The Wheeler Centre celebrates 15 years with a year of celebratory events

Following a decade and a half of ideas, conversation and debates, Melbourne’s The Wheeler Centre celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2025 with a year-long slate of celebratory events, with guests including Kara Swisher, Rachel Kushner and Masha Gessen.

Erin Vincent, CEO of The Wheeler Centre, says: “Next year promises to be a significant one for The Wheeler Centre. We’re celebrating 15 years since the Centre opened its doors to the public and a decade and a half of important conversations presented on our stages and online. We look forward to delivering another year of impactful discussion at The Wheeler Centre and sharing these with our audience.”

Since its founding, The Wheeler Centre remains as the only organisation of its kind in Australia, serving as a hub for storytelling, conversation and the exchange of ideas, and fostering meaningful dialogue surrounding literature and culture. Founded in 2010 and named after its patrons Tony and Maureen Wheeler, The Wheeler Centre has since played host to some of the most influential voices from Australia and around the world, including Zadie Smith, A C Grayling, Monica Lewinsky, and countless other acclaimed writers and speakers.

To kick off the festivities, a world-class roster of international writers, thinkers and change-makers – including Gessen, Kushner and Swisher, but also Geraldine Brooks, Anton Hur and Pankaj Mishra – will visit the Centre in February and March. This will be followed by a line-up of anniversary programming to encourage continuing discussions planned over the course of the whole year.

Kara Swisher, Rachel Kushner, Masha Gessen. Image: Supplied.

2025 notable events and dates:

Pankaj Mishra: The World After Gaza – Pankaj Mishra, Antony Loewenstein

6.30pm, Wednesday 26 February, The Wheeler Centre

Books & Ideas at Montalto: Geraldine Brooks – Geraldine Brooks, Jason Steger

6.30pm, Friday 28 February, Montalto

Anton Hur: Toward Eternity – Anton Hur, Leah Jing McIntosh

6.30pm, Friday 28 February, The Wheeler Centre

Rachel Kushner: Creation Lake – Rachel Kushner, Rebecca Harkins-Cross

6.30pm, Tuesday 4 March

The Wheeler Centre

The Fifth Estate – Masha Gessen: Lessons from America – Masha Gessen, Sally Warhaft

6pm, Wednesday 5 March, The Wheeler Centre

Kara Swisher: Burn Book – Kara Swisher, Sophie Black

7.00pm, Thursday 6 March, Storey Hall, RMIT University

More information and tickets via The Wheeler Centre.