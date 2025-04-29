On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Brisbane Powerhouse announces new Artistic Director/CEO

Brisbane Powerhouse has appointed Louise Bezzina – currently the Artistic Director of Brisbane Festival – as its new CEO/Artistic Director.

Bezzina founded the Gold Coast’s highly successful Bleach Festival in 2012 and was its inaugural Artistic Director and CEO; she was a co-Creative Lead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Cultural Program and became the Artistic Director of Brisbane Festival in 2019.

She takes up the reins at Brisbane Powerhouse in October after delivering her sixth and final Brisbane Festival, which has become Australia’s largest international arts festival in terms of audience engagement under her tenure.

Louise Bezzina, the next CEO/Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse. Photo: Morgan Roberts courtesy Brisbane Festival.

Queensland’s Minister for Arts John-Paul Langbroek said Bezzina’s new role as Brisbane Powerhouse CEO and Artistic Director reaffirmed her commitment to the arts in Queensland.

“Since taking the reins of Brisbane Festival, Louise has led a period of remarkable growth, solidifying Brisbane Festival’s place as a premiere cultural event on the national calendar,” Langbroek said.

“Her leadership has delivered bold and inclusive programming, enriching Queensland’s arts landscape and engaging new audiences over the past six years.”

While preparing for an exciting 2025 Brisbane Festival, Bezzina is also looking forward to her next chapter, working with Brisbane Powerhouse in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“I’ve known Louise since the creation of the Bleach Festival, but her new role at the helm of Brisbane Powerhouse marks an exciting evolution in her career – one that will no doubt continue to shape and inspire Queensland’s creative future,” Langbroek said.

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner welcomed Bezzina’s appointment and congratulated her on her on the new role.

“Brisbane has incredible vibrant precincts such as Brisbane Powerhouse and I welcome Louise’s appointment to the role of CEO/Artistic Director at this iconic venue,” he said.

“Brisbane Powerhouse hosts more than 1500 performances and welcomes more than one million people each year and is a much-loved destination for both residents and visitors.

“Louise is a proven performer and leader in Queensland’s arts sector and I look forward to her joining Brisbane Powerhouse and us working together to create more to see and do in our suburbs,” Schrinner said.

Valmay Hill, the Chair of Brisbane Powerhouse, said she was thrilled to welcome Bezzina to the organisation.

“I am confident Louise shares our vision to make Brisbane even better by supporting our arts industry and cementing an exciting and bright future for Brisbane Powerhouse,” she said.

“Louise brings considerable experience in the Queensland arts sector and I can’t wait to see her take up this new role and help make Brisbane Powerhouse even bolder and better.

Read: Brisbane Festival’s loss is Powerhouse’s gain – Louise Bezzina changes roles

“Kate Gould has done an outstanding job in this role, championing extraordinary projects with incredible vision, from expanding the Brisbane Powerhouse precinct to include Vertigo and Dendy Powerhouse Outdoor Cinema, to delivering Night Feast and a city-wide celebration of queer art and culture, Melt Festival,” she said.

“I want to sincerely thank her for everything she has contributed to Brisbane Powerhouse. We wish her every success in her next chapter as CEO at the Adelaide Festival Centre.”

Bezzina said she was honoured to be selected for the dual role of CEO and Artistic Director at Brisbane Powerhouse. “I remember attending the official opening of the Brisbane Powerhouse as a theatre student. I have so many fond memories attending shows, creating shows in my early years as a performer and now curating a program as part of the Brisbane Festival. Brisbane Powerhouse is an iconic Brisbane venue. It is very special to me as I know it is to residents and visitors,” she said.

“I appreciate all the hard work Kate Gould and the Brisbane Powerhouse team have done to create more to see and do and I look forward to contributing to the organisation’s next chapter.

“Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital and precincts like Brisbane Powerhouse have helped shape our incredible city and I am so honoured to be chosen as the next guardian of its future,” Bezzina said.

Kate Gould leaves for Adelaide Festival Centre at the end of June, with Brisbane Powerhouse Director of Programming Phoebe Meredith acting in the CEO/Artistic Director’s role until Bezzina commences at the end of October.

The program for Bezzina’s sixth and final Brisbane Festival will be launched on Wednesday 11 June, with the Festival running from 5-27 September.

