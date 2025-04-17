LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition to open at Melbourne Museum

Opening on Star Wars Day, 4 May, at the Melbourne Museum, this world-first experience, created by Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught – the only LEGO Certified Professional in the southern hemisphere – is the largest-ever collection of life-sized LEGO Star Wars models ever assembled.

“Building the Star Wars universe from LEGO has been a dream project. We’ve gone bigger than ever before and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built. LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition takes some of the most iconic moments from the saga and reimagines them at a scale that’s never been done before with LEGO bricks,” says McNaught.

“The detail, the size and the sheer number of bricks used to make this exhibition is something truly special. Whether you’re a lifelong Star Wars fan or just love to build, it’s an experience that everyone can enjoy.”

Key facts about LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition

● The exhibition will involve over 25,000 hours of LEGO building.

● Over eight million LEGO bricks will be used in its creation – if you were to stack all the bricks together in a tower it would be over 7.68 kilometres tall.

● At the world premiere in Victoria, Australia, it will be the first and only LEGO Star Wars exhibition in existence.

● The exhibition will feature the largest-known collection of life-sized LEGO Star Wars models ever created.

● Visitors will be able to step into life-sized recreations of iconic Star Wars moments built from LEGO bricks and engage in hands-on experiences, from helping build large-scale Star Wars LEGO landscapes to taking part in interactive digital activities inspired by space battles.

LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition opens on 4 May at the Melbourne Museum.