desk in front of him.

All Arts

Tony Burke may remain Arts Minister, promising an extension of the Albanese Government’s Revive policy. Pictured is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese seated at his desk. Photo: Australian Government.

Share Icon

Labor safely secured a second term and a majority government after a landslide election over the weekend. Attention now turns to Cabinet reshuffles and portfolio trades. It is unknown if Arts Minister Tony Burke will keep his portfolio in the second term, but his recent contribution to ArtsHub reveals some of what Australians can expect. 

The Australian Government launched Revive in January 2023, representing Australia’s first cultural policy in a decade. Revive brought funding back to Creative Australia, the federal arts body previously known as the Australia Council for the Arts. According to the Government, Creative Australia has delivered on 66 actions in a little under two years. Some undertakings have yet to be established, such as the dedicated national body, Writers Australia, expected later in 2025.

One of Burke’s key election promises was more investment in live Australian music, directly responding to continued pressure from dynamic ticketing, touring international acts and a floundering festival sector. Burke told ArtsHub a re-elected Labor Government would deliver an additional $25 million over the next two years to the Revive Live program to assist the industry. 

Burke also told ArtsHub the Labor Government would commit to providing the funds to restore the South Melbourne Town Hall. Prime Minister Albanese’s Government also made an election promise of $250,000 to assist the country’s LGBTQIA+ media organisation and radio station JOY Media (broadcasting on 94.9FM). Apart from this, specific promises and commitments were minimal for the arts portfolio in the lead-up to the national election.

In the short term, the call from National Advocates for Arts Education to launch an enquiry into Arts Education in Australia may be on the Government’s radar. 

Read in ScreenHub: Australian stories silenced as govt ponders local content quotas for streaming giants

Quotas of local content for streaming services went noticeably undelivered in the Government’s first term. Burke assured ArtsHub, however, that the issue will remain a focus for the party’s second term in office. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

A motorbike is in the air riding through a forest and lifting off a dirt track.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of appointments and departures in the Australian arts sector.

Madeleine Swain
Child paints on white wall.
News

Dreaming and celebrating big: Adelaide's children’s festival DreamBIG turns 50

DreamBIG in 2025, the longest running children's festival in the world.

Allison Dickie
ceramic workshop group. art workshops
Features

6 reasons why teaching art workshops can boost your own creativity

Teaching art workshops is not an add-on – they can also creatively boost your own artistic practice.

Gina Fairley
AI software like ChatGPT offers both challenges and benefits for arts professionals. Image: ChatGPT
Features

5 ways ChatGPT can help artists practise their craft

While the concerns around AI software like ChatGPT and art rage on, the technology offers some uniquely powerful tools for…

David Burton
A saturated painting of a realistic portrait, featuring an Asian man sitting on a horse against the backdrop of a snow-capped mountain. He is surrounded by colourful cartoon birds by his head.
News

Opportunities and awards

‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ receives six Tony nominations, a portrait of an artist wins the Packing Room Prize and…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login