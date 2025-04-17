News

LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition to open at Melbourne Museum

The first and only LEGO 'Star Wars' exhibition premieres in Melbourne.
17 Apr 2025 12:06
Thuy On
A life-size lego version of C3PO with its creator Ryan McNaught, standing next to it with a white top and black pants.

Visual Arts

C3PO with Ryan McNaught. Photo: Supplied.

Opening on Star Wars Day, 4 May, at the Melbourne Museum, this world-first experience, created by Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught – the only LEGO Certified Professional in the southern hemisphere – is the largest-ever collection of life-sized LEGO Star Wars models ever assembled.

“Building the Star Wars universe from LEGO has been a dream project. We’ve gone bigger than ever before and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built. LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition takes some of the most iconic moments from the saga and reimagines them at a scale that’s never been done before with LEGO bricks,” says McNaught. 

“The detail, the size and the sheer number of bricks used to make this exhibition is something truly special. Whether you’re a lifelong Star Wars fan or just love to build, it’s an experience that everyone can enjoy.”

Key facts about LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition 

● The exhibition will involve over 25,000 hours of LEGO building.
● Over eight million LEGO bricks will be used in its creation – if you were to stack all the bricks together in a tower it would be over 7.68 kilometres tall.
● At the world premiere in Victoria, Australia, it will be the first and only LEGO Star Wars exhibition in existence. 
● The exhibition will feature the largest-known collection of life-sized LEGO Star Wars models ever created.
● Visitors will be able to step into life-sized recreations of iconic Star Wars moments built from LEGO bricks and engage in hands-on experiences, from helping build large-scale Star Wars LEGO landscapes to taking part in interactive digital activities inspired by space battles.

LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition opens on 4 May at the Melbourne Museum.

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