Four Winds announces new Board appointments

Four Winds, renowned for fusing fine music with nature on its two outdoor stages on Djiringanj Country, on the coast of south-eastern NSW, has announced the appointment of two new Board Members: renowned Butchulla Songman Fred Leone and Bermagui-based entrepreneur Honor Northam.

Four Winds’ new Board members (L-R): Butchulla man Fred Leone and Bermagui-based entrepreneur Honor Northam. Photos: Honey Atkinson.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fred and Honor to the Four Winds Board,” said Executive Director Leigh Small.

“Fred brings deep cultural knowledge and artistic innovation, while Honor offers strategic insight grounded in community values. Both will be invaluable as we continue to grow Four Winds with integrity, creativity and care.”

Fred Leone is a cultural custodian and musical innovator with Aboriginal, Tongan and South Sea Islander heritage. As one of only a handful entrusted with preserving and performing Butchulla language and song, Leone has toured globally for over a decade, sharing stages with Public Enemy, Tinariwen and Xavier Rudd.

In 2024, he represented Australia at Eurovision as a guest artist with Electric Fields, and his debut solo project Yirinda earned critical acclaim, debuting on the ARIA charts and NPR. Leone is a Sidney Myer Creative Fellow and a NAIDOC Brisbane Music Award recipient. He is also the founder of Impossible Odds Records – Queensland’s first Indigenous-led, internationally distributed record label.

Leone’s leadership has extended into key cultural institutions, including roles as Indigenous Arts Development Manager at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), Head of Indigenous Languages at the State Library of Queensland and curator of major national events. He currently serves on the Music Australia Board.

“Fred’s commitment to cultural preservation and innovation will strengthen our ongoing work to honour and amplify First Nations voices through music,” said Small.

Joining Leone on the Four Winds Board is Honor Northam, co-founder of Honorbread – an artisan bakery in Bermagui known for its commitment to sustainability, ethical food systems and community connection.

With a background in communications and psychology (BA Communications, UTS; Grad Dip Psychology, Monash), Northam is currently completing a Diploma of Governance through the Institute of Community Directors Australia. She brings a unique blend of strategic acumen, cooperative development experience and a deep understanding of collaborative, place-based initiatives.



Northam said: “I couldn’t be more excited to join the board of Four Winds. This organisation has been part of my family’s story for decades, and its presence in the community has been deeply transformative. At Four Winds, I’ve experienced incredibly unique music and percussion – introduced to instruments I’d never even heard of, and styles of music I couldn’t have known to seek out. And yet they were delivered to me, right here in our community.’’



Northam’s work spans cultural preservation projects, the development of resilient local economies, and decades of relational care. As the primary carer for a family of four for over 24 years, she brings an embodied ethos of long-term stewardship, integrity and care – values that align beautifully with Four Winds’ mission and spirit.

“As a Board member, I look forward to contributing to the future of Four Winds. It’s a privilege to be part of something so rich, so surprising, and so deeply rooted in community and creativity,” Northam concluded.

Simultaneously, Four Winds thanked departing Board member Dr Moira Scollay AM after many years’ service.

Small said: “Moira’s dedication to Four Winds has been an extraordinary force behind its evolution from a biannual Easter music festival to a year-round program focusing on education and First Nations leadership,” said Small. “Through her mentorship, generosity and relentless commitment, Moira’s legacy has been integral to Four Winds’ future.”

New Director appointed at Mosman Art Gallery

Steven Alderton, an experienced gallery director, curator and cultural professional, has been appointed as Mosman Art Gallery’s Director and Mosman Council’s Manager of Cultural Services.

Alderton was formerly the Director and CEO of the National Art School and brings more than 30 years’ experience across Australia and internationally in museums, public collections and contemporary cultural institutions to Mosman. Other former roles included Deputy Director and Director of Programs, Exhibitions and Cultural Collections at the Australian Museum, festival and multi-exhibition program work at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre, and a role as Director of Lismore Regional Gallery.

Alderton has curated major exhibitions featuring artists such as Tracey Moffatt, Ricky Swallow, John Olsen, Ian Fairweather, Margaret Olley, William Robinson and Nicholas Harding, among others. He has collaborated with leading institutions including the Biennale of Sydney, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia and Asia Triennial Manchester, as well as private and regional collections.

