Best new fiction books in Australia August 2025

Have we missed some best new fiction? Publishers, please send your advance book lists to our editor inbox and we’ll include you next time!

New fiction

The Golden Sister, Suzanne Do – 29 July

The Golden Sister, Suzanne Do. Image: Macmillan. New fiction.

When Honey’s twin sister dies, she’s determined to find out the cause of her death. This debut novel is set in a small fictional NSW coastal town and canvasses the trickiness of family dynamics and the interconnectedness of community. Macmillan.

U Want it Darker: tales of artists in despair, Murray Middleton – 29 July

A short story collection about artists struggling with their egos, facing their failures and redeeming their bad behaviour. Pan Macmillan.

U want it darker: tales of artists in despair by Murray Middleton. New fiction.

Learned Behaviours, Zeynab Gamieldien – 29 July

Learned Behaviours, Zeynab Gamieldien. Image: Ultimo. New fiction.

How does one’s schooling influence one’s life’s trajectory and consolidate societal advantages or disadvantages? Learned Behaviour explores the intermingling of power and class. Ultimo.

Eva Reddy’s Trip of a Lifetime, Fiona McKenzie Kekic – 29 July

Described as being perfect for readers of Joanna Nell, Marian Keyes and Kathy Lettes, Fiona McKenzie Kekic’s novel is about navigating the curve balls of life. A newly turned 50-year-old, Eva has a trio of problems to contend with: a possibly cheating husband, a younger obnoxious box and her parents who’ve just gone missing from their tour of India. HarperCollins.

Eva Reddy’s Trip of a Lifetime by Fiona McKenzie Kekic. New fiction.

Still Water, Tanya Scott – 29 July

A debut crime thriller, with a man trying to reclaim his life in Melbourne after a shady past, but can he manage to do so after stumbling into the criminal he’d worked for as a teenager? Allen & Unwin.

The Slip, Miriam Webster – 29 July

The Slip, Miriam Webster. Image: Aniko Press. New fiction.

A debut short story collection that’s dark and feral: from Melbourne, regional Victoria and beyond, the tales are sharp and uncanny. Aniko Press.

Opal: A DS Walker Thriller, Patricia Wolf – 29 July

This is the fourth instalment of the the bestselling DS Walker series where he’s on assignment for the Australian Federal Police to take down the leader of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Echo Publishing.

The Leap, Paul Daley – 29 July

The Leap, Paul Daley. Summit. New fiction.

Welcome to The Leap, an outback town fuelled by fear, churning with corruption, prejudice and misogyny – and blighted by its inescapable history of frontier violence. Traumatised British diplomat, Benedict Fotheringham-Gaskill arrives on his first Australian mission, a town conspiring against him. Summit/Simon & Schuster.

The Visitor, Rebecca Starford – 29 July

The Visitor, Rebecca Starford. Image: Allen & Unwin. New fiction.

An exploration of intergenerational trauma, dispossession and the ghosts we can’t outrun. The visitor is a take on the Australian Gothic. Allen & Unwin.

The Nanny’s Handbook to Magic and Managing Difficult Dukes, Amy Rose Bennett – 29 July

A blend of cosy fantasy, historical romance and humour, as a recently graduated nanny finds her supernatural abilities are little help when it comes to falling for the shy, mysterious inventor who happens to be her employer. Atria Australia/Simon & Schuster.

The Life Experiment, Jess Kitching – 29 July

A poignant, life-affirming love story about two people whose lives are turned upside down when they enter an experiment that predicts when they will die. Simon & Schuster.

Lessons in Love at the Seaside Salon, Sophie Green – 30 July

Sophie Green’s latest book is a cosy and comforting read; Lessons in Love at the Seaside Salon follows four women (from 19-57) on their journeys for love. Hachette.

The Midnight Estate, Kelly Rimmer – 30 July

The Midnight Estate, Kelly Rimmer. Image: Hachette. New fiction.

A gothic epic that spans generations, Kelly Rimmer’s book is about the rambling family estate of Fiona Winslow. Beneath the crumbling plaster are secrets that have been buried for a generation. Hachette.

