Trent Dalton scoops the Indie Book Awards 2022

Last night, Australian independent booksellers awarded Love Stories by Trent Dalton two awards naming it the Non-fiction Award winner and also crowning it their Book of the Year.

The book’s premise was simple: over the course of two months and armed only with an Olivetti typewriter, Dalton accosted strangers on a street in Brisbane to solicit tales of the many vagaries and permutations of love.

Receiving the award, Dalton said: ‘Love Stories was my big middle finger to the pandemic and all the cruel distance it put between the ones we love. The gentlest rebellion there ever was maybe – grab a typewriter and write about love – but the readers of Australia took it for what it was, a gentle reminder of the good stuff inside us and the good stuff out there in every city and suburb across Australia.’

Dalton has been golden boy of Australian publishing ever since his debut, Boy Swallows Universe, a multi-prize winning novel that also took out the debut fiction category in the Indie Book Awards 2019 as well as several acclaims in the 2019 Australian Book Industry Awards.

Since their inception in 2008, the Indie awards have celebrated independent booksellers as the preeminent supporters of Australian authors and thus well tasked with the responsibility of judging Australian books released in the previous year.

Other Indie Book 2022 winners

Individual category winners were also announced. It was from these six categories that the overall winner, the 2022 Indie Book of the Year, was chosen.

The winners of the Indie Book Awards 2022 are:

Book of the year : Love Stories by Trent Dalton (Fourth Estate Australia)

: Love Stories by Trent Dalton (Fourth Estate Australia) Fiction : Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy (Hamish Hamilton Australia)

: Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy (Hamish Hamilton Australia) Non-Fiction : Love Stories by Trent Dalton (Fourth Estate Australia)

: Love Stories by Trent Dalton (Fourth Estate Australia) Debut Fiction : The Silent Listener by Lyn Yeowart (Viking Australia)

: The Silent Listener by Lyn Yeowart (Viking Australia) Illustrated Non-Fiction : Still Life by Amber Creswell Bell (Thames & Hudson Australia)

: Still Life by Amber Creswell Bell (Thames & Hudson Australia) Children’s : Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief by Katrina Nannestad (ABC Books, HarperCollins Australia)

: Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief by Katrina Nannestad (ABC Books, HarperCollins Australia) Young Adult: The Monster Of Her Age by Danielle Binks (Lothian Children’s Books)



Regardless of his detractors’ opinions, Dalton seems set to continue his winning streak with book prizes across the country.