In addition to his curatorial and directorial work, Alderton has made major contributions to the arts sector through governance, advocacy and strategic advisory roles. He has also served on numerous boards and committees at local, state and federal government levels.

“I’m excited to be joining Mosman Art Gallery, which has an outstanding reputation across the broader arts and cultural community,” Alderton said.

“From the high calibre of artists to the quality of exhibitions, in particular the Mosman Art Prize, which is regarded as the premier open painting prize in Australia, and the vast and engaged network of members, supporters, sponsors, friends and volunteers, the Gallery has an exciting future and I look forward to being part of its next chapter.”

Read: What a surge in art prize entrants reveals about arts participation in Australia

Mosman Art Gallery is a dedicated public gallery established by Mosman Council, the Mayor of which, Ann Marie Kimber, said Alderton’s creative vision for cultural institutions and wealth of experience delivering major arts projects and international exhibitions – combined with a background in education, research and cultural development – would be a great asset for Mosman.

“Mosman’s strong community support for the arts and culture is at the heart of the Gallery’s success,” Kimber said.

“Steven’s experience and focus on community, storytelling and the evolving role of collections in shaping cultural identity will help foster and enhance this ongoing connection, while steering the Gallery to a bright future.”

Alderton will commence his role at Mosman in May. He replaces John Cheeseman, who retired at the end of February after 15 years of service to the Gallery and Council.

Patch Theatre welcomes new Board members and expands its team

Adelaide-based children’s company Patch Theatre has welcomed Sam Haren and Mitchell Cramey to its Board and appointed two new staff members, Hannah Neophytou and Jana Drummond.

Sam Haren is Director and co-owner of Sandpit, an award-winning technology and experience design studio. Haren has created interactive visitor experiences and art for major Australian arts organisations and festivals. His work blends digital innovation with physical design and he has also directed acclaimed children’s theatre productions with Windmill Theatre including Grug and Beep.

Mitchell Cramey, a Partner at RSM Australia specialising in corporate and international tax, brings over 18 years’ experience in tax compliance, corporate advisory and international tax strategy to the Patch Board. Additionally, his degrees in law and commerce bring strong financial and governance expertise to the company. Having served on Foundation Boards, he is passionate about strengthening strategic governance in not-for-profit organisations.

Liz Hawkins, Patch Theatre Chair, welcomed Haren and Cramey to the Board: “Sam’s background in interactive design and theatre-making, along with Mitchell’s expertise in financial management and governance, will bring valuable perspectives to the Board. Their skills will support Patch in exploring new creative possibilities, strengthening its strategic direction and ensuring the company remains financially robust.”

Patch also extended its sincere thanks to Ben Opie, Amanda Wheeler and Dr Boram Lee for their invaluable contributions as they step down from the Board.

Hawkins said: “Ben, as Treasurer, has played a vital role in keeping Patch financially strong, ensuring our creative work could thrive. Amanda’s expertise in philanthropy has built essential connections that support the company’s artistic ambitions and, since 2017, both have been instrumental in shaping Patch’s journey. Dr Boram Lee has strengthened Patch’s international profile by building connections in Korea and Southeast Asia. Their contributions have positioned Patch for continued success and we are deeply grateful for their insight, passion and commitment, which will have a lasting impact on our work.”

Patch also welcomes Hannah Neophytou as Marketing and Communications Manager and Jana Drummond as Producer. Neophytou brings experience in arts marketing from State Opera South Australia and an academic publishing background from London. Drummond has worked extensively in theatre, cabaret and festival production, previously holding roles at Windmill Theatre Company and Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Read: Sequins, champagne and passion: Adelaide Cabaret Festival launches its 2025 program

The company’s General Manager, Penny Camens, spoke to the skills Neophytou and Drummond are bringing to the Patch team: “Hannah and Jana bring exceptional expertise and enthusiasm to Patch. Hannah’s background in arts marketing and publishing will help us connect with audiences in fresh and engaging ways. Jana’s extensive experience in theatre and festival production will be instrumental in delivering our creative vision. We are excited to have them on board and look forward to the impact they will make.”

In 2025, Patch Theatre will tour to metro and regional schools, capital cities and internationally, with performances in Singapore, Shanghai, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia. The company’s 2019 work ZOOOM (a 40-minute theatre production for children aged four to eight) is the next Patch work to tour, playing in Singapore from 1-5 April.

More recent appointments