ArtsHub’s top 10 read stories of 2022

As the arts world continued to wake up and shake up after the years of enforced hibernation and pivoting to online and virtual events, 2022 saw a wide variety of stories gain traction with ArtsHub readers. In fact, the most notable thing about the top 10 read articles was how wildly disparate they were – although with two politically themed yarns in the list, it does remind us what an engaged audience this platform is lucky enough to have. And the rest of the content points to one that is enlightened and erudite too.

But even we were surprised at the absolute top performing article. We’re pretty sure no one saw that one coming. Scroll down and see if you can prove us wrong. We’re listing them in descending order (insert your own drum rolls as you go…)

If it bleeds, it leads, and if it’s a shocking and lamentable scandal it sells papers… or gets clicks. ‘Twas ever thus and so it’ll come as little surprise to any that Richard Watts’ report of the dreadful revelations of the alleged criminal activities by a notable Brisbane arts leader over a long period was also one of ArtsHub‘s most read stories of the year.

In June the newly appointed Minister for the Arts Tony Burke announced that the neglect and attacks on the sector experienced under the previous Coalition government were now things of the past. Richard Watts reported the Minister saying, ‘Australia’s arts and entertainment sector has a government that cares about it. A government that doesn’t see the arts as an optional extra but as fundamental to our society and national identity.’ It should be noted that recent ArtsHub articles have noted Burke as being somewhat MIA, but six months ago the future was looking rosy.

As if the years of the pandemic, struggles with funding, and holding onto audiences weren’t challenges enough, this year has seen arts organisations face ever more traumatic natural disasters. As the cold hard truths of climate change increasingly make their impact felt, events like March’s ‘rain bomb’ had drastic effects on regional galleries like Lismore. Director Ashleigh Ralph told Richard Watts, ‘In the previous flood the top floor didn’t flood, but this time it did. We had everything on the top floor, which is now gone. So that’s our collection, that’s artworks from exhibitions that were on display, including the war rugs from Afghanistan, it’s the Hannah Cabinet. It’s everything.’

In this piece published just before the Federal election, then would-be Minister for the Arts Tony Burke actually took to the podium himself to talk about the shameful treatment of the sector by the incumbent government and promised that things would be very different under a new Labor Government. Burke said, ‘Labor has a leader in Anthony Albanese who loves, respects and values the work of artists. On Saturday night Australia could have a Prime Minister who loves, respects and values the work of artists’. He also promised, ‘If we win this Saturday, Australia will have cultural policy reviewed, revived and relaunched this year.’ It’s nearly the end of the year, Minister…

Number seven in our top 10 countdown is a review of a film of a play, which Stephen A Russell described as, ‘… one of the very best National Theatre Live recordings. One that trusts in the performer, as bolstered by fiercely intelligent staging and a haunting score by Rebecca Lucy Taylor … who knows better than to lean too hard on the most challenging moments.’ And can I quietly note I heartily concur? I’m lucky enough to have seen brilliant performers like Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Vanessa Redgrave on stage (the latter five times – not so humble brag) and Jodie Comer in Prima Facie was absolutely in that class.

Jodie Comer astounds in ‘Prima Facie’. Image: National Theatre.

In a refreshing reminder that Australian audiences do care about local content and aren’t only fixated on whatever Hollywood blockbuster or Marvel comic book adaptation is appearing each month, Rochelle Siemienowicz’s preview round-up of the year’s most compelling Australian TV shows was another very popular article. Highlighting shows like The Twelve, Savage River, Mystery Road: Origin and the hugely acclaimed reboot of Heartbreak High, the piece also doubled as an indicator of the programs that would clean up during award season later in the year.

At the beginning of the year, when a particularly rife wave of COVID-19 swept the country, one of the highest profile Australian losses was Archibald winner Craig Ruddy. Taking out the prize in 2004 with his portrait of David Dalaithngu (Gulpilil), Ruddy faced controversy for the win, with a competitor arguing the portrait was a drawing, before the NSW Supreme Court dismissed the claim. In a sad coincidence, Ruddy’s death came just weeks after that of his most famous sitter – with Dalaithngu finally succumbing to lung cancer in November 2021.

Dennis Clements’ review of this low-key musical featuring a raft of lesser-known Bob Dylan songs was another must-read article in 2022. Despite our reviewer considering the piece ‘a rather bleak and quite complex narrative that we are asked to follow’, readers were keen to know more about a production that ‘does not try to be a musical comedy, but rather a drama with accompanying music’.

ArtsHub has published a couple of articles recently about the importance of drama and creative activities in regards to the mental health and well-being of young people, but way back at the beginning of the year Jo Pickup was stressing the evidence of ‘drama’s powerful role in developing young people’s skills for future careers’ and quoting Australian demographer Simon Kuestenmacher, who told the ABC in 2021, ‘The most important subject in school is not necessarily maths or science to survive in the tech world. It would be theatre – drama – where you learn how to interact with other people in a collaborative way.’

Did you imagine you’d see this one rounding out the top 10 at the end of your drum roll? Well, this was ArtsHub‘s most popular story of the year, with well over four times as many page views as the next story on the list. Yes, there was the small matter of a cross post that saw it go viral in unexpected ways, but stand up and take a bow Richard Watts – your fascinating revelations about the five-part autobiographical graphic novel Voyage and Adventures of a Good Little German in Kangarooland, caused a stir across the board.