Arborescence, Rhett Davis – 30 July

What does it mean to grapple with a world where the very definition of humanity is changing? As cities decay and the world becomes greener, Caelyn finds nothing to fear but Bren is not so sure. Hachette.

Aborescence by Rhett Davis. New fiction.

Crimson Light Polished Wood, Monica Raszewski – 1 August

A novel about the ways we all long for acceptance and how those we might feel most in touch with – including parents, siblings and mentors – can often have different values and views about us. Transit Lounge.

Hailstones Fell Without Rain, Natalia Figueroa Barroso – 5 August

Hailstones Fell Without Rain, Natalia Figueroa Barroso. Image: UQP. New fiction.

Graciela is a Uruguayan migrant struggling to raise her three daughters in Western Sydney: The novel travels across time and place to tell the story of the story of three women from one working-class family. UQP.

The Stowaway, Mary-Anne O’Connor – 15 August

An epic historical drama set in the 19th century about a stowaway found in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with his young son. Penguin Random House.

The Farm, Jessica Mansour-Nahra – 26 August

The Farm, Jessica Mansour-Nahra. Image: Hachette. New fiction.

A ghost story that asks confronting questions about women’s bodies, what is expected of them, and who is really in control. When Leila stays at her partner’s farm, the experience is not as recuperative as she’d hope after she experiences strange noises, fleeting visions and intrusive dreams. Hachette.

The Wolf who Cried Boy, Mark Mupotsa-Russell – 26 August

In a story of heroes, villains and the messy reality between them, a world of violence and fear can be unny and streaked with magic. The Wolf Who Cried Boy explores how cycles of violence, misogyny and corruption must be broken if we ever want our children to grow up free. Affirm.

Katatbasis, R F Kuang – 1 August

From the best-selling author of Yellow Face comes R F Kuang’s latest book, and this time she’s taking us to hell! Grad student Alice Law is going to the netherworld to chase her dream of succeeding in the field of analytic magick. HarperCollins.

Katabasis by R F Kuang. New fiction.

Mayra, Nicky Gonzales – 29 July

A haunting exploration of female friendship, desire, and memory set against the sultry backdrop of Florida’s swamplands. Scribe.

The Greatest Possible Good, Ben Brooks – 29 July

Arthur Candlewick spends three days in a disused mineshaft with only his son’s drug stash, a book on the concept of ‘effective altruism’ and a bottle of medium-priced Bordeaux for company. When he emerges, he has made the life-changing decision to become a good man. Scriber UK/Simon & Schuster.

Lion Hearts, Dan Jones – 29 July

The conclusion to the Essex Dogs trilogy, this historical drama is set in 1350 after The Black Death has wreaked havoc on Europe. Bloomsbury.

How to survive camping: the man with no shadow, Bonnie Quinn – 29 July

Goat Valley Campground has killed generations of Kate’s family. Passed down through the family the land has become old and it calls to creatures of horror and folklore who make it their home and their hunting ground. Simon & Schuster UK.

Since the World is Ending, Indyana Schneider – 29 July

Set over a blisteringly hot weekend in Vienna where ghosts lurk in every alleyway, Since the World is Ending explores the sacrifices we make and the risks we take when we pour life into our art. Simon & Schuster UK.

People With No Charisma, Jente Posthuma, translated by Sarah Timmer Harvey – 29 July

A darkly humorous novel about multi-generational family dynamics and individuality in Dutch suburbia. Scribe.

Human Nature: Nine ways to feel about our changing planet, Kate Marvel – 29 July

An exploration of climate change that uses nine different emotions to better understand the science, history and future of our evolving planet from scientist Kate Marvel. Scribe.

Hemlock & Silver, T Kingfisher – 26 August

Hemlock & Silver, T Kingfisher. Image: Pan Macmillan. New fiction.

A dark reimagining of Snow White steeped in poison, intrigue and treason by The New York Times best- selling author T Kingfisher. Pan Macmillan.

The Birds Began to Sing, Jeffrey Buchanan – 26 August

New Zealander Jeffrey Buchanan’s novel is set in the harbour city of New Plymouth in the 1960s. When Reggie, the openly gay barman, goes missing, the veneer of respectability that cloaks the town is ripped off. Text Publishing.

